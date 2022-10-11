Read full article on original website
Louisville Beer Week 2022 in Full EffectAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
SFGate
Star witness testifies at California sheriff's civil trial
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former manager for a Silicon Valley security business that worked for Facebook testified at a sheriff’s civil corruption trial that he and his company’s CEO agreed to give political donations in exchange for concealed-weapons permits they needed to help guard high-profile clients.
Woman allegedly dragged into a basement and raped at Stanford
The school's Department of Public Safety reported Friday that a woman was raped on campus.
SFGate
Man Pleads Guilty To Possession Of Firearm As Felon
FAIRFIELD (BCN) A Fairfield man pleaded guilty Thursday to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's office has announced. William Joseph Scrivner, 36, was located in March in a vehicle in the parking lot of the NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield and he was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Prosecutors said a search of his vehicle and person allegedly resulted in finding 40 grams of methamphetamine and $551 in cash, along with a digital scale. A search of Scrivner's residence resulted in the discovery of two firearms, one of which was stolen, along with firearm parts and ammunition, more methamphetamine and two more scales. As a convicted felon, Scrivner is prohibited from being in possession of firearms. He has previously been convicted for possessing methamphetamine for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
SFGate
Fired cop posts bond after being charged in teen's shooting
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A fired San Antonio police officer has posted bond and been released after he was charged in the shooting of a teen as the youth sat in a car eating a hamburger. James Brennand posted $200,000 in bonds after he turned himself in Tuesday night...
Brex, SF startup valued at $12B this year, reportedly undergoes mass layoffs
The company, valued at $12.3 billion, is a rare "decacorn."
SFGate
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting
OAKLAND (BCN) Police in Oakland are investigating the fatal shooting of a person Wednesday morning near Lafayette Square in the Old Oakland neighborhood. Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 10 a.m. in the 600 block of 11th Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a shooting but no victim.
Oakland’s Horn Barbecue faces money woes, unsafe work allegations
Graveyard shift workers were given bear mace to protect themselves against intruders, they told SFGATE.
Man dies from stabbing on SF's Market Street
A man died after being stabbed on San Francisco's Market Street on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said.
Woman arrested after allegedly attacking bus driver with hammer, pulling out gun
A woman with a history of crime was arrested on Sunday after hitting a bus driver in the head and pointing a gun at him, officials said.
Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest employer, conducts layoffs
About 90 employees were reportedly affected, a small but significant move just a month after Dreamforce.
SFGate
Fans 'get down on their knees and pray' at packed concert in SF's Chase Center
The stadium was packed with people worshipping two legendary '80s bands.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Downtown San Jose Gets Google — And A Power Grid
Google is coming into San Jose and bringing its own electrical grid. The tech behemoth is opening a massive complex in downtown San Jose and wants to construct its own electric distribution system, or microgrid, to power the 80-acre site. By the end of this year, San Jose will approve a business plan to make it happen.
East Bay man tries to stop catalytic converter theft, gets shot in leg twice
"He tried to intervene and got shot in the leg twice."
SFGate
Teenage Girl Goes Missing, Police Ask For Help Locating Her
OAKLAND (BCN) A teenage girl is missing, and Oakland police are asking for help locating her, police said Wednesday. Raiana Bordenave, 16, was last seen Friday at 4:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Wentworth Avenue. She was wearing a white T-shirt and her nose is pierced, according to police.
Man killed in shooting near UC Berkeley identified
Three other people were injured in the shooting near UC Berkeley over the the weekend.
Developers ditch plans at former San Francisco car wash site
Supervisor Dean Preston says he's now trying to convert the site into 100% affordable housing.
San Francisco's 'Million Dollar Listing' failed after one season. Why?
The reality TV show only had one season and no one knows exactly why.
San Francisco's Hotline restaurant to close months after opening
Its last service day is Sunday.
SFGate
Supes To Hold Emergency Hearing On Mayor's Resignation Letter 'Scandal'
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The Government Audit and Oversight Committee of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is holding an emergency hearing on Tuesday to discuss what Supervisor Dean Preston has dubbed Mayor London Breed's "Resignation Letter Scandal," Preston's office announced on Monday. Preston alleges that Mayor Breed requires "many" of...
How San Francisco's 'queen of momos' made dumplings go viral
"Don't cut it. ... If you can, take the whole bite."
