NJ.com

Orioles claim ex-Yankees prospect

Jake Cave is back in the American League East. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Baltimore Orioles claimed the outfielder off waivers from the Minnesota Twins. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cave was selected by the New York Yankees in the sixth round of the 2011 MLB Draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Phillies NLDS roster and Game 1 lineup: Key reliever left off among changes

David Robertson, a key part of the back end of the bullpen, was left off the Phillies’ National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters in Atlanta that Robertson strained his calf jumping to celebrate Bryce Harper’s home run in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series against the Cardinals Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies in NLDS Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Bryson Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit ninth. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Sosa had a double, a sac fly, a walk, and a run scored.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: Roberts Believes Experience Will Eventually Carry LA Offense

For all the concerns about the Dodgers starting pitching, relief pitching, defense, and anything else that can go wrong in the postseason, in recent years it has been, more often that not, an offense going cold that has cost Los Angeles in the postseason. In 2021, L.A. was shut out by San Francisco twice in their NLDS win, then scored just 10 total runs in their four losses to the Braves in the NLCS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies announce NLDS roster

The Phillies broke their decade-plus postseason drought, then went to St. Louis and swept the Cardinals in the wild-card round. Now they square off against their divisional rivals in Atlanta in the NLDS. They’ve made a few changes for this series, swapping out right-hander David Robertson for fellow righty Nick Nelson, while subbing in outfielder Dalton Guthrie for infielder Nick Maton.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Blue Jays GM Faces Toughest Offseason Yet

The Toronto Blue Jays have little wiggle room to address their needs and their GM will have to get more creative than he ever has been. The Toronto Blue Jays being eliminated from the postseason in the manner they were sent me spiralling into a childish tantrum, the likes of which I am not proud of. But, like all disappointments, once the fog lifts, you begin to look at moving on and how to avoid said disappointment in the future. And, this is the very difficult job that General Manager, Ross Atkins, has in front of him. Atkins needs to find more success in 2023 than he did in 2022 and do so under what looks to be a rather tight payroll.
NJ.com

MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time

It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Nick Nurse Says Juancho Hernangomez Will Fixture Into the Rotation this Season

An action-packed summer for Juancho Hernangomez appears to have landed him a spot in the Toronto Raptors rotation to start the season. View the original article to see embedded media. Few players in the NBA have had a crazier past few months than the 6-foot-9 Raptors forward who made his...
NBA
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins interview Joe Espada, Pedro Grifol for manager

The Marlins will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their vacant manager position today, Jon Heyman of the New York Post tweets. He’s the second known candidate to interview, after The Athletic’s Jim Bowden tweeted that Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol had also interviewed with the Marlins.
MIAMI, FL
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/13/22

After an annoyingly scheduled offday yesterday with perfect weather, rain might threaten the Yankees/Guardians ALDS Game 2 matchup tonight. If it does get banged, we could get as many as four games in four days depending on how long this series goes. Wonderful! Way to go, MLB. Today on the...
CLEVELAND, OH

