Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

SEATTLE (AP) — The top health officer in Washington state’s most populous county said Thursday that a fall and winter COVID surge is likely headed to the Pacific Northwest after months of relatively low case levels. County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said during a news briefing that virus trends in Europe show a concerning picture of what the U.S. could soon see, The Seattle Times reported. “We’re already seeing increasing COVID-19 activity and hospitalizations in many European countries, even before any of the new variants have become dominant,” Duchin said. “This means that the waning immunity, the increasing gathering, the return to pre-COVID activity is leading to a surge in COVID in Europe. This should be a clear warning for us because in the past, major surges in Europe have been a good predictor of what we can expect to see in the U.S. in about four to six weeks.” Washington’s most recent wave caused by omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants started decreasing around mid-July. Since then, King County hospitalizations have stayed at 10 to 13 per day with deaths at about two per day, Duchin said.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO