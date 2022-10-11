For the second straight day, there will be no baseball played between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. Game 2 of their American League Division Series has been postponed due to rain in New York, the Yankees announced Thursday morning. The AL East champions, who won Game 1 of the series Tuesday night, will have to wait until Friday afternoon at 1:07 p.m. ET to try and take a 2-0 series lead.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO