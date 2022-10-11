Trump appeals judge’s dismissal of his sprawling lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and ex-FBI officials over Russia probe

Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A former employee of Donald Trump has told federal agents the former president asked for boxes of records to be moved within his Florida residence after receiving a government subpoena demanding their return, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
