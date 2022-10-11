ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 25’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 25” game were:

02-03-11-17-22-23

(two, three, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

LOTTERY
State
West Virginia State
