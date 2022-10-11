Read full article on original website
BBC
Ben Stokes: Why England's talisman always proves his worth
Whether he is good, bad or indifferent, you simply cannot ignore Ben Stokes. So often England's talisman, it is a well-worn cliche that Stokes 'makes things happen'. But it also rings true. On Wednesday, despite struggling for batting form on his return to the England Twenty20 team, he once again...
USWNT drops second straight match with 2-0 loss to Spain
The U.S. women’s national team has lost consecutive matches for the first time in more than five years after a
USWNT falls to Spain, losing consecutive matches for the first time in five years
The U.S. Women's National Team loses to Spain 2-0 and drops consecutive matches for the first time since the 2017 SheBelieves Cup.
Europe's top clubs are set to make MILLIONS from the World Cup with FIFA poised to pay them over £9,000 per player, per day while their stars are in Qatar... with Man City, Man United and Chelsea - plus the Spanish giants - set to make the most
Europe's leading clubs will make millions from the World Cup with FIFA set to pay them a record amount of $10,000 per player per day while their stars are in Qatar. Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham and Barcelona were among the top earners at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when FIFA distributed $209million (around £157m) under its Club Benefits Programme.
BBC
Ex-wife of Dubai royal pleads for help from UN in child custody battle
Lawyers for the former wife of a member of Dubai's ruling family have lodged a request to the UN Human Rights Council. They want the council to intervene with authorities in the UAE to ensure Zeynab Javadli and her children's safety. The request claims that Ms Javadli has faced abuse,...
BBC
US midterm elections: Does Finland have the answer to fake news?
As the midterm elections approach in the US, the wave of false claims surrounding the vote is a reminder of how hard it is to combat fake news. Does Finland have the answer?. A few hours after Vladimir Putin called up 300,000 military reservists in September, a video showing long queues of cars at the Finnish-Russian border started circulating on social media.
BBC
Channel migrants: 116 children missing from UK hotels
More than 100 unaccompanied child migrants remain missing after disappearing from UK hotels over a 14-month period, data reveals. BBC News has discovered that 116 children disappeared between July 2021 and August 2022, after temporarily being put in hotels by the Home Office. Charities fear the children, some as young...
When is the Ballon d’Or and who is on the 2022 shortlists?
The 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony returns and for the first time since 2005, Lionel Messi has not made the shortlist for the men’s prize. Messi was last year’s winner, with Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas claiming the third edition of the Ballon d’Or Feminin, but there will be a new name on the trophy when it is handed out at the Paris ceremony. Things are a little different this year as for the first time in the history of the Ballon d’Or, the winners will be judged by their performances over the previous season, rather than the calendar year. It’s why the...
Sporting News
Scotland make three changes for Australia clash
Scotland Women Head Coach, Bryan Easson, has made three alterations to the starting line-up ahead of this weekend’s Rugby World Cup match against Australia at Northland Events Centre, Whangarei. Rachel McLachlan and Emma Orr return to the fold at openside flanker and outside centre respectively, while there is one...
FOX Sports
USWNT lose to England, Spain: 3 takeaways from winless window
Four days after the United Sates women's national team fell to European champion England — the Americans' first defeat in more than a year — the USWNT suffered another loss on Tuesday in Spain in their second October friendly. Maitane Lopez scored for the shorthanded hosts in the...
Nicola Sturgeon tells SNP conference: ‘We are the independence generation’
Nicola Sturgeon has told the Scottish National party’s annual conference that “we are the independence generation”, while reassuring those who will never be persuaded of the merits of leaving the UK that “whatever happens in future, Scotland belongs to you as much as it does to us”.
England expect ‘huge challenge’ from France in Women’s Rugby World Cup
Simon Middleton is expecting a “close contest” when his England side take on France in their second match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Saturday. The Red Roses started their campaign with an 84-19 rout of tournament debutants Fiji, scoring 10 tries in the second half. Middleton predicts a tougher test against their Six Nations rivals, who have brought in a new coaching setup since losing 36-10 to England in June.
Wales flanker Alisha Butchers ruled out of World Cup due to knee injury
Wales flanker Alisha Butchers has been ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup due to a knee injury.Butchers, who was named Wales Women Player of the Year in June, sustained the injury in the team’s 18-15 win over Scotland in the opening round. The flanker scored a try in the match which was won with a last-minute kick from Wales scrum-half Keira Bevan.“We are extremely disappointed for her, she is a huge part of our group, both on and off the field,” Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham said. “What is important now is that we get her fixed...
Rugby League World Cup: England primed for tournament like no other
It was the then RFL chairman, Brian Barwick, who was given the task of making the opening remarks when England were awarded the right to host the 2021 Rugby League World Cup six years ago. More than 2,100 days have passed since then and plenty has changed; there has been significant turnover at the top of the sport, there has been a global pandemic leading to a 12-month delay and constant uncertainty but on Saturday, at long last, the action gets under way.
BBC
Princess Amalia: Security fears force Dutch princess from student home
The King and Queen of the Netherlands have revealed their 18-year-old daughter can no longer move around freely outside due to the possibility of an attack or kidnapping. Princess Amalia has moved out of her student accommodation in Amsterdam and has returned home to The Hague. Her parents gave details...
Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months. England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking...
FIFA・
Yardbarker
As many as 16 Arsenal Women going to 2023 World Cup finals
As many as 16 Arsenal Women going to 2023 World Cup finals By Michelle. The last of the 2023 Women´s World Cup Playoffs were played last night. Arsenal confirmed the results mean that there could be as many as 16 Arsenal Women going to Australia and New Zealand for Women´s World Cup action next summer, dependent on international team selection.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Clive Sullivan - Rugby league legend
Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales and the BBC Sport website and app; repeated on BBC One Wales at 23:35 BST on Sat, 15 Oct and BBC Two network at 21:30 BST on Fri, 21 Oct, and available on demand on the BBC iPlayer. Every pass, every kick and every...
Sporting News
Matildas end European drought against Denmark as they build momentum ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup
The Matildas have claimed their second win in four days, this time downing Denmark 3-1 in Viborg. Australia hadn't beat European opposition away from home since 2013 and had to dig deep to end that nine-year drought. Denmark opened the scoring after just one minute via Everton midfielder Karen Holmgaard...
BBC
Wales boss Gemma Grainger eyes European Championship as World Cup hopes end
Gemma Grainger says Wales are "worlds apart" from the team which began 2023 World Cup qualifying and is convinced they will qualify for the next European Championship. Wales suffered agonising defeat in the World Cup play-off final as Switzerland scored deep in extra time. Grainger insisted the nature of the...
