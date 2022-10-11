WV Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 25

02-03-11-17-22-23

(two, three, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Daily 3

9-4-9

(nine, four, nine)

Daily 4

4-2-3-2

(four, two, three, two)

Mega Millions

03-07-11-13-38, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3

(three, seven, eleven, thirteen, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $445,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 421,000,000

