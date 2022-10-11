Here we go again, more wind!
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — We’re in the middle of a windy week here in North Dakota. Fortunately, there is an end in sight. It just may not come for a few more days.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with cooler lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While the wind will lighten, it will still remain rather breezy with NW winds staying around 10-20 MPH.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs returning to the 50s. A strong wind will remain the headline of the day. NW winds will increase to 25-35 MPH, gusting to 50 MPH. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 10 AM and lasts until 8 PM. The strong wind and low relative humidity have already prompted fire weather concerns. A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect at noon and last until 8 PM.
Thursday: Sunny skies. Highs in the 50s with increasing NW wind to 20-30 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.
Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs mainly in the 50s with a lighter wind. NW 10-20 MPH.Why leaves change and how they pose a threat Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0