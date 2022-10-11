Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Mass. State Police, DEA seize nearly 30,000 units of fentanyl in ongoing operation
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration seized thousands of dosage units of suspected fentanyl Tuesday during an ongoing joint operation Tuesday. According to the State Police Communication Director David Procopio, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics (CINRET) West Unit teamed up with members...
Israel Silva-Guzman arrested on drug trafficking charges following search of Springfield home
Police in Springfield executed a search warrant on a Miller Street house on Wednesday morning and arrested a man suspected of trafficking drugs and illegally possessing firearms. The search happened at 6 a.m. at 66 Miller St. and police arrested Israel Silva-Guzman, 32, in what police described as the result...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police seize heroin, Fentanyl, cocaine, firearms, cash; arrest one
“At approximately 6 AM yesterday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant at 66 Miller St. that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
westernmassnews.com
2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
Over 20,000 Bags Of Heroin Recently Seized In Western Massachusetts Town!
All I can say, Berkshire County, is there are drug busts and then there are DRUG BUSTS! Thanks to a major multi-agency drug investigation, approximately $250,000 worth of drugs were taken off our streets. According to a media statement from Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni following a press conference...
westernmassnews.com
Criminal justice professor reacts to ambush on Connecticut police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Connecticut State Police now saying that Bristol, CT police officers were lured to a home with a fake domestic violence call, we took questions about the response to one local criminal justice professor. “I’m sure they are trying to determine what the motive might be,...
Illegal firearm, crack-cocaine seized in Fort Pleasant Avenue apartment in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested following a search of an apartment of Fort Pleasant Avenue Wednesday morning.
Court: Canton woman defrauded Section 8 housing program after she married her landlord
CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Canton woman faces up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the government. Donna Carney, 67, began receiving Section 8 rental assistance under the housing choice voucher program in 1995, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Then, she married her landlord, […]
westernmassnews.com
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
FBI in Holyoke conducts court-ordered search in Hampden Street area
The FBI's Western Massachusetts Gang Taskforce was in Holyoke Wednesday cooperating with local authorities for an ongoing investigation.
Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
2 officers killed, 1 seriously injured in Connecticut shooting
Two officers were shot and killed in Bristol, Connecticut, early Thursday morning, according to police.
westernmassnews.com
Investigation continues into Indian Orchard double homicide
House fire on North Street in Hatfield deemed a ‘total loss’. Hatfield, Whately, South Deerfield, and Hadley Fire crews all responded to the scene. City councilor hopes Indian Orchard double homicide brings community together. Updated: 5 hours ago. Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan said that incidents like this...
westernmassnews.com
Over 20,000 bags of heroin, guns seized following Holyoke narcotics investigation
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two suspects are facing charges after a narcotics investigation in Holyoke. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that an investigation took place by members of the county’s Narcotics Task Force into heroin and cocaine sales at a apartment building on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke. That location, he added, came under greater interest by police after a September murder in the parking lot of that building.
westernmassnews.com
Agawam city councilor calls for more action after latest catalytic converter thefts
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - For the second time in just over a year, catalytic converters were stolen from school buses in Agawam, impacting students in two communities. Now, one local leader is saying more needs to be done. The targeted buses transport children with special needs to schools in Agawam...
Connecticut police shooting: 2 officers dead, 1 seriously hurt in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. — Two police officers are dead and another is being treated for serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Connecticut, authorities said. According to WSFB and WVIT, Connecticut State Police said the incident occurred late Wednesday near Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. Here are the latest updates:
iheart.com
Springfield Police Seek Murder Suspect In Indian Orchard Shootings
A deadly double shooting early this morning in Springfield is under investigation. Police were called to the two-hundred block of Main Street in the Indian Orchard neighborhood for shots fired around four a.m. One man was dead at the scene and a second man died at Baystate Medical Center. Anyone...
iheart.com
Springfield Man Charged With Fatal Chicopee Crash
A 22-year-old Springfield man has pleaded not guilty to a fatal Chicopee accident over the weekend. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Nickolas Weichel of Chicopee was walking to his car on Springfield Street when a car allegedly driven by Nazier Grandison struck and killed him. Prosecutors say that he was going in...
Suspect allegedly stole pressure washer from Lowe’s in Springfield
Springfield Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a pressure washer from Lowe's.
westernmassnews.com
Police seize loaded firearm, stolen car in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a loaded firearm and stolen car, as well as arrested two suspects, near the intersection of Grant and Armory Streets on Saturday. Detectives working a separate case noticed that a stolen car drove past them. The driver, 24-year-old Elijah Brown, was arrested and...
