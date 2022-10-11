The Toronto Blue Jays have little wiggle room to address their needs and their GM will have to get more creative than he ever has been. The Toronto Blue Jays being eliminated from the postseason in the manner they were sent me spiralling into a childish tantrum, the likes of which I am not proud of. But, like all disappointments, once the fog lifts, you begin to look at moving on and how to avoid said disappointment in the future. And, this is the very difficult job that General Manager, Ross Atkins, has in front of him. Atkins needs to find more success in 2023 than he did in 2022 and do so under what looks to be a rather tight payroll.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO