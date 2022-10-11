Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Future of ambulance service uncertain in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Pekin City leaders are looking to decide who should provide ambulance services as a 10-year contract is set to expire next summer. The city currently contracts with Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) for its ambulance services. At Monday night’s council meeting, the fire chief did mention...
wglc.net
St. Margaret’s Health to explore reclassifying area facility to a Rural Emergency Hospital
SPRING VALLEY – St. Margaret’s Health, which manages hospitals in Spring Valley and in Peru, is looking to reclassify one of their facilities to a Rural Emergency Hospital. Either SMH-Spring Valley or SMH-Peru could potentially qualify for the designation, however, no decision has been made. According to a press release from SMH, they say the intent would be for the other hospital to remain a full-service hospital. It was also announced that they have put on hold its application to State regulators to discontinue emergency and inpatient services at St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley.
starvedrock.media
Despite Mayor's Objection, Peru Council Brings Aboard Full-Time Attorney
The newest full-time employee of the city of Peru is a very familiar face inside city hall. A divided Peru City Council voted 6 to 2 in favor of making Scott Schweickert a full-time employee with vacation and benefits. Prior to the change he had provided legal counsel for the city on an hourly basis and was paid a monthly retainer fee.
wglc.net
New chief medical officer announced for OSF Saint Clare
PRINCETON – OSF HealthCare has announced that Barry Clemson, MD, is the new chief medical officer for OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton. Dr. Clemson began his career at OSF HealthCare in 1993 as a cardiologist for what was then known as HeartCare Midwest, which later became OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute. He briefly left OSF to rejoin his prior heart transplant team at Penn State University, returning to the Ministry in 2015. Since 2015, Dr. Clemson has worked to rebuild the comprehensive heart failure program at OSF Cardiovascular Institute and OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Dr. Clemson earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania and went on to earn a Doctorate of Medicine from Thomas Jefferson University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He will also be taking on the role of chief medical officer for OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee.
starvedrock.media
Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver
A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
wcsjnews.com
Morris YMCA Officials Provide Update on New Building
Morris Mayor Chris Brown and Operations Director, for the Morris Community YMCA, Missy Durkin recently teamed up on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share updates with local listeners about their plans and progress with the new Morris YMCA project currently in the works. Durkin said they’re simply trying to keep the community informed as they plan the architecture.
wjol.com
Shots Fired Between Two Vehicles In Plainfield Yet No One Files a Report
Plainfield Police Department investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Lake Renwick. It was on Monday afternoon, October 10th at about 3:44 p.m. that members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the area of Union Street and Corbin Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, several witnesses...
fox32chicago.com
Naperville residents: Expect to hear emergency sirens all week
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - If you live in Naperville — you'll hear some emergency warning sirens this week. Officials are doing annual maintenance work. The sirens will be going off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Officials say the testing is unrelated to the changes made by the siren manufacturer...
Aurora free Fall electronics recycling drive-thru
wjol.com
New Lenox native assumes role as commanding officer for USS Savannah
Cmdr. Jenna Van Zeyl became the first Gold crew commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) during an assumption of command ceremony aboard the ship, Oct. 7. Van Zeyl, a native of New Lenox, Ill., was previously the executive officer of Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS...
starvedrock.media
Downtown Princeton Restaurant And Bar Put On The Market
A popular dining destination in Princeton is for sale. Folks with Spoons announced Wednesday afternoon that they're putting the property on South Main Street up for sale. The restaurant comes with second floor apartments. The asking price is $500,000. Spoons is supposed to stay open until January. The building dates...
wcsjnews.com
Braidwood Man Killed in Will County Crash
A Will County man was killed in a single vehicle crash. Will County Coroner Laurie Summers said Benas Ruzga, 30, of Braidwood was pronounced dead in the 31000 block of Southeast Frontage Road in Wilmington Township around 10:05 this morning. Ruzga was involved in a single motor vehicle crash. No...
wglc.net
IVCC to host Domestic Violence Awareness Month activities
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College is partnering with Freedom House in Princeton to raise awareness and promote Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Starting on Wednesday afternoon in the Jacobs Library Active Learning Space at IVCC, a domestic violence counselor and legal advocate will present, “Domestic Violence 101.” Librarian Jayna Leipart Guttilla says the presentation will dig deeper on common misconceptions of domestic violence.
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
walls102.com
Community joins together to help harvest late farmer’s crop
EARLVILLE – Over 20 neighbors and friends of the late Tom Sampson brought farm equipment to his fields Monday to harvest soybeans. Coordinated by fellow Earlville farmer R.E. Larkin, the 8 or so combines made quick work of the 165 acres. Tom passed away unexpectedly in early August, leaving behind a wife and son. Gloria Sampson couldn’t thank the community enough for their support.
Hollywood Casinos in Aurora, Joliet move onto land near major interstates
The owners of the Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving their operations onto land.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora Police investigating threat at West Aurora High School
Police in Aurora are investigating a threat at West Aurora High School. The threat, which was written on a wall and circulated on social media, referenced killing on Wednesday. A message from both the police department and the school district says that there will be an increased police presence at the school as a result. The district was made aware of the message Tuesday evening.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, October 11th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 58-year-old Jill Ratajczak, on a Grundy County warrant. She...
WSPY NEWS
Man accused in Plattville murder scheduled for December court hearing
The man accused of murdering his mother in Plattville in June is due back in court in December. 27-year-old Cody R. Sales, of Plattville, appeared Wednesday in Judge Robert Pilmer's courtroom in the Kendall County Courthouse. Another pretrial hearing is now set for December 6. Sales's public defender had previously filed a motion to have Sales evaluated by a psychiatrist which was granted by Judge Pilmer.
