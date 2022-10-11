ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NESN

Red Sox Claim Twins Catcher Off Waivers, DFA Veteran Outfielder

The 2022 Major League Baseball has not concluded just yet, but the Boston Red Sox have already started making moves for 2023. The Red Sox claimed Minnesota Twins catcher Caleb Hamilton off waivers, and it designated outfielder Abraham Almonte for assignment, per the team’s transaction log. Hamilton, 27, made...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Fans Will Hate Alex Rodriguez’s Joke On David Ortiz

Alex Rodriguez played a joke on fellow FOX Sports analyst David Ortiz after the New York Yankees won their postseason opener Tuesday night, and Boston Red Sox fans probably won’t be thrilled about it. Following the Yankees’ 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians, Rodriguez secretly pulled out a Yankees...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

If This Report Is True, How Should Patriots Proceed With Mac Jones?

Mac Jones reportedly has a “decent chance” of playing for the Patriots this Sunday in Cleveland. That very much is up for debate, especially when you factor in what ESPN’s Mike Reiss said about Jones during a Tuesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show.
NFL
NESN

Packing Their Bags? Three Patriots Listed Among NFL Trade Candidates

Three Patriots players were included on a list of potential trade candidates leading up to the NFL trade deadline, although New England fans probably won’t be overly surprised about their inclusion. Eric Edholm of NFL.com released a list of notable players who should be on the move before the...
NFL
NESN

Raiders Wideout Davante Adams Banned From Amusement Park

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Devante Adams has endured disciplinary action for shoving a photographer following Monday’s Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it wasn’t the NFL or the Raiders who penalized the five-time Pro Bowler. On Tuesday, the well-known Kansas City amusement park, Worlds...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Braves top Phillies; Padres-Dodgers

While the American League takes a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moves forward with a pair of Game 2s of the NLDS on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the San Diego Padres, which is airing on FS1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NESN

Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets Suggest Wideout Won’t Return To Rams

After Odell Beckham Jr. helped the Rams win a Super Bowl last season, it was perceived as a foregone conclusion that the star wide receiver would return to Los Angeles for this season and beyond. However, OBJ’s Twitter activity on Wednesday indicates the reigning champions aren’t the frontrunner for his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

NFL Rumors: Dan Snyder ‘Has Dirt’ On Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Life is pretty good right now for Jerry Jones, whose Dallas Cowboys can secure first place in the NFC East with a primetime win in Philadelphia over the Eagles on Sunday. However, Dan Snyder apparently has the ability to bring Jones back down to earth with the snap of a finger.
NFL
NESN

Yankees-Guardians ALDS Schedule After Game 2 Rained Out In New York

For the second straight day, there will be no baseball played between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. Game 2 of their American League Division Series has been postponed due to rain in New York, the Yankees announced Thursday morning. The AL East champions, who won Game 1 of the series Tuesday night, will have to wait until Friday afternoon at 1:07 p.m. ET to try and take a 2-0 series lead.
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2 Postponed to Friday

According to Mike Axisa of cbssports.com, Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather. Originally scheduled for Thursday at 7:37 p.m. ET, the game will now be played on Friday, with first pitch set for 1:07 p.m. ET.
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Patriots Seen As Ideal Landing Spot For Cornerback Seeking Trade

Despite the offseason discussion being mostly negative surrounding them, the Patriots cornerback group has been solid to start the 2022-23 campaign. That doesn’t mean they can’t be in the market to add, however. Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III is looking for a fresh start, preferably with a...
NFL
NESN

Yankees-Guardians Game 1 Viewers Really Laid Into Bob Costas

New York Yankees fans were treated to a win in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series on Tuesday night, but those watching weren’t thrilled Bob Costas was the one on the broadcast. Costas, 70, was on the call with TBS with fellow analyst Ron Darling. Costas, after...
BRONX, NY
NESN

How Sean McVay Addressed Odell Beckham Jr.’s Contract Dispute

During an ongoing back-and-forth between the Los Angeles Rams and disgruntled star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., head coach Sean McVay chimed in on the matter. On Wednesday, Beckham took to Twitter, expressing frustration with what he described as a “lowest of low” contract extension offer from the Rams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS

According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Game 2 Guardians-Yankees: Can Bieber Provide a Spark?

The Cleveland Guardians will throw their ace, Shane Bieber, Friday afternoon in hopes of evening up the series 1-1 with the New York Yankees before heading back home for Game 3. The Guardians failed to capitalize on opportunities (out-hit New York) in Game 1, a 4-1 loss. Nestor Cortes will...
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Mariners Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 2 Online, On TV

The Astros can take a stranglehold of their American League Division Series with the Mariners on Thursday. Houston stunned Seattle on Tuesday when Yordan Álvarez smoked a three-run, walk-off home run that gave the reigning AL champions an 8-7 Game 1 win. If the Mariners suffer a second consecutive defeat at Minute Maid Park, they will head back to Seattle with their season on the line.
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

