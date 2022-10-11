ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Mass. State Police, DEA seize nearly 30,000 units of fentanyl in ongoing operation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration seized thousands of dosage units of suspected fentanyl Tuesday during an ongoing joint operation Tuesday. According to the State Police Communication Director David Procopio, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics (CINRET) West Unit teamed up with members...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police seize heroin, Fentanyl, cocaine, firearms, cash; arrest one

“At approximately 6 AM yesterday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant at 66 Miller St. that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting

Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
AGAWAM, MA
Chicopee, MA
Crime & Safety
West Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
West Springfield, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

Criminal justice professor reacts to ambush on Connecticut police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Connecticut State Police now saying that Bristol, CT police officers were lured to a home with a fake domestic violence call, we took questions about the response to one local criminal justice professor. “I’m sure they are trying to determine what the motive might be,...
BRISTOL, CT
Person
Gerald Burke
westernmassnews.com

Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
AGAWAM, MA
WTNH

Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Investigation continues into Indian Orchard double homicide

House fire on North Street in Hatfield deemed a ‘total loss’. Hatfield, Whately, South Deerfield, and Hadley Fire crews all responded to the scene. City councilor hopes Indian Orchard double homicide brings community together. Updated: 5 hours ago. Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan said that incidents like this...
HATFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Over 20,000 bags of heroin, guns seized following Holyoke narcotics investigation

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two suspects are facing charges after a narcotics investigation in Holyoke. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that an investigation took place by members of the county’s Narcotics Task Force into heroin and cocaine sales at a apartment building on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke. That location, he added, came under greater interest by police after a September murder in the parking lot of that building.
HOLYOKE, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
iheart.com

Springfield Police Seek Murder Suspect In Indian Orchard Shootings

A deadly double shooting early this morning in Springfield is under investigation. Police were called to the two-hundred block of Main Street in the Indian Orchard neighborhood for shots fired around four a.m. One man was dead at the scene and a second man died at Baystate Medical Center. Anyone...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Springfield Man Charged With Fatal Chicopee Crash

A 22-year-old Springfield man has pleaded not guilty to a fatal Chicopee accident over the weekend. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Nickolas Weichel of Chicopee was walking to his car on Springfield Street when a car allegedly driven by Nazier Grandison struck and killed him. Prosecutors say that he was going in...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police seize loaded firearm, stolen car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a loaded firearm and stolen car, as well as arrested two suspects, near the intersection of Grant and Armory Streets on Saturday. Detectives working a separate case noticed that a stolen car drove past them. The driver, 24-year-old Elijah Brown, was arrested and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

