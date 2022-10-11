Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police highlight women in law enforcement
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are highlighting many women in law enforcement and encouraging others to join. This month’s spotlight is on Cpl. Dorothea Long, and she’s passionate for protecting children. Long is originally from Huntsville and graduated from Spring Hill College. She’s worked 11 years in...
utv44.com
Targeting the Violence: 10/13/22 livestream
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our guests this week: Nija Hill, Casmarah Mani, and Vaughnie Davis - facilitators appointed by the Mobile City Council last week to work with the Mobile Police Department in high crime areas. 3 p.m. Thursday 10/13/22 here and on NBC 15 Facebook.
utv44.com
Fairhope church investing in transitional homeless shelter for women and children
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Help is on the way for women and children in need in Baldwin County, as an Eastern Shore church is working to build the area's first transitional homeless shelter. With new houses seemingly on every corner, the growth in Baldwin County is plain to see.
WALA-TV FOX10
Coastal Conversations: Launching ‘The Basics’ Program for Early Childhood Development
United Way of Southwest Alabama is launching a new program at the next Coastal Conversations event, Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Building off the first Coastal Conversations program in January 2021, United Way has worked with area partners to bring The Basics program to Southwest Alabama. Dr. Ron Ferguson spoke at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Person arrives at Fire Station with stab wound: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person arrived at a fire station with a stab wound. Police were called Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Mobile Fire Department station No. 20 off Dauphin Island Parkway. A person came to the fire station after being stabbed. According to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Club Banks shooting victim dies from his injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The victim who was shot on Sunday, Sept,18, 2022, at Club Banks on Azalea Road has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Mobile Police Department. The MPD identified the victim as Derrick Shavers, 31. This is an ongoing homicide investigation, police said. --- Download the...
WALA-TV FOX10
FBI seeking Prichard relatives who may be linked to New York serial killings
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A string of serial killings in New York stretching back over a decade, could have ties to Mobile. The FBI is seeking relatives and friends of Elijah Howard and Lillie Mae Packer of Prichard. The two may have a connection to one of the murdered victims...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn on ‘Dream Day’ for the FOX10 Playground Project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn talks about “Dream Day” for the FOX10 Playground Project. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
USA Police officer serves at same hospital that saved his life
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A close call and a serious injury has given a police officer in Mobile a new outlook on life. University of South Alabama Police Officer Kenneth Johnson Jr. works a beat providing security for the very same hospital that saved his life. Just walking around on hospital property, on his own […]
Escambia County Public Schools will not remove Bible from classrooms, despite challenge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools have released a statement saying they have reconsidered removing Bibles from classrooms and placing them in its new “Restricted Section.” The Bible had been challenged on the grounds that it “promotes sexism, sex, violence, genocide, slavery, rape and bestiality,” according to the written challenge form. WKRG […]
WALA-TV FOX10
“We’ve got to come together...” Discussions continue on plans to update Mobile Civic Center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council could be nearing a compromise when it comes to plans for the Mobile Civic Center. Tuesday, during a pre-council meeting, an amendment was proposed by District 2 Councilman William Carroll and District 6 Councilman Scott Jones. “It wasn’t lost on myself and...
utv44.com
Homeless camp causing concern in Crestview subdivision
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For a few months now, we've been reporting on the influx of homeless camps in Mobile. We've told you about camps behind the Lowes in Tillman's Corner, and at I-65 near Government Boulevard. Now residents in the Crestview subdivision say a homeless camp has formed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot at Mobile nightclub dies, Mobile Police investigating as homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department announced the man who was critically wounded after being shot at a nightclub has died from his injuries. Derrick Shavers, 31, was shot on Sept. 18 at Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road and died on Oct. 8. Officers received a call early that morning about […]
Man arrested, charged with assault in connection to Oct. 3 shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they charged a man with second-degree assault on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The man was charged in connection to an Oct. 3 shooting at 1000 block of Lyons Street, according to a release from the MPD. Cheekco Peebles, 45, was taken into custody and transported to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
‘DREAM DAY’: Kids help design FOX10 Playground Project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the FOX10 playground project aims to build a brand new playground at the former YWCA in Toulminville. It was time to get input from the experts--the kids that will play on the playground!. The FOX10 “Dream Day” will give a blueprint for the build....
Man sentenced to life without parole in connection to 2017 Walgreens robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge has sentenced a man to life without the possibility of parole Thursday, Oct. 13 in connection to a June 2017 Walgreens robbery, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile District Attorney’s Office. A Mobile County Jury found Altonio Spencer guilty of robbery in the first degree and robbery […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard PD seeks public’s help in locating runaway 14-year-old girl
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway 14-year-old girl. According to police, Symoria Brown ran away from her home in Prichard in early morning hours today. A description of the clothing she was wearing when she left is...
Escambia Co. EMS responds to middle school after students ingest gummies
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Ferry Pass Middle School students were evaluated by EMS personnel Wednesday afternoon after they claimed to have symptoms after ingesting gummies. The call came in at 12:32 p.m. and one student was taken to a hospital, according to Escambia County EMS. WKRG News 5 received this statement from a spokesperson […]
Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested for shooting on Lyons Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was booked Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday after police say he shot two people on Lyons Street last week. According to police, Cheekco Peebles walked inside a home in the 1000 block of Lyons Street on Oct. 3, while people were playing cards then walked up to a man, pulled out a gun and started shooting at him due to an ongoing argument they have been having. The male victim was struck multiple times along with a female victim at the residence. Peebles ran away before officers arrived, according to MPD.
Comments / 2