Las Vegas, NV

City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Mother Jones

A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
David Chesnoff
Oxygen

Man Who Searched 'How To Make A Homemade Silencer' Gets Life For Missing Ex's Murder

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of his child’s mother, whose body has yet to be found. Jesus Contreras Perez, 42, will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of his missing ex, Cassandra Ayon, according to CBS Wausau affiliate WSAW-TV. Perez — who shared a child with Ayon — was accused of stalking the then-27-year-old in the weeks and months leading up to Ayon’s 2020 disappearance, after she ended their relationship.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Expelled Arizona Student Who Allegedly Killed Prof Said He Felt ‘Disrespected’

Court documents have revealed that Murad Dervish, who allegedly shot and killed University of Arizona professor Thomas Meixner on Wednesday, had been expelled and banned from campus after several reports of him threatening staff. Dervish, 46, was expelled in February and staffers were alerted to call the police if he entered the campus’ Harshbarger building. Several people called the police when they saw him enter the building on Wednesday, but he allegedly still managed to shoot and kill Meixner before driving off. After he was pulled over by police, he said, “I hope he’s OK. Probably wishful thinking,” according the court documents obtained by ABC15 Arizona. He also told police “a woman wouldn’t have done this” and that he “just felt so disrespected by that entire department.” Dervish faces a first-degree murder charge and is being held in the Pima County jail without bond.Read it at ABC15 Arizona
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Las Vegas mass stabbing: Suspect and two victims identified after lone wolf attacked eight with kitchen knife

The suspect and two victims of the horror Las Vegas mass stabbing have now been identified, after a lone wolf attacked eight people with a kitchen knife along the Sin City strip.Yoni Barrios, 32, is accused of going on a random stabbing rampage on the sidewalk of the Las Vegas Boulevard on Thursday, moments after he allegedly asked to pose for photos with a group of showgirls.Barrios, who is not a resident of Las Vegas, was found on the scene covered in his victims’ blood and was immediately taken into custody by responding officers.He has now been booked into...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RadarOnline

4 Vegas Showgirls Stabbed On Strip After Knife-Wielding 'Chef' Goes On Rampage, Injuring 8 & Killing 2

Eight individuals were injured — including two fatalities — as a result of a mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip on Thursday, October 6, RadarOnline.com has learned. Around noon, the suspect in custody approached a group of showgirls who were greeting guests outside of the Palazzo casino at The Venetian hotel. The suspect claimed to be a chef and had a kitchen knife when he asked the group for a photo.When the women denied the suspect's requests, a violent rampage ensued. According to Captain Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the suspect was arrested “very quickly.”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTAR News

Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son

KAIBETO (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son last week, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a federal indictment,...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

