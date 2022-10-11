Read full article on original website
Mariners Decision Called Into Question Following Walk-Off Loss To Astros
There’s just something about the Seattle Mariners in October. Just days after experiencing the second-greatest playoff moment in franchise history, the Mariners came crashing back down to earth with a crushing loss to the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. Leading 7-5 in the bottom of the...
Phillies lose David Robertson for NLDS for celebrating Bryce Harper too hard
The Philadelphia Phillies will begin their NLDS bout with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. As they look to stay alive in the playoffs, they will be without David Robertson, one of their key bullpen arms. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Robertson strained his right calf...
Red Sox Claim Twins Catcher Off Waivers, DFA Veteran Outfielder
The 2022 Major League Baseball has not concluded just yet, but the Boston Red Sox have already started making moves for 2023. The Red Sox claimed Minnesota Twins catcher Caleb Hamilton off waivers, and it designated outfielder Abraham Almonte for assignment, per the team’s transaction log. Hamilton, 27, made...
Red Sox Fans Will Hate Alex Rodriguez’s Joke On David Ortiz
Alex Rodriguez played a joke on fellow FOX Sports analyst David Ortiz after the New York Yankees won their postseason opener Tuesday night, and Boston Red Sox fans probably won’t be thrilled about it. Following the Yankees’ 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians, Rodriguez secretly pulled out a Yankees...
If This Report Is True, How Should Patriots Proceed With Mac Jones?
Mac Jones reportedly has a “decent chance” of playing for the Patriots this Sunday in Cleveland. That very much is up for debate, especially when you factor in what ESPN’s Mike Reiss said about Jones during a Tuesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show.
Packing Their Bags? Three Patriots Listed Among NFL Trade Candidates
Three Patriots players were included on a list of potential trade candidates leading up to the NFL trade deadline, although New England fans probably won’t be overly surprised about their inclusion. Eric Edholm of NFL.com released a list of notable players who should be on the move before the...
Raiders Wideout Davante Adams Banned From Amusement Park
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Devante Adams has endured disciplinary action for shoving a photographer following Monday’s Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it wasn’t the NFL or the Raiders who penalized the five-time Pro Bowler. On Tuesday, the well-known Kansas City amusement park, Worlds...
MLB Division Series top plays: Braves top Phillies; Padres-Dodgers
While the American League takes a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moves forward with a pair of Game 2s of the NLDS on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the San Diego Padres, which is airing on FS1.
Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets Suggest Wideout Won’t Return To Rams
After Odell Beckham Jr. helped the Rams win a Super Bowl last season, it was perceived as a foregone conclusion that the star wide receiver would return to Los Angeles for this season and beyond. However, OBJ’s Twitter activity on Wednesday indicates the reigning champions aren’t the frontrunner for his...
NFL Rumors: Dan Snyder ‘Has Dirt’ On Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones
Life is pretty good right now for Jerry Jones, whose Dallas Cowboys can secure first place in the NFC East with a primetime win in Philadelphia over the Eagles on Sunday. However, Dan Snyder apparently has the ability to bring Jones back down to earth with the snap of a finger.
MLB Playoffs Game 1: Phillies hang on to defeat Braves, take 1-0 lead in NLDS series
The Phillies have won three straight games to begin these playoffs, hardly looking like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011.
Yankees-Guardians ALDS Schedule After Game 2 Rained Out In New York
For the second straight day, there will be no baseball played between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. Game 2 of their American League Division Series has been postponed due to rain in New York, the Yankees announced Thursday morning. The AL East champions, who won Game 1 of the series Tuesday night, will have to wait until Friday afternoon at 1:07 p.m. ET to try and take a 2-0 series lead.
Phillies fans excited for playoff baseball at Citizens Bank Park
After a big win this weekend, Phillies fans have been sporting their new gear around town.
Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2 Postponed to Friday
According to Mike Axisa of cbssports.com, Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather. Originally scheduled for Thursday at 7:37 p.m. ET, the game will now be played on Friday, with first pitch set for 1:07 p.m. ET.
Patriots Seen As Ideal Landing Spot For Cornerback Seeking Trade
Despite the offseason discussion being mostly negative surrounding them, the Patriots cornerback group has been solid to start the 2022-23 campaign. That doesn’t mean they can’t be in the market to add, however. Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III is looking for a fresh start, preferably with a...
Yankees-Guardians Game 1 Viewers Really Laid Into Bob Costas
New York Yankees fans were treated to a win in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series on Tuesday night, but those watching weren’t thrilled Bob Costas was the one on the broadcast. Costas, 70, was on the call with TBS with fellow analyst Ron Darling. Costas, after...
How Sean McVay Addressed Odell Beckham Jr.’s Contract Dispute
During an ongoing back-and-forth between the Los Angeles Rams and disgruntled star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., head coach Sean McVay chimed in on the matter. On Wednesday, Beckham took to Twitter, expressing frustration with what he described as a “lowest of low” contract extension offer from the Rams.
Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS
According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
Game 2 Guardians-Yankees: Can Bieber Provide a Spark?
The Cleveland Guardians will throw their ace, Shane Bieber, Friday afternoon in hopes of evening up the series 1-1 with the New York Yankees before heading back home for Game 3. The Guardians failed to capitalize on opportunities (out-hit New York) in Game 1, a 4-1 loss. Nestor Cortes will...
Mariners Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 2 Online, On TV
The Astros can take a stranglehold of their American League Division Series with the Mariners on Thursday. Houston stunned Seattle on Tuesday when Yordan Álvarez smoked a three-run, walk-off home run that gave the reigning AL champions an 8-7 Game 1 win. If the Mariners suffer a second consecutive defeat at Minute Maid Park, they will head back to Seattle with their season on the line.
