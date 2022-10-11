ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 5

Lakenya Sabino
1d ago

Parking space is very expensive and alot of those parking areas are not safe I believe it should be safe since your paying alot to park your car.

Reply
3
jennifer tucker
1d ago

I was charged $63 for a 21 minute timeframe on a Tuesday at 9am. They drag their feet and won't explain why it is $3 per minute. This should be a crime.

Reply
3
Related
WSMV

Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Parking Lots#Bills#Mckinley Payments
WSMV

Police warn public of coupon scam

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lafayette Police officials said they are investigating a scam involving fake Domino’s Pizza coupons Tuesday. Officials said on Facebook that they received reports of a child believed to be around eight or nine years old going to local businesses selling cards that are made to look like dominos coupons. The child allegedly told the businesses that he was selling coupons for his baseball team.
LAFAYETTE, TN
WSMV

Teen charged after passenger thrown from truck bed during crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested an 18-year-old after they say a negligent crash on Monday left a man seriously injured. Manuel Rayo-Navarro, 18, is charged with vehicular assault and reckless endangerment. Police said Rayo-Navarro was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck and speeding on Binkley Drive, when he ran a stop sign and hit the driver of a Honda CRV. Gabriel Rayo-Brown, 21, was riding in the bed of the pickup truck and was thrown from the truck on impact.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Baby hospitalized after left unattended in hotel room during fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A baby was hospitalized after it was left alone after a fire broke out in a hotel room in South Nashville. On Wednesday, crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to a hotel fire at 717 Spence Lane. When officials arrived on the scene, they...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Uber
wvlt.tv

Nurse robbed at gunpoint in parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for a couple who allegedly robbed a nurse at gunpoint Monday. Officials said in a tweet that the couple approached the nurse in the parking lot of Southern Hills Medical Center at 4:10 p.m. The man allegedly pointed a rifle at the victim and demanded her purse. Police said the female suspect was driving.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy