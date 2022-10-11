ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement

“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Virginia’s voter registration system needs replacing

The technology that underpins Virginia’s election system has had problems for years but it still hasn’t been replaced. The latest symptom of the aging IT system came earlier this month. The glitch slowed down the delivery of 107,000 records from the Department of Motor Vehicles, giving local registrars a daunting workload at the last minute.
VIRGINIA STATE
Ocean City Today

Gov. puts millions toward housing

(Oct. 14, 2022) Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and state Rental Housing Funds. Funds have been awarded to 12 projects as...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland's Moore-Cox debate: 5 things we learned

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox went head-to-head Wednesday in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger Cox.
MARYLAND STATE
Henrico Citizen

Virginia offering free beehive equipment

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating

The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Virginia 2022 Election Guide: Where to vote and how to register

WASHINGTON - The midterms are coming up, and Virginians can cast their ballots for a combination of candidates for U.S. Congress, as well as local races for county, city and town-level candidates. Here is a comprehensive guide on when to vote, where to vote, who can vote, how to register...
VIRGINIA STATE
cnsmaryland.org

Five takeaways from the Cox/Moore gubernatorial debate

OWINGS MILLS – Gubernatorial candidates Dan Cox and Wes Moore tangled, sometimes viciously, Wednesday in their first, and probably only, televised debate. Supporters lined the streets outside the WBAL-TV 11 station Wednesday afternoon, holding posters, chanting and waving as cars drove to the station for the debate. Democrat Moore,...
MARYLAND STATE
schillingshow.com

White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response

Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA

