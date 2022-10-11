ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Police identify 2 who died in crash west of GF

Police have identified two people who died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon west of Grand Forks. According to the G-F-P-D, the driver of an eastbound van, 69-year-old Steven Rowe, and a passenger, 69-year-old Constance Rowe, both of Grand Forks, were killed when their vehicle was struck by a northbound truck. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
