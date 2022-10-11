Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
Police identify 2 who died in crash west of GF
Police have identified two people who died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon west of Grand Forks. According to the G-F-P-D, the driver of an eastbound van, 69-year-old Steven Rowe, and a passenger, 69-year-old Constance Rowe, both of Grand Forks, were killed when their vehicle was struck by a northbound truck. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Drayton man killed, 1 hurt in farm truck-car crash in Pembina County
GLASSTON, ND (KXNET) — One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a head-on crash near Glasston in Pembina County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Kyle Watts, Drayton, was traveling west on County Road 3 when he apparently veered into the eastbound lane of traffic, hitting a farm dump truck. Watts was ejected […]
kvrr.com
Victims of deadly Grand Forks crash identified
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Two people are dead following a crash in Grand Forks Monday afternoon. Police responded to 27th Avenue and North 69th Street where the department says a van heading east on 27th Avenue turned to head north on 69th Street when it was struck by a truck.
kvrr.com
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks man arrested for blocking train, trying to make citizen’s arrest
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers were dispatched to the railroad crossing in the 5400 blk of Demers Ave. around 3:20 PM Monday after a report was received of a man blocking the train from moving. The report was that some type of fireworks were being shot off by the man also.
740thefan.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
KNOX News Radio
Harwood fire not likely an accident
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it appears Friday’s home fire in Harwood was not an accident. Authorities say a special agent with North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 that is trained to detect accelerants. The fire caused major damage. At the time the S-O stated they...
valleynewslive.com
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
trfradio.com
TRF Man Cited For Use of Bow & Arrow Violation
Thief River Falls police responded to a call that someone shot an arrow into the side of a garage on South Tindolph Friday. Police later learned that “the subject accidently shot the arrow and could not find it.”. Kade Anthony Kukowski, 24, of Thief River Falls has been cited...
kvrr.com
Student’s guardian reports two guns missing from Grand Forks home
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police say they were notified by Schroeder Middle School administrators that a guardian of a student had reported weapons missing from their home. Officers responded and found that two handguns were missing from the home. The guns were located at another residence...
