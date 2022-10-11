Read full article on original website
247Sports
Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR
A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
ESPN
Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
AP source: Raiders' Adams could be suspended for shove
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could be suspended or fined for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following Monday night’s loss at Kansas City. A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league is reviewing Adams’ actions following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, with possible punishment including a fine or suspension. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hadn’t made the review public. NFL Network first reported that Adams could face discipline. Detectives from the Kansas City Police Department’s assault unit are investigating the incident and will work with prosecutors to determine whether charges are warranted, spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said Tuesday.
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Photographer pushed to the ground on MNF by Davante Adams reportedly files police report
Monday Night Football featured some fireworks on the field with the Kansas City Chiefs mounting a comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders. While the game was incredible, Davante Adam was involved in a disappointing incident after the win. While walking off the field, Adams came across a photographer heading to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Packers receiver Davante Adams could face discipline after pushing camera man to ground following Monday night loss
A camera man pushed to the ground by former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams after the Las Vegas Raiders lost a close 30-29 game Monday night in Kansas City reportedly sought out police after the incident and was transported to the hospital. TMZ is reporting that the man...
NFL
Raiders WR Davante Adams issued citation after postgame shove
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with a city ordinance violation, according to a Kansas City (Missouri) Municipal Court public information officer. Adams' violation comes two days after he shoved a credentialed photographer, who fell to the ground, following the Raiders' loss to the Kansas City...
