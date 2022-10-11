ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

SFGate

Star witness testifies at California sheriff's civil trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former manager for a Silicon Valley security business that worked for Facebook testified at a sheriff’s civil corruption trial that he and his company’s CEO agreed to give political donations in exchange for concealed-weapons permits they needed to help guard high-profile clients.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Man Pleads Guilty To Possession Of Firearm As Felon

FAIRFIELD (BCN) A Fairfield man pleaded guilty Thursday to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's office has announced. William Joseph Scrivner, 36, was located in March in a vehicle in the parking lot of the NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield and he was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Prosecutors said a search of his vehicle and person allegedly resulted in finding 40 grams of methamphetamine and $551 in cash, along with a digital scale. A search of Scrivner's residence resulted in the discovery of two firearms, one of which was stolen, along with firearm parts and ammunition, more methamphetamine and two more scales. As a convicted felon, Scrivner is prohibited from being in possession of firearms. He has previously been convicted for possessing methamphetamine for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Fired cop posts bond after being charged in teen's shooting

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A fired San Antonio police officer has posted bond and been released after he was charged in the shooting of a teen as the youth sat in a car eating a hamburger. James Brennand posted $200,000 in bonds after he turned himself in Tuesday night...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) Police in Oakland are investigating the fatal shooting of a person Wednesday morning near Lafayette Square in the Old Oakland neighborhood. Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 10 a.m. in the 600 block of 11th Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a shooting but no victim.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Downtown San Jose Gets Google — And A Power Grid

Google is coming into San Jose and bringing its own electrical grid. The tech behemoth is opening a massive complex in downtown San Jose and wants to construct its own electric distribution system, or microgrid, to power the 80-acre site. By the end of this year, San Jose will approve a business plan to make it happen.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Teenage Girl Goes Missing, Police Ask For Help Locating Her

OAKLAND (BCN) A teenage girl is missing, and Oakland police are asking for help locating her, police said Wednesday. Raiana Bordenave, 16, was last seen Friday at 4:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Wentworth Avenue. She was wearing a white T-shirt and her nose is pierced, according to police.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Supes To Hold Emergency Hearing On Mayor's Resignation Letter 'Scandal'

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The Government Audit and Oversight Committee of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is holding an emergency hearing on Tuesday to discuss what Supervisor Dean Preston has dubbed Mayor London Breed's "Resignation Letter Scandal," Preston's office announced on Monday. Preston alleges that Mayor Breed requires "many" of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

