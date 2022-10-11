CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The suspected gunman in a deadly shooting outside of the Citadel Mall in 2019 was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty. Cary Stephens, 31, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Deja Dantley, 23, in the mall's parking lot on Feb. 26, 2019. Witnesses reported seeing the two in an argument at the mall.

