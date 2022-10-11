Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Bay EDA calls 2022 a banner year for Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Economic Development Alliance is calling 2022 a banner year for Bay County. Project after project, the Bay EDA has been reeling in big businesses into the area. “It’s unprecedented to have five new company project announcements,” Becca Hardin, President of the Bay Economic...
WJHG-TV
BDS fights for millions of dollars in repairs made to local middle school post-Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is fighting FEMA for millions of dollars, all for repairs made to Merritt Brown Middle School after Hurricane Michael. The Panama City school was one of many in the district to be destroyed in the storm. It may not look like it...
Bay County Juvenile Courthouse will be for sale nationally
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street. It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018. County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to […]
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools joins JUUL lawsuit over teen targeting claims
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is joining a national lawsuit against the e-cigarette company JUUL. Roughly 1,300 U.S. school districts, including more than a dozen in Florida, are taking part in the public nuisance lawsuit. The goal is to hold JUUL accountable for underage teens using the company’s vaping devices.
Panama City receives 50 million in grants for infrastructure repairs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael, Governor Ron DeSantis recognized communities still recovering with financial help. DeSantis handed out 126 million worth of infrastructure grants to two dozen local communities. The Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) grants will go to repair vital infrastructure systems damaged or destroyed by Hurricane […]
Marianna awarded $9 million in grants from Gov. DeSantis
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city officials are ecstatic about $9 million in state infrastructure grants. Governor Ron DeSantis awarded the city the money earlier this week on the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael. $5.2 million is going towards the construction of a storm shelter. The facility will be a state resiliency hub. That means […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City increases homebuying assistance program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to make changes to the city’s local housing assistance program on Tuesday. The program provides down-payment assistance and other financial resources to people who qualify. Commissioners voted on Tuesday to increase the home purchasing price to $300,000 and increase disaster assistance funding to $85,000. The program provides up to $50,000 to eligible individuals and families to lower up-front costs, like down payment and closing costs.
WJHG-TV
Panama City leaders aim to make housing more affordable
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners made revisions to the city’s Local Housing Assistance Program on Tuesday. “It’s us helping people to continue to get in new housing,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. “It’s for first-time homebuyers, but it’s also giving them the opportunity to pay their points down, to pay their rate down.”
Fort Walton Beach Latin Street Fest to honor Hispanic Heritage
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — For the final week of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Viva Ciclovia Street Fest will line Downtown Fort Walton Beach with live music and events. Festival Details: Saturday, Oct. 15 12 pm- 8 pm Block party style at Ferry Road and First Street Afterparty held at Jake & Henry’s in […]
WJHG-TV
BDS Joins Juul Lawsuit
Panama City Beach City Council holds special meeting to discuss potential improvements to local parks. At Tuesday’s meeting, council members discussed adding short-term shelters for weather emergencies, more parking and access roads, and docks along the ponds in the parks. Other ideas included where to put a new skate park, basketball courts, and pickle ball courts.
WJHG-TV
Goat Day returns
Blountstown, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Saturday, the 37th Annual Goat Day returns to Blountstown. Goat Day is put on by the local Rotary chapter in Blountstown. Admission is $5 per person and children under three are free. Activities include goat shows, milking demonstrations, and much more. More than 70 vendors...
WJHG-TV
Engineering firm picked to design Robinson Bayou improvements
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to approve an engineering firm to design the Robinson Bayou Storm Drain Basin. Commissioners picked HALFF Associates LLC to do the work. The basin manages a majority of the water north of the railroad across the city. City leaders said the design phase will take a lot of work with more than 300 acres of wetlands that need to be considered and demucked. The first phase of the project will be close to $1.7 million and is 100-percent grant funded. The entire project is expected to be completed within the next few years.
WJHG-TV
Following up on Lynn Haven donation drive
ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Greg Abrams Seafood and Bay County Sheriff’s Office are helping Hurricane Ian victims rebuild. Last Thursday, volunteers showed up early to collect supplies ranging from water and food, to cleaning supplies and diapers. For the last six years, groups like this have been gathering...
WJHG-TV
Bay County school zone speed limits changing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Speed limits in the majority of Bay County school zones are changing and new signs are beginning to go up. A guideline passed by the state legislature in 2019 is starting to take effect. By 2023, the majority of the school zones will be required to be 15 miles per hour.
WJHG-TV
Panama City to get $50 million for Hurricane Michael recovery
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City is receiving around $50 million of the $126 million the state announced on Monday for Hurricane Michael recovery. It is part of the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Program. Panama City is one of 24 communities in the panhandle...
WJHG-TV
Falling Into Fun with Chad Gainey
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You can’t have Halloween without pumpkin carving. In this week’s Falling Into Fun, an expert carver shared his tips and tricks of the craft. Chad Gainey joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team Thursday morning to show how to create one-of-a-kind pumpkins. Whether it...
WJHG-TV
Last day to Register to vote in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the November midterm election. With just a few hours left before the deadline, people like Leah Coleman are exercising their American Right. “I just turned 18 and I think it’s very important that us young...
niceville.com
Boggy Bayou waterfront property in Niceville listed at $7.2 million
NICEVILLE, Fla. — A 3.65-acre parcel of property on the north shore of Boggy Bayou has been listed for sale for $7.2 million, according to Realtor.com. The property, which has 600 feet of waterfront, is at 139 W. John Sims Parkway, according to the listing by Harbeson Agency Inc. It is west of Emerald Coast Marine.
Radio Ink
Trucks and Cash Headed to Southwest Florida
IHeartMedia Panama City and iHeartMedia Tallahassee announced today that “iHeartMedia Operation Storm Relief,” a supply drive to benefit victims of Hurricane Ian, collected items filling multiple semi-truck trailers that were provided by Pepsi/Refreshment Services. The drive was held at a local Super Walmart on Thursday October 6th in...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along some videos that may feature some familiar faces. Showcasing festivities and events around the area, Hudson shared some fun facts about the history of the town. To see who you may recognize or...
