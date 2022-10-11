PRINCETON – OSF HealthCare has announced that Barry Clemson, MD, is the new chief medical officer for OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton. Dr. Clemson began his career at OSF HealthCare in 1993 as a cardiologist for what was then known as HeartCare Midwest, which later became OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute. He briefly left OSF to rejoin his prior heart transplant team at Penn State University, returning to the Ministry in 2015. Since 2015, Dr. Clemson has worked to rebuild the comprehensive heart failure program at OSF Cardiovascular Institute and OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Dr. Clemson earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania and went on to earn a Doctorate of Medicine from Thomas Jefferson University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He will also be taking on the role of chief medical officer for OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee.

PRINCETON, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO