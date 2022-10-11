ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police highlight women in law enforcement

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are highlighting many women in law enforcement and encouraging others to join. This month’s spotlight is on Cpl. Dorothea Long, and she’s passionate for protecting children. Long is originally from Huntsville and graduated from Spring Hill College. She’s worked 11 years in...
utv44.com

Targeting the Violence: 10/13/22 livestream

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our guests this week: Nija Hill, Casmarah Mani, and Vaughnie Davis - facilitators appointed by the Mobile City Council last week to work with the Mobile Police Department in high crime areas. 3 p.m. Thursday 10/13/22 here and on NBC 15 Facebook.
WKRG News 5

Person arrives at Fire Station with stab wound: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person arrived at a fire station with a stab wound. Police were called Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Mobile Fire Department station No. 20 off Dauphin Island Parkway. A person came to the fire station after being stabbed. According to […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: Club Banks shooting victim dies from his injuries

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The victim who was shot on Sunday, Sept,18, 2022, at Club Banks on Azalea Road has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Mobile Police Department. The MPD identified the victim as Derrick Shavers, 31. This is an ongoing homicide investigation, police said. --- Download the...
WKRG News 5

USA Police officer serves at same hospital that saved his life

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A close call and a serious injury has given a police officer in Mobile a new outlook on life. University of South Alabama Police Officer Kenneth Johnson Jr. works a beat providing security for the very same hospital that saved his life. Just walking around on hospital property, on his own […]
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Public Schools will not remove Bible from classrooms, despite challenge

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools have released a statement saying they have reconsidered removing Bibles from classrooms and placing them in its new “Restricted Section.” The Bible had been challenged on the grounds that it “promotes sexism, sex, violence, genocide, slavery, rape and bestiality,” according to the written challenge form. WKRG […]
utv44.com

Homeless camp causing concern in Crestview subdivision

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For a few months now, we've been reporting on the influx of homeless camps in Mobile. We've told you about camps behind the Lowes in Tillman's Corner, and at I-65 near Government Boulevard. Now residents in the Crestview subdivision say a homeless camp has formed...
WALA-TV FOX10

‘DREAM DAY’: Kids help design FOX10 Playground Project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the FOX10 playground project aims to build a brand new playground at the former YWCA in Toulminville. It was time to get input from the experts--the kids that will play on the playground!. The FOX10 “Dream Day” will give a blueprint for the build....
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard PD seeks public’s help in locating runaway 14-year-old girl

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway 14-year-old girl. According to police, Symoria Brown ran away from her home in Prichard in early morning hours today. A description of the clothing she was wearing when she left is...
WKRG News 5

Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Man arrested for shooting on Lyons Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was booked Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday after police say he shot two people on Lyons Street last week. According to police, Cheekco Peebles walked inside a home in the 1000 block of Lyons Street on Oct. 3, while people were playing cards then walked up to a man, pulled out a gun and started shooting at him due to an ongoing argument they have been having. The male victim was struck multiple times along with a female victim at the residence. Peebles ran away before officers arrived, according to MPD.
