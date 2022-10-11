HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two suspects are facing charges after a narcotics investigation in Holyoke. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that an investigation took place by members of the county’s Narcotics Task Force into heroin and cocaine sales at a apartment building on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke. That location, he added, came under greater interest by police after a September murder in the parking lot of that building.

