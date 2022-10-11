ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

NewsChannel 36

Deadline to Register for Hazardous Pick Up Event is October 12th

(WENY) -- The deadline to register for this weekend's free Chemung County hazardous pick up is coming up. Registration ends October 12th at 4 PM. Scheduled for Saturday, October 15th, pick up is free for Chemung County residents only. Pre-registration is required by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Annual ghost walk tour at Woodlawn cemetery

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – For 16 years, the annual ghost walk has been a big part of the Elmira community. People of all ages come to the Woodlawn cemetery to enjoy a walking tour of four grave sites. The tour gives them a great deal of historic information about some of the residents who lived […]
ELMIRA, NY
Chemung County, NY
Society
City
Chemung, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
NewsChannel 36

Horseheads Post Office Stamps Out Cancer

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- People have the chance to stamp out breast cancer at their local post office. The Horseheads Post Office is competing with other post offices and businesses, across the nation, for the title in stamp sales. “All the post offices participate... Breast cancer touches, not just women,...
HORSEHEADS, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York Sheriffs from across state at WGI for Sheriffs’ Showdown 2

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Law enforcement from sheriff’s offices across New York faced off for a friendly race at the Glen starting Thursday morning. The Sheriffs’ Showdown raises funds to help send roughly 900 kids to the New York State Sheriff's institute summer camp for free. “It's...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

State Farm Teams up with Bath Fire Department for Fire Safety Education

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The National Fire Prevention Association and State Farm are teaming up with the Bath Fire Department to support fire prevention and safety for young children. A state farm insurance agent in Bath will be delivering Sparky Educator kits to the Bath Fire Department for distribution to...
BATH, NY
#Christmas Gifts#Christmas Tree#Volunteers#Charity#Arctic League Seeking
NewsChannel 36

Hundreds gathered for Fall Fest at Windmill Farm

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over New York came out to Penn Yan on Saturday for Fall Fest at the Windmill, one of the biggest fall celebrations in the area. Hundreds came out to celebrate the Fall season. Roughly 180 vendors sold a variety of products at the Windmill Farm and Craft Market, from food and furniture to crafts and toys. There was fun for the whole family as parents and kids enjoyed rides in addition to live animals and music.
PENN YAN, NY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsChannel 36

Meet Turbo, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Turbo, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Turbo is a six-month-old male shepherd mix who is naturally playful and loves attention. He is selective when it comes to his canine friends, and the shelter is unsure how he would get along with cats. As for children, households with children ages 12 and up would be the best option.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

House Fire in Elmira this Morning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A fire broke out around 7:15 this morning at 709 West Water Street in Elmira. Crews arrived on scene at approximately 7:25 to put out the flames. Minor damage occurred inside the house specifically in the kitchen. The outside of the home suffered little to no damage.
ELMIRA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 26, 2022 through Oct. 02, 2022 there were 85 calls for service, they responded to one motor vehicle accident, and 12 traffic tickets were issued. In the month of September, the Owego Police Department K-9 Unit assisted Owego Police...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local Counties Receive Federal Funding for Emergency Preparedness and Counter-terrorism Efforts

Over $246 million has been secured to support counter-terrorism and emergency preparedness efforts across the state. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday. Broome, Delaware, Chenango and Tioga County all received money from the State Homeland Security Program. Broome County received $311,551, Chenango County received $93,892, and Delaware County received...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Reward Offered in Richard Seeley Murder Case

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- After two years of cold leads and dead ends the family of the late Richard Seeley is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in his murder. Seeley, who was 43 at the time of his death, died sometime in early August of 2020 in his home on Templar Road in the Town of Orange in a manner deemed by the medical examiner to be homicide.
WATKINS GLEN, NY

