Axios

Downtown Chicago struggling with low Friday foot traffic

👋 Hey, Monica here. Last Friday I ventured downtown and learned that the rumors are true. Traffic is easy, street parking is plentiful, and you can eat lunch pretty much anywhere without a reservation. Why it matters: Thousands of businesses rely on downtown workers' foot traffic, but those workers...
railfan.com

Metra Receives First SD70MACH in Heritage Scheme

CHICAGO — Metra has a long history with some of the biggest six-axle commuter locomotives ever run — from classic Burlington Northern E9s to iconic Milwaukee Road F40Cs — and this month a new class is arriving, the SD70MACH. This week, Metra released images of locomotive 500...
newcity.com

Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me

On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
Block Club Chicago

Jefferson Park Transit Bus Shelters Could Reopen Later This Fall After Being Closed For 8 Months

JEFFERSON PARK — Bus shelters at the Jefferson Park transit center are likely to reopen before the end of the year after being damaged and closed for months, officials said. In late February, a man damaged the glass of CTA bus shelters at 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave. He was arrested and charged; onlookers previously said they believed he experienced a mental health episode.
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Will Walgreens in Wicker Park be closing its doors?

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Is Walgreens Closing Its Flagship Wicker Park Store Inside Old Bank? Neighbors Told Yes, But Company Says No Decision Made: A Walgreens representative said the branch was closing at a community meeting Wednesday — but the company said Thursday it has not made any decision regarding the location.
Andre Vasquez
blockclubchicago.org

Late Night O’Hare-Bound Blue Line Trains Still Running, Despite Social Media Confusion

O’HARE — Blue Line trains are still running to O’Hare all night, officials said, debunking misinformation circulating on social media recently. At a recent Ask CTA event at the Jefferson Park transit center, agency spokespeople answered questions from residents, received updates on station improvements and learned more about the agency’s efforts to address crime and “unruly behavior” on trains.
blockclubchicago.org

Uncommon Ground Closing Edgewater Location After 15 Years. It Was Once Named Greenest Restaurant In The US

EDGEWATER — A pioneering sustainable restaurant will close this month after 15 years on Devon Avenue. Uncommon Ground will close its Edgewater location after a final brunch service Oct. 23 at 1401 W. Devon Ave., co-owner Michael Cameron said. The closure marks the end of an era for a restaurant that — along with its sister location in Lakeview — helped champion farm-to-table practices, including the United States’ first certified organic rooftop farm.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Mayoral hopeful Robert Earnshaw says he’d champion sustainable transportation

Streetsblog Chicago has invited all Chicago mayoral and alder candidates to send us their positions on transportation and traffic safety issues for possible coverage. Previously we’ve looked at state rep Kam Buckner’s transportation plan. We recently heard from the Chicago Police Department’s Freedom of Information Act officer Robert...
#Linus Traffic#Bike Lanes#Infrastructure#Volunteers#Construction Maintenance#Slowstreets
cwbchicago.com

More good news: Woman pepper-sprays two armed robbers in Lincoln Park

Some would-be robbers appear to be picking some challenging targets on Chicago’s North Side. A victim pulled a knife on two robbers during a mugging early Tuesday. Then, late Tuesday night, a woman pepper-sprayed two robbers during another robbery in the same neighborhood, according to Chicago police. And, as...
blockclubchicago.org

City Halts Work On Puerto Rican Museum Project Next To Humboldt Park Landmark

HUMBOLDT PARK — A Humboldt Park museum led by a longtime former alderman has been ordered to stop construction on a cinder-block building after city officials found the project got underway without correct permits. The National Puerto Rican Museum of Arts & Culture, which occupies a landmarked building at...
