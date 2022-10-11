ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Woman says she had to repeatedly urge Walker to pay for abortion

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8vfO_0iV8T7Ne00
FILE – Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary watch party on May 23, 2022, at the Foundry restaurant in Athens, Ga. A woman who said Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children, according to a new report released Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, undercutting the Republican Senate candidate’s claims that he did not know who she was. (AP Photo/Akili-Casundria Ramsess, File)

The woman who previously accused Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker of paying for her abortion said she had to repeatedly urge the former NFL star to provide funds for the procedure that he allegedly wanted her to have, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

“When I talked to him, I said, ‘You need to send — I can’t afford to pay for this,” the woman told the Post. “Both of us did this,” she said she also told him. “We both know how babies are made.”

The woman, who has remained anonymous throughout the scandal, told The Daily Beast in its initial report that Walker had urged her to get an abortion and reimbursed her $700 for the procedure. The Post in its Tuesday report said it reviewed an image of the $700 check printed on an ATM slip, which had Walker’s name and address on it.

The Daily Beast later revealed that the same woman is also the mother of one of Walker’s children.

The scandal took another turn on Friday, when The New York Times reported that Walker also urged the woman to get an abortion a second time, which she refused. The woman, whose son is now 10 years old, sued Walker for child support in 2013, according to the Post.

Walker, who has positioned himself as a staunch anti-abortion candidate, has denied the accusations.

In an interview with ABC News that aired shortly after the latest Post report was published on Tuesday, Walker accused the anonymous woman of lying about the abortion.

Walker’s campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

Lindsey Graham confronted at anti-abortion event by woman whose unborn child had fatal abnormality

Republican senator Lindsey Graham was met with protests upon unveiling a nationwide proposal to ban abortion, including from one woman who confronted him inside an anti-abortion event in Washington DC. On Tuesday, Mr Graham announced a nationwide bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks before being confronted by Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of the 4 July Highland Park shooting.She told the room of anti-abortion supporters and the South Carolina senator that she had the choice to give birth to her son after learning of a fetal abnormality at 16 weeks.“We were allowed to make that choice for him,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HipHopWired

Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child

The woman who claimed that Herschel Walker paid for her to have an abortion in a report earlier in the week confirmed to the same outlet that she is currently the mother to a child the two had afterward. She made the confirmation after Walker called her initial statements a "flat-out lie". The post Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Gop#Senate#The Washington Post#The Daily Beast#The New York Times#Abc News
The Independent

Ted Cruz knows all about Chrissy Teigen’s abortion because he checked the vibes

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Chrissy Teigen recently spoke publicly about her medically necessary abortion at 20 weeks — which she had previously described as a miscarriage — and Texas Republican senator Ted Cruz of course had something to say about it. Because Teigen’s abortion is politically inconvenient for Republicans, Cruz has declared that it is not an abortion at all. Abortion, according to Republicans, is defined solely by those procedures they find morally objectionable.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Herschel Walker’s Black supporters say their votes are about Senate control and conservative values

ATLANTA — Shelley Wynter, a Black conservative radio show host in this bustling capital of the New South, considers Herschel Walker a means to an end. His support of the Georgia Republican’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate rests on this fact: There are 35 Senate seats up for re-election next month, and if the former football star can overtake the incumbent, Democrat Raphael Warnock, it would be a boon that could help the GOP retake the majority.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Trump told long-time friend Tom Barrack 'get out of my office' when he tried to convince the president to do the 'elegant' thing and concede to Biden

"Confidence Man" by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, a new book on Donald Trump, was released Tuesday. Trump told his long-time friend Tom Barrack to "get out" after advising him to concede the 2020 election. Jared Kushner said he didn't press Trump to concede because he was the grandfather to his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

723K+
Followers
84K+
Post
520M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy