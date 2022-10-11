Read full article on original website
Downtown Chicago struggling with low Friday foot traffic
👋 Hey, Monica here. Last Friday I ventured downtown and learned that the rumors are true. Traffic is easy, street parking is plentiful, and you can eat lunch pretty much anywhere without a reservation. Why it matters: Thousands of businesses rely on downtown workers' foot traffic, but those workers...
railfan.com
Metra Receives First SD70MACH in Heritage Scheme
CHICAGO — Metra has a long history with some of the biggest six-axle commuter locomotives ever run — from classic Burlington Northern E9s to iconic Milwaukee Road F40Cs — and this month a new class is arriving, the SD70MACH. This week, Metra released images of locomotive 500...
Man hit by off-duty Chicago police officer on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lakeview: source
A man is in the hospital after being hit on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night. The driver of the vehicle was an off-duty CPD officer, according to a source.
newcity.com
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
Jefferson Park Transit Bus Shelters Could Reopen Later This Fall After Being Closed For 8 Months
JEFFERSON PARK — Bus shelters at the Jefferson Park transit center are likely to reopen before the end of the year after being damaged and closed for months, officials said. In late February, a man damaged the glass of CTA bus shelters at 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave. He was arrested and charged; onlookers previously said they believed he experienced a mental health episode.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Will Walgreens in Wicker Park be closing its doors?
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Is Walgreens Closing Its Flagship Wicker Park Store Inside Old Bank? Neighbors Told Yes, But Company Says No Decision Made: A Walgreens representative said the branch was closing at a community meeting Wednesday — but the company said Thursday it has not made any decision regarding the location.
'Just shoot him': Uptown man is pistol-whipped, shot at by would-be carjackers, CPD says
"I would not wish that moment on anyone, to hear two shots fired towards somebody that you love and not know what you're going to see when you look around."
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Allegedly intoxicated driver injured woman, 64, on bike at Belmon/Western/Clybourn
Chicago’s epidemic of traffic violence against bike riders continued Saturday afternoon as a driver who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs struck and injured a woman biking in the North Center neighborhood. According to police, on Saturday, October 8 at around 1:20 p.m., the driver of...
Traffic Chicago: Illinois Tollway to open new southbound Mile Long Bridge on Tri-State
Right now, up to 150,000 cars travel on the Mile Long Bridge every day.
blockclubchicago.org
Late Night O’Hare-Bound Blue Line Trains Still Running, Despite Social Media Confusion
O’HARE — Blue Line trains are still running to O’Hare all night, officials said, debunking misinformation circulating on social media recently. At a recent Ask CTA event at the Jefferson Park transit center, agency spokespeople answered questions from residents, received updates on station improvements and learned more about the agency’s efforts to address crime and “unruly behavior” on trains.
blockclubchicago.org
Uncommon Ground Closing Edgewater Location After 15 Years. It Was Once Named Greenest Restaurant In The US
EDGEWATER — A pioneering sustainable restaurant will close this month after 15 years on Devon Avenue. Uncommon Ground will close its Edgewater location after a final brunch service Oct. 23 at 1401 W. Devon Ave., co-owner Michael Cameron said. The closure marks the end of an era for a restaurant that — along with its sister location in Lakeview — helped champion farm-to-table practices, including the United States’ first certified organic rooftop farm.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Mayoral hopeful Robert Earnshaw says he’d champion sustainable transportation
Streetsblog Chicago has invited all Chicago mayoral and alder candidates to send us their positions on transportation and traffic safety issues for possible coverage. Previously we’ve looked at state rep Kam Buckner’s transportation plan. We recently heard from the Chicago Police Department’s Freedom of Information Act officer Robert...
Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
thecentersquare.com
Chicago issued over 1 million parking tickets in first half of year
(The Center Square) – Chicago issued over 1 million parking tickets over the first half of 2022. A report from the Chicago Sun-Times shows a 25.7% increase of tickets issued in 2022 over the same time period of 2021. "To put it into perspective, the city has given out...
NBC Chicago
Unleashed Dogs Running Loose in Chicago Parks Fetch Increased Complaints, Aldermen Say
Chicago pet owners are letting their unleashed dogs run wild in parks and other public property, triggering fist fights and threats of violence, the head of Animal Care and Control was told Wednesday. With Animal Care and Control Executive Director Mamadou Diakhate testifying at City Council budget hearings, Ald. Scott...
cwbchicago.com
More good news: Woman pepper-sprays two armed robbers in Lincoln Park
Some would-be robbers appear to be picking some challenging targets on Chicago’s North Side. A victim pulled a knife on two robbers during a mugging early Tuesday. Then, late Tuesday night, a woman pepper-sprayed two robbers during another robbery in the same neighborhood, according to Chicago police. And, as...
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
Stay Café to Open on Chicago’s Near Northwest Side
Chef “Taco” Jesse Martinez has created a menu of American fare with a wide range of dishes for breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon snacking and dinner
blockclubchicago.org
City Halts Work On Puerto Rican Museum Project Next To Humboldt Park Landmark
HUMBOLDT PARK — A Humboldt Park museum led by a longtime former alderman has been ordered to stop construction on a cinder-block building after city officials found the project got underway without correct permits. The National Puerto Rican Museum of Arts & Culture, which occupies a landmarked building at...
