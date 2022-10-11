ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladson, SC

Suspect attacks man with machete at North Charleston home: Report

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing charges after attacking another man with a machete at a home on Nelson Street, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officers responded to a home for reports of...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
1 injured in shooting at Walterboro apartment complex; Police investigating

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Walterboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday evening, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at Lincoln Apartments, located at 404 Witsell St. Officers and paramedics responded...
WALTERBORO, SC
Man fires 6 shots at girlfriend on America Street, CPD says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police say a man fired six shots at his girlfriend on America Street Wednesday, October 12th. The victim was not injured. CPD reports officers were flagged down around 5:49 p.m. by the victim. Police say the victim approached her boyfriend, Brian Emman Hamilton, 26, asking...
CHARLESTON, SC
Citadel Mall deadly shooting suspect pleads guilty, receives 40-year sentence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The suspected gunman in a deadly shooting outside of the Citadel Mall in 2019 was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty. Cary Stephens, 31, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Deja Dantley, 23, in the mall's parking lot on Feb. 26, 2019. Witnesses reported seeing the two in an argument at the mall.
CHARLESTON, SC
Body of missing St. George woman, 25, found in pond, coroner says

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has confirmed that missing woman Octavia Wolfe, 25, was found dead in a pond in Reevesville on Wednesday. The St. George woman was found in the area of Cockadoo Farm Road, authorities say. She was pronounced dead at the...
REEVESVILLE, SC
Driver fatally hits pedestrian on Ashley Phosphate Road, SCHP says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday, October 11th. The Dorchester County Coroner has confirmed the pedestrian was Daniel Paul Hanf, 39, of North Charleston. SCHP said the incident occurred on Ashley Phosphate Road around 8:30...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Infant death at Ladson daycare has been identified: Charleston Co. coroner

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal, has released the name of Micah Boyd, a six-month-old from North Charleston. Micah Boyd died on September 28th at the Summerville Medical Center after being transported from Titi's House Care in Ladson. The cause of death is...
LADSON, SC
Alex Murdaugh's murder trial set for January of 2023

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — According to Murdaugh's attorney Jim Griffin and Attorney General Alan Wilson, Alex Murdaugh's murder trial will begin on Monday, January 30th. The trial is scheduled for three weeks, ending on Friday, February 17th, at the Colleton County Courthouse. Wilson's office said Judge Clifton Newman...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Victim in Highway 78 crash identified: Dorchester County coroner

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Dorchester County coroner has named Louis Lee Prescott, 69, of Cross, South Carolina, as the victim killed in the crash on Highway 78. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are investigating. UPDATE (4:40pm): Highway 78 is now open. ____________________________________. ORIGINAL...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Motorcycle driver killed after crash on College Park Road Monday, SCHP says

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities confirmed one person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on College Park Road Monday evening. A Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Ford pickup truck collided near Wide Awake Circle on October 10, around 7:49 p.m. The person driving the pickup truck ran away from the scene, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

