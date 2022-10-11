ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota's state superintendent seeking public feedback for English education standards

(Bismarck, ND) -- Comments are being accepted for North Dakota's English and Language content standards. State superintendent Kirsten Baesler is asking all North Dakotan's to share their input for academic content standards going forward, which describe what skills and knowledge students should know throughout their K-12 education. Content experts will be revising the existing standards, with the help of feedback given by state residents.
North Dakota District 44 Representative Karla Rose Hanson says state childcare centers are at "Crisis point"

(Fargo, ND) -- A Distract 44 Representative is running to maintain her seat in the upcoming General Election. Karla Rose Hanson is a current North Dakota District 44 Representative, who is running again due to a district restructuring following the 2020 census. Hanson says she will continue to prioritize all stages of education, work to improve childcare statewide, and propose healthcare legislation.
Montana Investigators to lead probe into late North Dakota Attorney General cost overruns

(Bismarck, ND) -- Montana state investigators are set to lead a probe into construction cost overruns that happened under North Dakota's late attorney general. North Dakota lawmakers directed the current attorney general's office to appoint an independent agency to look into the matter. State auditor Josh Gallion presented a critical investigative report to lawmakers last month that raised questions of trust and double-billing.
Fargo candidate for state representative doesn't want "North Dakota to become like Minnesota"

(Fargo, ND) -- After moving from Moorhead more than 4 years ago, a Fargo man now wants to serve in the North Dakota State Legislature. "When I moved over here I didn't want North Dakota to become like Minnesota. A freebie here from the government, a freebie there from the government, a regulation here, a regulation there, and we have good government for the most part in North Dakota. Certainly it can be improved, but it's much better than over in Minnesota in my opinion," said Brad Leeser.
FL Gov issues $2M to help first responders following Ian

(Punta Gorda, FL) -- The state of Florida is setting aside two-million dollars to help first responders impacted by Hurricane Ian. Governor Ron DeSantis says the money will be available through the Florida Disaster Fund to help officials get back on their feet. The governor says more assistance is on the way. So far, more than 45-million dollars has been raised for the disaster fund to help the state with recovery efforts.
New effort aimed at reducing the number of roadside fatalities

(Fargo, ND) -- The Auto Club Group is launching a new effort aimed at keeping motorists stopped along the side of the road safe. It's called "move over for me". "So we just want to extend the courtesy of moving over a lane when it's available to all vehicles not matter if it's an emergency vehicle, your vehicle, my vehicle, or whatever it is alongside of the road," said Gene LaDoucer, Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA - the Auto Club Group.
Minnesota looking to maintain top voter turnout status

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota election officials are expecting the state to maintain its top voter turnout status. Secretary of State Steve Simon says Minnesota has been number one in the country for voter turnout for three elections in a row. Early voting began September 23rd, and a higher number...
12-year-old boy dies from injuries sustained in hunting accident

(Fargo, ND) -- A 12-year-old boy has died after investigators say he was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting Sunday morning. Tom Burch, the Sheriff in Cass County, Minnesota says it happened in Moose Lake Township, in rural Motely, Minnesota. The pair was hunting squirrels on public land. The man who shot the child is a 47-year-old resident of St. Paul, Minnesota. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities. The incident remains under investigation.
