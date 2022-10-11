Read full article on original website
1 injured in stabbing at Ladson business during argument between relatives: BCSO
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was injured in a stabbing Thursday afternoon on Sunbelt Drive following an argument about work, according to a spokesperson for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. A pair of relatives were arguing when one pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the other in the...
Suspect attacks man with machete at North Charleston home: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing charges after attacking another man with a machete at a home on Nelson Street, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officers responded to a home for reports of...
1 injured in shooting at Walterboro apartment complex; Police investigating
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Walterboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday evening, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at Lincoln Apartments, located at 404 Witsell St. Officers and paramedics responded...
2nd suspect arrested in Manning Highway shooting that left 1 dead, several injured: WCSO
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A second suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting in September that left several people injured and one person dead in Williamsburg County, the sheriff's office announced on Wednesday. Quincy Direll Montgomery, 37, of Manning, surrendered himself to authorities on Wednesday on...
Man fires 6 shots at girlfriend on America Street, CPD says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police say a man fired six shots at his girlfriend on America Street Wednesday, October 12th. The victim was not injured. CPD reports officers were flagged down around 5:49 p.m. by the victim. Police say the victim approached her boyfriend, Brian Emman Hamilton, 26, asking...
Missing elderly man from Beaufort County found dead after nearly week-long search
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported that the search for Joe Nathan Glover has concluded after they found a dead body in Dale Wednesday night. According to officials, BCSO's Aviation Support Unit discovered a dead person in the marsh off of Lightsey Road in...
Victim's family asks public to help find person responsible for fatal motorcycle crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a person who they say fled the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Summerville on Monday night. The rider of the motorcycle was identified by family and friends as Christopher O'Malley. He died at the hospital on Tuesday morning.
Family sues Colleton Co. Sheriff's Office in deputy-involved death of 'Jerry' Crosby
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The family of William "Jerry" Crosby is filing a lawsuit against the Colleton County Sheriff's Office. This comes after Deputy Jacob Scott shot and killed Crosby in his home near Jacksonboro after responding for a welfare check in May. The South Carolina Law Enforcement...
Citadel Mall deadly shooting suspect pleads guilty, receives 40-year sentence
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The suspected gunman in a deadly shooting outside of the Citadel Mall in 2019 was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty. Cary Stephens, 31, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Deja Dantley, 23, in the mall's parking lot on Feb. 26, 2019. Witnesses reported seeing the two in an argument at the mall.
Body of missing St. George woman, 25, found in pond, coroner says
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has confirmed that missing woman Octavia Wolfe, 25, was found dead in a pond in Reevesville on Wednesday. The St. George woman was found in the area of Cockadoo Farm Road, authorities say. She was pronounced dead at the...
Driver fatally hits pedestrian on Ashley Phosphate Road, SCHP says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday, October 11th. The Dorchester County Coroner has confirmed the pedestrian was Daniel Paul Hanf, 39, of North Charleston. SCHP said the incident occurred on Ashley Phosphate Road around 8:30...
Infant death at Ladson daycare has been identified: Charleston Co. coroner
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal, has released the name of Micah Boyd, a six-month-old from North Charleston. Micah Boyd died on September 28th at the Summerville Medical Center after being transported from Titi's House Care in Ladson. The cause of death is...
Suspect arrested in connection to vandalism of War Memorial at Waterfront Park, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant police announced the arrest of a suspect Tuesday afternoon after the Waterfront Park War Memorial and First Responder Bell were found to have been spray-painted with anti-police language, including "Death to the pigs," on Monday. Police say Jackson Armstrong, 26, was arrested...
Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle wreck on Johns Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal identified the driver killed in a crash on Johns Island on Sunday as 43-year-old Ernesto Gonzales Centeno, 43, of Mexico. Centeno died after the Chevrolet pickup truck he was driving left the right side of the roadway on...
Alex Murdaugh's murder trial set for January of 2023
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — According to Murdaugh's attorney Jim Griffin and Attorney General Alan Wilson, Alex Murdaugh's murder trial will begin on Monday, January 30th. The trial is scheduled for three weeks, ending on Friday, February 17th, at the Colleton County Courthouse. Wilson's office said Judge Clifton Newman...
Victim in Highway 78 crash identified: Dorchester County coroner
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Dorchester County coroner has named Louis Lee Prescott, 69, of Cross, South Carolina, as the victim killed in the crash on Highway 78. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are investigating. UPDATE (4:40pm): Highway 78 is now open. ____________________________________. ORIGINAL...
2 years after deadly crash on Nexton Parkway, community still calling for changes
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been two years since a deadly crash on Nexton Parkway killed three people. Friends and community members are still grappling with the loss. Neighbors say every time they pass the intersection of Brighton Park Boulevard and Nexton Parkway, they are reminded of three...
Search underway for suspect after series of vehicle break-ins in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriffs Office is seeking help to find a suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins in the Andrews area. Deputies also say that the suspect is involved with the theft of the Infinity in the photo. Anyone with information about this...
Motorcycle driver killed after crash on College Park Road Monday, SCHP says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities confirmed one person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on College Park Road Monday evening. A Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Ford pickup truck collided near Wide Awake Circle on October 10, around 7:49 p.m. The person driving the pickup truck ran away from the scene, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said.
Goose Creek Police Department holds retirement party for outgoing K9s
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of K9s with the Goose Creek Police Department were awarded with pupcakes and toys at their retirement parties as they say goodbye to the department they faithfully served for several years. K9 Dax served the people of Goose Creek since 2013, while...
