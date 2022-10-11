Read full article on original website
bulletin-news.com
Broward Court Clerk’s Daughter Freed on $250k Bond for Federal Tax Fraud Allegations
Three of the eight other co-defendants and the daughter of the clerk of the court in Broward County have been given $250,000 bail apiece to be freed from the county jail as they await trial in a federal tax fraud case. In front of Federal Judge Jared M. Strauss in...
Click10.com
‘Preposterous’: Chief prosecutor baffled jurors can’t see Parkland school shooter’s rifle
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On the first day of deliberation Wednesday, the jury asked to view the AR-15 style rifle that the Parkland school shooter used for the 17 murders during the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Cruz purchased the rifle...
WPBF News 25
'It’s more than just a prank': Palm Beach County state attorney working with law enforcement on school swatting cases
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office of Palm Beach County is working closely with local law enforcement agencies aftertwo schools in the county were targeted with swatting. Swatting is when hoax calls are made to emergency services in order to dispatch a large number of first responders...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested while deplaning for shooting death at Cavo Lounge
Alexander Michael Evans, 32, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on Oct. 8. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Evans was arrested as he was getting off a commercial flight into Fort Lauderdale. Evans was arrested for Murder...
Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested
MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County. Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday. Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding. "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
Click10.com
Fight between 2 families breaks out outside Jackson Memorial Hospital
MIAMI – A large fight at Jackson Memorial Hospital spilled over to an outside area of the emergency room Wednesday, and it was all caught on camera. “Yo, yo, yo, yo, y’all going to jail! Ya’ll going to jail!” one person is heard screaming. Police and...
Teen accused in deadly Broward crash laughs in court
MIAMI - One of the teens accused in a crime spree in Broward that ended in a deadly crash was kicked out of court Monday morning. Prosecutors are still trying to determine if the 13 and 15-year-old suspects will be tried as adults.As a matter of station policy, CBS 4 does not name suspects who are minors, unless they have been charged as adults. The 15-year-old went before Judge Stacy Ross Monday morning. He is accused of breaking into a Fort Lauderdale home on August 28th and stealing their Mercedes, while the homeowners slept.Investigators say he was the one...
Click10.com
Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 13 in penalty phase is Meadow Pollack
Count 13 of 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Meadow Pollack who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. Pollack,18, was in the school’s 1200 building, on the third floor, when Cruz shot her...
bulletin-news.com
Broward Judge Asks Teen Accused in Deadly Crash: ‘Are You Seriously Laughing Right Now?’
The 15-year-old accused of fleeing police in Oakland Park over the summer and smashing a stolen car into five other vehicles, killing a mother-of-three, and wounding six other people was smiling in court on Monday. Are you actually laughing right now, Broward Judge Stacy Ross interrupted the proceedings in shock.
Click10.com
Former customs officer arrested in Arizona may have victims in South Florida, FBI says
DOUGLAS, Ariz. – An alleged sex offender who an Arizona police department says kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her has ties to Fort Lauderdale. Investigators believe there may be victims in South Florida from when the man lived here. Aaron Thomas Mitchell, 27, lived in the Fort...
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been his own worst witness
It's possible Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz talked himself into a death sentence.
Police Rush To Boca Raton High School
REPORT OF ARMED SUSPECT. NOTHING IMMEDIATELY FOUND… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 10:37 a.m. — The Palm Beach County School District tells us that EVERYTHING IS UNDER CONTROL at Boca High. The Code Red has been lifted. UPDATE: There may be a “mass SWATTING” incident developing across South Florida this morning. That’s when someone […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
‘Thank you Jesus’: 71-year-old woman ecstatic after accused Broward scammer turns himself in
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The second half of a pastor-son duo accused of scamming a woman out of more than $20,000 was in custody Wednesday, much to the relief of a woman who says she was victimized by the pair. Pastor Garry Souffrant and his son Jahmal are accused...
cw34.com
"New phenomenon:" Swatting calls across South Florida bring a new wave of worry
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many schools across South Florida today were put under a ‘code red’ after several swatting calls came in. Swatting involves making false 911 calls to provoke a large law enforcement response. False active shooter calls are a growing phenomenon in the...
cw34.com
Man charged with battery on a 71-year-old woman in public park in the middle of the night
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman called police from a public park in downtown West Palm Beach and said she saw a man hit a woman. That was at 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, on Clematis Street near Flagler Drive. According to the arrest report, the...
Miami New Times
Woman Challenges Miami Beach Law Used to Arrest People Filming Police
Back in the summer of 2021, Mariyah Maple was visiting Miami on the weekend of hip-hop festival Rolling Loud. During her trip, a crowd gathered around police activity in the streets of Miami Beach in the early morning hours, and Maple began recording the commotion on her phone. A police...
Click10.com
Man accused of killing 2 in southwest Miami-Dade after months-long feud
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Homestead man Sunday afternoon after they accused him of shooting and killing two men in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade the evening prior. Police also detained a 15-year-old boy for questioning. Bryan Ariel Aviles, 27, is accused of shooting and...
bulletin-news.com
SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded in Fort Lauderdale Home
Monday night, SWAT personnel were dispatched to a Fort Lauderdale residence where a guy had been holed up inside for many hours. Before six o’clock in the evening, the Broward Sheriff’s Office got a report about a domestic incident at a house close to the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court.
Click10.com
Off-duty corrections officer accused of holding family at gunpoint during road rage incident
TAMARAC, Fla. – A 53-year-old Florida Department of Corrections officer was arrested last week following a road rage incident in Tamarac, authorities said. According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Eric Harris was in his personal vehicle Oct. 3 when he was cut off by another vehicle in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue.
cbs12.com
Police search for man who shot, killed 24-year-old in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for a man caught on video fatally shooting a 24-year-old man in West Palm Beach. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the shooting took place on Pine Street just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021. Investigators released...
