Odessa, TX

Odessan arrested following theft

By Odessa American
 1 day ago
Skyler Don Conklin

Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a local man recently after seeing him walking down the road carrying aluminum wire moments after getting a theft-in-progress call.

According to an ECSO report, deputies received a 911 call from AAL Investments on 68th Street on Sept. 27 and the caller told them a man wearing a red T-shirt had just taken aluminum wire from the property.

Deputies spotted Skyler Don Conklin, who was wearing a red T-shirt, walking on Judy Street and carrying aluminum wire, the report stated.

Conklin, 27, was caught on video and photographed while putting the wire over the fence at AAL Investments, according to the report.

Conklin was arrested on suspicion of theft of material, under $20,000 and he remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on a $5,000 surety bond.

