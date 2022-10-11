PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to approve an engineering firm to design the Robinson Bayou Storm Drain Basin. Commissioners picked HALFF Associates LLC to do the work. The basin manages a majority of the water north of the railroad across the city. City leaders said the design phase will take a lot of work with more than 300 acres of wetlands that need to be considered and demucked. The first phase of the project will be close to $1.7 million and is 100-percent grant funded. The entire project is expected to be completed within the next few years.

