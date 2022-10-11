Read full article on original website
Homeless crisis in Broome as shelters are full
Broome County has run out of places for the homeless to stay.
Calling All Crafters for First Annual Southern Tier Independence Center Craft Fair
The Southern Tier Independence Center is looking for some crafty people to help with a new fund-raising effort. STIC is holding its first annual holiday craft fair benefitting people with disabilities on November 5. Right now, STIC is looking to sign up artisans wishing to sell their wares at the...
NewsChannel 36
Deadline to Register for Hazardous Pick Up Event is October 12th
(WENY) -- The deadline to register for this weekend's free Chemung County hazardous pick up is coming up. Registration ends October 12th at 4 PM. Scheduled for Saturday, October 15th, pick up is free for Chemung County residents only. Pre-registration is required by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County.
Annual ghost walk tour at Woodlawn cemetery
ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – For 16 years, the annual ghost walk has been a big part of the Elmira community. People of all ages come to the Woodlawn cemetery to enjoy a walking tour of four grave sites. The tour gives them a great deal of historic information about some of the residents who lived […]
NewsChannel 36
Horseheads Post Office Stamps Out Cancer
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- People have the chance to stamp out breast cancer at their local post office. The Horseheads Post Office is competing with other post offices and businesses, across the nation, for the title in stamp sales. “All the post offices participate... Breast cancer touches, not just women,...
NewsChannel 36
New York Sheriffs from across state at WGI for Sheriffs’ Showdown 2
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Law enforcement from sheriff’s offices across New York faced off for a friendly race at the Glen starting Thursday morning. The Sheriffs’ Showdown raises funds to help send roughly 900 kids to the New York State Sheriff's institute summer camp for free. “It's...
NewsChannel 36
State Farm Teams up with Bath Fire Department for Fire Safety Education
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The National Fire Prevention Association and State Farm are teaming up with the Bath Fire Department to support fire prevention and safety for young children. A state farm insurance agent in Bath will be delivering Sparky Educator kits to the Bath Fire Department for distribution to...
Four Of America’s Best Coziest Towns Are Near Binghamton, New York
Is it just me, or did we go from hot, humid summer temperatures to late October temperatures in a snap? I was hoping for an early Autumn with temperatures hovering around 70 with low humidity to enjoy before old man winter crashes through the door for several months. That being...
NewsChannel 36
Hundreds gathered for Fall Fest at Windmill Farm
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over New York came out to Penn Yan on Saturday for Fall Fest at the Windmill, one of the biggest fall celebrations in the area. Hundreds came out to celebrate the Fall season. Roughly 180 vendors sold a variety of products at the Windmill Farm and Craft Market, from food and furniture to crafts and toys. There was fun for the whole family as parents and kids enjoyed rides in addition to live animals and music.
New owner for dilapidated Kmart
An electric supply company is purchasing and moving into the former KMart building in Endicott.
Parking Lot Work Starts at Site of Future Boscov’s Garage
Although construction on a new city-owned parking garage has yet to begin, workers are preparing the site next to the Binghamton Boscov's store for a temporary lot. Mayor Jared Kraham has said about 45 spaces will be available for use during the holiday season. A section of the old Water...
Elmira Stove Works Aqcuired By Plaintree Systems, Now Under Leadership Of David Watson
After acquiring Elmira Stove Works, Plaintree Systems CEO David Watson is working tirelessly toward taking the brand to new heights. Watson, a newcomer to the kitchen appliance industry, wishes to continue the brand’s leading edge in the retro-inspired appliance space. When Watson first came across Elmira Stove Works in...
NewsChannel 36
Meet Turbo, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Turbo, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Turbo is a six-month-old male shepherd mix who is naturally playful and loves attention. He is selective when it comes to his canine friends, and the shelter is unsure how he would get along with cats. As for children, households with children ages 12 and up would be the best option.
Broome County considers bonuses for its employees
Broome County is making plans to provide county workers with a retention bonus.
NewsChannel 36
House Fire in Elmira this Morning
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A fire broke out around 7:15 this morning at 709 West Water Street in Elmira. Crews arrived on scene at approximately 7:25 to put out the flames. Minor damage occurred inside the house specifically in the kitchen. The outside of the home suffered little to no damage.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 26, 2022 through Oct. 02, 2022 there were 85 calls for service, they responded to one motor vehicle accident, and 12 traffic tickets were issued. In the month of September, the Owego Police Department K-9 Unit assisted Owego Police...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Local Counties Receive Federal Funding for Emergency Preparedness and Counter-terrorism Efforts
Over $246 million has been secured to support counter-terrorism and emergency preparedness efforts across the state. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday. Broome, Delaware, Chenango and Tioga County all received money from the State Homeland Security Program. Broome County received $311,551, Chenango County received $93,892, and Delaware County received...
NewsChannel 36
Reward Offered in Richard Seeley Murder Case
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- After two years of cold leads and dead ends the family of the late Richard Seeley is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in his murder. Seeley, who was 43 at the time of his death, died sometime in early August of 2020 in his home on Templar Road in the Town of Orange in a manner deemed by the medical examiner to be homicide.
Avelo postpones new flights out of Greater Binghamton Airport
In wake of Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines announced today that all newly announced routes to Fort Myers (RSW) have been postponed, including flights from the Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM).
PHOTOS: The Arnot Mall then & now
Since its opening in the late-1960s, the Arnot Mall in Horseheads has seen a lifetime of change.
