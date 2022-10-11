ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn County, CA

CAL FIRE stops vegetation fire in the Bowman area on Tuesday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire in the Bowman area of Tehama County, Calif. on Tuesday. According to CAL FIRE officials, their firefighters were dispatched to a fire burning near Rolling Ridge Rd. and Big Pines Rd. The said the fire was contained to under an...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Know Your Candidate: Monica McDaniel, running for Chico city council

CHICO, Calif. — Monica McDaniel has been living in Chico for decades. Originally coming from the small southern California town of Claremont, McDaniel came to Chico to serve in multiple capacities including as an artist and educator. McDaniel said she was asked to run for public office by past...
CHICO, CA
'Skimming' issue hitting too close to home for Butte County residents

CHICO, Calif. — A Chico financial advisor says he's seeing an increasing number of his clients getting scammed. Joe Sweeney, a partner of Sweeney & Michel Inc, claims fake credit card machines, also known as "Skimmers" are being used in Butte County. Chico police have been warning people about...
CHICO, CA
Chico Housing Action Team houses local veterans

CHICO, Calif. — Multiple veterans were given new homes in Chico on Tuesday. The Chico Housing Action Team (CHAT) said the endeavor was made possible by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1555. CHAT Leader Bob Trausch said the organization is working on more homes to get...
CHICO, CA
Suspect detained after chasing people with knife near elementary school in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — A suspect has been detained following reports of a man chasing people with a knife near an elementary school in Chico on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD), their dispatch received a call at around 4:45 p.m. regarding the suspect chasing people while armed with a knife near Citrus Avenue Elementary School.
CHICO, CA
BREAKING: CAL FIRE responds to attic fire in Hurleton

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 5:30 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Butte County said their firefighters have knockdown on the attic fire on Grand Oak Drive near Hurleton. Officials said their crews will remain on scene for another hour working overhaul operations. Additionally, CAL FIRE said no...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Police Activity in Chico; residents asked to avoid Rio Lindo Avenue

CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 4:55 PM:. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) confirmed Rio Lindo Avenue has reopened to locals following a temporary closure due to unspecified police activity. They thank the public for their patience. -- BREAKING, OCT. 10, 4:40 PM:. Officers with the Chico...
CHICO, CA
TEK Chico celebrates Indigenous People's Day

Chico, Calif.--- — Monday, Oct. 10, is Indigenous People's Day. In recent years, the holiday has gained prominence throughout the nation as a replacement for Columbus Day. The holiday is about recognition, but, in Chico, it’s also about restoration. At Verbena Fields in north Chico, KRCR’s Anwar Stetson...
CHICO, CA
Chico State President Gayle Hutchinson to retire at the end of the school year

CHICO, Calif. — Gayle Hutchinson is retiring after serving nearly seven years as Chico State President. Hutchinson has served in some capacity at the university for nearly 30 years and became both the school’s first female president and the first openly gay president in the history of the Cal State system.
CHICO, CA
Bud's Jolly Kone wins "2022 Business of the Year" award in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Bud's Jolly Kone was honored by the community of Red Bluff and Red Bluff City of Commerce by winning the "2022 Business of the Year" award!. Bud's Jolly Kone has been serving the community since 1964. KRCR spoke with Courtney, who is a third-generation owner of Bud's, following her parents and grandparents. She says Bud's is a classic "mom and pa shop". They serve old fashioned hamburgers, soft-serve ice cream, a multitude of milkshake flavors, corndogs, and so much more! Owner Courtney says, "there's just about something for everybody at Bud's Jolly Kone."
RED BLUFF, CA

