WJHG-TV
St. Joe Community Foundation invests in Bay District Schools programs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some big checks made for even bigger smiles at Tuesday’s Bay Districts Schools meeting. The St. Joe Community Foundation is funding two different programs for local schools. The first grant of roughly $125,000 is going to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation’s STEAM Program, which...
WJHG-TV
BDS Joins Juul Lawsuit
Panama City Beach City Council holds special meeting to discuss potential improvements to local parks. At Tuesday’s meeting, council members discussed adding short-term shelters for weather emergencies, more parking and access roads, and docks along the ponds in the parks. Other ideas included where to put a new skate park, basketball courts, and pickle ball courts.
WJHG-TV
BDS fights for millions of dollars in repairs made to local middle school post-Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is fighting FEMA for millions of dollars, all for repairs made to Merritt Brown Middle School after Hurricane Michael. The Panama City school was one of many in the district to be destroyed in the storm. It may not look like it...
WJHG-TV
Bay EDA calls 2022 a banner year for Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Economic Development Alliance is calling 2022 a banner year for Bay County. Project after project, the Bay EDA has been reeling in big businesses into the area. “It’s unprecedented to have five new company project announcements,” Becca Hardin, President of the Bay Economic...
Bay County Juvenile Courthouse will be for sale nationally
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street. It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018. County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City increases homebuying assistance program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to make changes to the city’s local housing assistance program on Tuesday. The program provides down-payment assistance and other financial resources to people who qualify. Commissioners voted on Tuesday to increase the home purchasing price to $300,000 and increase disaster assistance funding to $85,000. The program provides up to $50,000 to eligible individuals and families to lower up-front costs, like down payment and closing costs.
marinebusinessworld.com
Suntex Marinas expands into the Florida Panhandle with acquisition of iconic Legendary Marina
Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex), the premier owner and operator of best-in-class marina properties, announced today its first acquisition on the Florida panhandle with the purchase of the Legendary Marina in Destin, Florida. Legendary Marina, located in one of Florida's most popular tourist destinations, is among the largest dry storage...
WJHG-TV
Bay County school zone speed limits changing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Speed limits in the majority of Bay County school zones are changing and new signs are beginning to go up. A guideline passed by the state legislature in 2019 is starting to take effect. By 2023, the majority of the school zones will be required to be 15 miles per hour.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 12, 2022
Damion Armstead, 31, Marianna, Florida: Retail petit theft: Marianna Police Department. Anne Pierce, 52, Cottondale, Florida: Trespassing: Cottondale Police Department. Christopher Dickens, 43, Malone, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Cesia Santacruz, 24, Sneads, Florida: Battery domestic violence: Sneads Police Department. There are a total of...
Marianna awarded $9 million in grants from Gov. DeSantis
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city officials are ecstatic about $9 million in state infrastructure grants. Governor Ron DeSantis awarded the city the money earlier this week on the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael. $5.2 million is going towards the construction of a storm shelter. The facility will be a state resiliency hub. That means […]
Beach robot paves cleaner path on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Everybody meet Bebot, the beach cleaning robot removing plastic and other trash from Florida beaches. Bebot made a stop on Okaloosa Island between Fort Walton Beach and Destin Tuesday on its state-wide tour. Non-profit Keep Florida Beautiful said Bebot is brand new technology donated by Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation […]
WJHG-TV
Last day to Register to vote in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the November midterm election. With just a few hours left before the deadline, people like Leah Coleman are exercising their American Right. “I just turned 18 and I think it’s very important that us young...
Fort Walton Beach Latin Street Fest to honor Hispanic Heritage
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — For the final week of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Viva Ciclovia Street Fest will line Downtown Fort Walton Beach with live music and events. Festival Details: Saturday, Oct. 15 12 pm- 8 pm Block party style at Ferry Road and First Street Afterparty held at Jake & Henry’s in […]
WJHG-TV
Engineering firm picked to design Robinson Bayou improvements
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to approve an engineering firm to design the Robinson Bayou Storm Drain Basin. Commissioners picked HALFF Associates LLC to do the work. The basin manages a majority of the water north of the railroad across the city. City leaders said the design phase will take a lot of work with more than 300 acres of wetlands that need to be considered and demucked. The first phase of the project will be close to $1.7 million and is 100-percent grant funded. The entire project is expected to be completed within the next few years.
Panama City receives 50 million in grants for infrastructure repairs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael, Governor Ron DeSantis recognized communities still recovering with financial help. DeSantis handed out 126 million worth of infrastructure grants to two dozen local communities. The Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) grants will go to repair vital infrastructure systems damaged or destroyed by Hurricane […]
hotelbusiness.com
RADCO acquires three Florida properties
The RADCO Companies (RADCO) has added three more properties to its portfolio. Focused on growing Southeastern markets with strong business and tourist populations, RADCO has acquired three Courtyard by Marriott hotels along the Gulf Coast with more than 300 rooms. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hunter Hotel...
Florida mother arrested for child neglect
On Wednesday, September 28th, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruising on the body
WJHG-TV
Panama City leaders aim to make housing more affordable
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners made revisions to the city’s Local Housing Assistance Program on Tuesday. “It’s us helping people to continue to get in new housing,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. “It’s for first-time homebuyers, but it’s also giving them the opportunity to pay their points down, to pay their rate down.”
WJHG-TV
Panama City to get $50 million for Hurricane Michael recovery
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City is receiving around $50 million of the $126 million the state announced on Monday for Hurricane Michael recovery. It is part of the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Program. Panama City is one of 24 communities in the panhandle...
WJHG-TV
Health officials urge early action this flu season
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Covid-19 restrictions are being relaxed across the country, officials are bracing for a rough flu season. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu cases are already on the rise nationwide. As a result, health officials are urging people to take action....
