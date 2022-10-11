Read full article on original website
Lakenya Sabino
1d ago
Parking space is very expensive and alot of those parking areas are not safe I believe it should be safe since your paying alot to park your car.
Reply
3
jennifer tucker
1d ago
I was charged $63 for a 21 minute timeframe on a Tuesday at 9am. They drag their feet and won't explain why it is $3 per minute. This should be a crime.
Reply
3
Related
Nashville woman says car thefts becoming a growing problem
From stolen guns to stolen cars, the problems abound across Nashville. Police strongly encourage drivers to lock car doors, remove belongings from sight — especially guns — and take keys with them.
Police arrest couple accused of robbing nurse in parking lot Monday afternoon
Two people accused of robbing a nurse Monday afternoon have been arrested.
Metropolis Parking responds after complaints about Nashville private lots
Parking in downtown Nashville is always a challenge, but NewsChannel 5 is now hearing more complaints about a parking company using license plate readers to track cars in their lot.
WSMV
Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man caught with 36 pounds of marijuana inside luggage at Nashville International airport
A 21-year-old is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport.
5 kids, 2 adults injured in multi-vehicle crash in Robertson County
Officials say five kids and two adults were injured in a crash that involved multiple vehicles late Tuesday night in Robertson County.
Metro officer, woman hit by bullet fragments in accidental gun range shooting
An accidental shooting led to multiple minor injuries at a Nashville area gun range.
Teen charged after passenger ejected from pickup truck following crash
A teen is being charged with vehicular assault and reckless endangerment after his passenger was seriously injured in a crash Monday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Nervous when we’re driving:' Nashville neighborhood fed up with bad drivers
A mom and retired firefighter are fed up with bad drivers who are making roadways unsafe in one Nashville neighborhood.
WSMV
Police warn public of coupon scam
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lafayette Police officials said they are investigating a scam involving fake Domino’s Pizza coupons Tuesday. Officials said on Facebook that they received reports of a child believed to be around eight or nine years old going to local businesses selling cards that are made to look like dominos coupons. The child allegedly told the businesses that he was selling coupons for his baseball team.
WSMV
Teen charged after passenger thrown from truck bed during crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested an 18-year-old after they say a negligent crash on Monday left a man seriously injured. Manuel Rayo-Navarro, 18, is charged with vehicular assault and reckless endangerment. Police said Rayo-Navarro was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck and speeding on Binkley Drive, when he ran a stop sign and hit the driver of a Honda CRV. Gabriel Rayo-Brown, 21, was riding in the bed of the pickup truck and was thrown from the truck on impact.
WSMV
Baby hospitalized after left unattended in hotel room during fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A baby was hospitalized after it was left alone after a fire broke out in a hotel room in South Nashville. On Wednesday, crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to a hotel fire at 717 Spence Lane. When officials arrived on the scene, they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Nashville non-profit agency needs help after items, donations lost in fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One non-profit organization needs your help to recoup the thousands of dollars in donations it lost in a weekend fire. Co-founders told WSMV4 the lost could affect hundreds of families in the area in the coming months. A fire at this apartment building along Clarksville Highway...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Traffic returning to normal after semi stuck at College and Kraft Streets
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A semi tractor trailer was broken down at College and Kraft Streets on Wednesday afternoon, according to emergency dispatch. At 4:55 p.m., southbound traffic on College/Wilma Rudolph Boulevard was backed up past Dunbar Cave Road. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
WSMV
Belmont law student dies when tree falls on her vehicle during storm
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A line of severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, removing trees from the ground, damaging power lines, and killing, at least, one person. According to the Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), the person died during the storms on Old Natchez Trace in Williamson County.
Former employee attempts to rob gas station in South Nashville
A former gas station employee is facing felony charges after police say he attempted to rob the store earlier this week.
wvlt.tv
Nurse robbed at gunpoint in parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for a couple who allegedly robbed a nurse at gunpoint Monday. Officials said in a tweet that the couple approached the nurse in the parking lot of Southern Hills Medical Center at 4:10 p.m. The man allegedly pointed a rifle at the victim and demanded her purse. Police said the female suspect was driving.
Teen charged in connection with June I-40 crash
A teen was arrested Tuesday in connection with a three-vehicle crash on I-40 East that seriously injured one of his passengers.
‘Karma is coming’ brother of man beaten, killed in downtown Nashville says
"Karma is coming" — those are the words from a man to his brother's killer. Bryan Rebenstorf is behind bars facing homicide for killing 52-year-old Jerry Muller.
Belmont law student killed during Wednesday night storms
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said the person was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
Comments / 5