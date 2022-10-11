Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement
“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Virginia’s voter registration system needs replacing
The technology that underpins Virginia’s election system has had problems for years but it still hasn’t been replaced. The latest symptom of the aging IT system came earlier this month. The glitch slowed down the delivery of 107,000 records from the Department of Motor Vehicles, giving local registrars a daunting workload at the last minute.
foxbaltimore.com
Md. drivers fired up after charged comments on electric cars in gubernatorial debate
(WBFF) — Mutual disdain was on full display when the two candidates vying to be Maryland's next governor clashed during their first and likely final debate. "Frankly, I’m standing on stage right now with an extremist election denier," said Democratic nominee Wes Moore. "This is outrageous and ridiculous....
Inside Nova
Virginia has 59 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Virginia using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Ocean City Today
Gov. puts millions toward housing
(Oct. 14, 2022) Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and state Rental Housing Funds. Funds have been awarded to 12 projects as...
fox5dc.com
Maryland's Moore-Cox debate: 5 things we learned
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox went head-to-head Wednesday in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger Cox.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Augusta Free Press
Want to be a beekeeper? Virginia households eligible for free supplies for up to three beehives
Virginia residents who want to start beehives may be able to get their beehive units for free, as part of the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program offered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents.
Two Virginia programs will allow residents to reduce electricity bills with solar power
A Virginia regulatory agency has approved two community solar power programs that will allow Virginians to "subscribe" to solar panel facilities across the commonwealth.
Civil rights group demands efforts to end voter intimidation
What happened in Arizona didn't stay in Arizona. Unproven claims of fraud in the 2020 election have triggered new policies across the country and right here in Virginia. Attorney General Jason Miyares is the head of the new Virginia Election Integrity Unit.
vaco.org
Virginia counties can apply for federal assistance in paying water bills for low-income customers
The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) has secured $22.5M in financial aid for eligible low-income water customers in Virginia to cover overdue residential water and wastewater bills. The funds are part of a federal grant from the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Promise, a software company specializing...
Virginia offering free beehive equipment
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
WSET
Virginians split not only on policy, but also what issues matter ahead of Midterms: Survey
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WSET) — It's a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to how Virginians feel about the midterm election, according to a new survey released on Wednesday from Christopher Newport University's The Wason Center for Civic Leadership. The Wason Center said Virginians are not only...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. chairman calls for changes to notification process for arrested teachers
The chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is urging Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to make immediate changes to current procedures to ensure that school systems are notified when an employee is arrested. In a letter to Youngkin and Guidera, Chairman Jeff McKay...
Washington Examiner
Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating
The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
fox5dc.com
Virginia 2022 Election Guide: Where to vote and how to register
WASHINGTON - The midterms are coming up, and Virginians can cast their ballots for a combination of candidates for U.S. Congress, as well as local races for county, city and town-level candidates. Here is a comprehensive guide on when to vote, where to vote, who can vote, how to register...
Virginia Natural Gas reminds customers of bill assistance programs available
The drop in temperatures can make it hard for low-income households to stay warm because of the increased demand for more energy and higher energy bills. Virginia Natural Gas is here to help.
cnsmaryland.org
Five takeaways from the Cox/Moore gubernatorial debate
OWINGS MILLS – Gubernatorial candidates Dan Cox and Wes Moore tangled, sometimes viciously, Wednesday in their first, and probably only, televised debate. Supporters lined the streets outside the WBAL-TV 11 station Wednesday afternoon, holding posters, chanting and waving as cars drove to the station for the debate. Democrat Moore,...
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
New Rt. 301 Nice/Middleton Bridge from Maryland to Virginia now open (+ Fly-over video)
MD Governor Larry Hogan (passenger) crossed the new bridge in a 1948 Ford Super Deluxe reflecting the era of the original bridge (1940)Courtesy of MDTA. The new bridge that carries Route 301 across the Potomac River and connects King George County, VA and Charles County, MD opened today, October 13, for traffic in both directions.
