Here we go again, more wind!

By Amber Wheeler
 1 day ago

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — We’re in the middle of a windy week here in North Dakota. Fortunately, there is an end in sight. It just may not come for a few more days.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with cooler lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While the wind will lighten, it will still remain rather breezy with NW winds staying around 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs returning to the 50s. A strong wind will remain the headline of the day. NW winds will increase to 25-35 MPH, gusting to 50 MPH. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 10 AM and lasts until 8 PM. The strong wind and low relative humidity have already prompted fire weather concerns. A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect at noon and last until 8 PM.

Thursday: Sunny skies. Highs in the 50s with increasing NW wind to 20-30 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs mainly in the 50s with a lighter wind. NW 10-20 MPH.

What creates wind and why is North Dakota so windy?

With high pressure, the wind flows clockwise, and the air inside sinks. This promotes mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Low pressure is the exact opposite of high pressure, the wind flows counterclockwise with rising air. This promotes stormy conditions and cloudy skies.
