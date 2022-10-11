Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
New York Announces Increased Reimbursement for Crime Victims
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that the state cap for reimbursing crime victims for property damage has been increased by two thousand dollars. With the previous cap set at $500, that means the new cap is now set at $2,500. The money is designed to be...
NewsChannel 36
New York Announces Cannabis Compliance Mentorship Program
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Applications will soon be open for New York state's cannabis compliance training and mentorship program. The ten-week program is based on existing farmer apprenticeship and fellowship programs, with the goal of preparing farmers for the cannabis industry. The program will consist of webinars covering topics such as cannabis cultivation.
NewsChannel 36
New York State Cancels Big Fee on Outstanding Student Debt
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- New Yorkers who owe outstanding debts to the State for educational expenses will no longer have to fork over an additional fee after Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation banning the practice. Prior to the signing of this legislation, the Office of the Attorney General was required, by law, to recover its costs in pursuing collection of this educational debt through an additional fee of up to 22 percent of the total outstanding debt.
NewsChannel 36
New York Announces Funding for Counterterrorism, Emergency Preparedness
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York announced more than $246 million dollars in federal funding to support counterterrorism and emergency preparedness efforts across the state. The funding, which comes from the homeland security grant program, supports security preparedness efforts. This includes improving intelligence gathering, enhancing cybersecurity capabilities, and improving the protection of crowded places.
NewsChannel 36
Advocates and state legislators rally outside the New York State Capital for access to cancer medications
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Wednesday outside the New York State Capital, advocates and some lawmakers gathered to protest against a policy change to the Medicaid Pharmacy Program. On Sep. 1 of this year, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) changed their policy where Medicaid consumers enrolled in Mainstream Managed Care can non longer receive their oral medications through a physician dispensary. According to the NYSDOH website, Medicaid consumers will receive their prescription medications through the Medicaid Fee-For-Service (FFS) Pharmacy Program.
NewsChannel 36
Reward Offered in Richard Seeley Murder Case
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- After two years of cold leads and dead ends the family of the late Richard Seeley is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in his murder. Seeley, who was 43 at the time of his death, died sometime in early August of 2020 in his home on Templar Road in the Town of Orange in a manner deemed by the medical examiner to be homicide.
NewsChannel 36
New York State Child Poverty Advisory Council meets for the first time today
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Following the enactment of the Child Poverty Act last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul launched an advisory council to reduce child poverty statewide. Thursday morning, the council met for the first time. The council members range from advocate associations, Regional Economic Development Councils, and community members who have...
NewsChannel 36
Upstate New Yorkers Rally to Raise Minimum Wage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A coalition of Upstate New Yorkers that includes small businesses, politicians and laborers is fighting to raise the state’s minimum wage. Tompkins County Workers' Center hosted a rally with blue-collar workers to discuss the type of future their trying to build. “I think everyone should...
NewsChannel 36
$60 Million in Home Energy Assistance Coming to NYS
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- A we head into the winter months, the cost to heat a home is expected to surge this year. Federal funding is available to help low-income New York residents with their heating bills, including those in the Southern Tier. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited Catholic Charities...
NewsChannel 36
Tractor-Trailer Collision on U.S. 220
NEW ALBANY, P.A. (WENY) -- In what could be described as a minor miracle, no one was hurt in a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers on State Route 220 in New Albany, just south of Monroeton, after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The crash caused both trucks’ engines to explode, causing...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira House Fire Sends Homeowner to Hospital
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person is in the hospital after a house fire broke out in a residence on Hampton Road this morning. Firefighters got the call at 10:56 a.m. and responded within a few minutes according to Southport Fire Department Chief James Allington. "The homeowner was here, he...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Man Arrested on Burglary Charges From August
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man was arrested today on charges stemming from a burglary back in August. The Chemung County Sheriff's Office arrested 19 year old Coby Barnes of Elmira after an investigation of a burglary that took place on August 25th in Southport. Barnes is accused by...
NewsChannel 36
PA Health Officials Encourage Flu Vaccines by End of October, Recommend Adding COVID Booster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WENY) - According to state health officials, flu season is officially underway. This morning, Acting Health Secretary Dr. Denise Johnson joined medical professionals to express the importance of getting the flu vaccine this season. Pennsylvania’s top medical official says this year’s flu season could be worse than last year’s.
