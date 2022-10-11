Read full article on original website
Services planned for Ridgefield resident Nia Simpson, 16, athlete, school leader, beloved friend
Nia Hailey Simpson, 16, of Ridgefield, died on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was the beloved daughter of David and Safiya (Perry) Simpson. Nia was born on September 28, 2006, in Norwalk, CT. Nia attended Ridgebury Elementary School, Scotts Ridge Middle School, and just began her Junior year at Ridgefield High School when she succumbed to an illness that baffled experts at Yale Children's Hospital. Nia has always had a passion for sports and movement and aspired to become a sports medicine doctor.
Pacific House to Host 21st Annual Celebration on October 20
Pacific House, a leader in ending homelessness in Fairfield County, will host its 21st Annual Pacific House Celebration at the Residence Inn by Marriott Stamford Downtown on Thursday, October 20. The event, which will also stream live for at-home supporters, will raise funds for the life-changing services the organization provides.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: songs for seeds
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT songs for...
Ridgefield native, Navy veteran, Michael Foley, 63, has died
Michael Leo Foley, a dedicated father, uncle, and friend to many passed peacefully on October 6, 2022, in his home at the age of 63. Born and raised in Ridgefield, CT, Michael was the youngest of 4. Mike was a Navy veteran and hard-working landscaper, a New York Mets, Boston...
Wilton Colonial Community Bus Tour
Take a trip back to Wilton’s colonial past. Join Histoury on a bus tour of the chapels, schoolhouses, taverns, and general stores that served as centers of 18th and 19th-century life in rural hamlets within the town. The tour will take place on Sunday, October 30 from 1-5 pm...
Westport Human Services and Domestic Violence Task Force Cell Phone Collection Benefits DVCC of Norwalk and Stamford
Westport Human Services and Domestic Violence Task Force Cell Phone Collection at Town Hall & WCSA. In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month, the Department of Human Services and the Domestic Violence Task Force are collecting used cell phones and iPads to benefit the Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) of Norwalk and Stamford. The DVCC provides free and confidential services to victims of domestic violence and their children in Westport, Norwalk, Stamford, New Canaan, Darien, Weston, and Wilton.
RHS Senior Jackson Fiore Named Connecticut Future Business Leaders of America State Secretary!
Ridgefield High School Principal Dr. Jacob Greenwood announced today that senior Jackson Fiore is The Connecticut FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) State Secretary. This position is a statewide-elected officer of the executive board of the Connecticut chapter of FBLA. According to Jackson, "CT FBLA's Secretary is charged with managing...
The Nutcracker at The Ridgefield Playhouse Presented By: The Ridgefield Conservatory Of Dance
Tickets for The Nutcracker, presented by Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance (RCD) are now on sale! The beloved performance will take place at The Ridgefield Playhouse from Friday, December 9 through Sunday, December 10. Add a touch of magic to your holiday season! Visions of sugar plums will dance across the...
Guys and Dolls at ACT of CT, Meet the Local Stars: Richard Westfahl
There are so many incredibly talented actors working on Broadway, on National Tours, and at some of the most prestigious regional theaters across the country. And many of these accomplished performers hail right from our area! Connecticut has always been a hotbed of talent, and so it is no wonder that, when thumbing through a Broadway Playbill, many cast members give a shout-out to their Connecticut hometowns!
Ridgefield resident Sydney Katz is top performer in Lasell University Women's Volleyball doubleheader
Lasell University Women's Volleyball: Lasers split in doubleheader at home. The Lasell Women's Volleyball team hosted a tri-match at the Athletic Center with Regis College and the University of Saint Joseph's Maine. They split between the two matches with the Pride of Regis sneaking the first match after trailing 2-0 in sets winning it in an intense 5 set match and then ultimately getting vengeance by sweeping the Monks of SJC.
WBDC to Honor Connecticut Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs at Annual Women Rising Gala on Oct. 28
The Women’s Business Development Council (WBDC) will honor Connecticut business leaders and celebrate 25 years of advocacy and support for women entrepreneurs at the 2022 WBDC Women Rising Gala and Awards Celebration — taking place this year on Oct. 28 at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich. The event will...
Sharks Get Beached in New Milford for Create a Castle: Shark Tank Deal Hits HOME!
The world’s a beach for New Milford’s own Kevin and Laurie Lane who struck a deal on Shark Tank with Shark Kendra Scott for their innovative (and fun) beach kit “Create a Castle”. Shark Tank Season 14 aired on Friday and New Milford Green the “Watch...
Walk & Talk and Last Look at the Guild's 45th Annual Juried Exhibition This Sunday
This is the final week of Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ Annual Juried Exhibition, a fall tradition for 45 years. This show comes to a close on Sunday, October 16th. Juror Colleen Cash, VP of auctions at Artnet, selected 72 pieces from the nearly 400 submitted, to be part of this exhibition. The Guild will be open from 12-4pm everyday through the weekend. Join us on Sunday for the Last Look and Walk & Talk from 2-4pm.
SHU & Nuvance Health to Share Nursing Research Chair
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University (SHU) and Nuvance Health have agreed to create the Nuvance Health Sacred Heart University Chair of Nursing Education, Research and Innovation. The chair will collaborate with Nuvance Health and SHU stakeholders to help further the missions of both organizations and will establish a vision for...
Fairfield County Bank Creates Scholarship for Low-Income, Business-Minded HCC Students
Bridgeport, CT - With a $5,000 pledge, Fairfield County Bank has established a scholarship program at Housatonic Community College (HCC), investing in educational attainment for high-potential, in-need students throughout Fairfield County. The creation of the Fairfield County Bank Scholarship, administered by the Housatonic Community College Foundation, will support up to...
Ridgefield WPCA Wastewater Facilities Construction Update: Alternating Traffic Westbound on Farmingville Road
The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with...
Bethel Public Library unveils new Teen Space and Project Lab on Sunday, October 23
The Bethel Public Library is excited to present the recently renovated Teen Space and expanded Project Lab to the community. On Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. the Library will be showcasing the new Project Lab and Teen space. At 2 p.m. the Library will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Representative Raghib Allie-Brennan (D-2) and the Friends of the Bethel Public Library.
Marshall McDonald Quartet - 6 Time Grammy Nominated Saxophonist Performs at La Zingara in Bethel on Wednesday
Marshall McDonald Quartet - 6 Time Grammy Nominated Saxophonist Performs at La Zingara at 7:00pm this Wednesday, October 12. Marshall performs with JAZZ allstar trio: Bassist Harvie S, Drummer Billy Mintz and Pianist/Organist Roberta Piket (Downbeat Winner) Very Limited Occupancy. Tables seating 2, 4, 5 guests, with tables for 6,...
Town of Ridgefield Announces New and Improved Parking Fines
In response to safety concerns associated with illegal parking, fines are on the rise!. Violators who block crosswalks, sidewalks, and no parking zones or park within 10 feet of a fire hydrant are now subject to a $30 penalty. The previous fines have not been successful in deterring these types of illegal parking, which puts public safety at risk by creating unsafe conditions for pedestrians and unnecessary hurdles for emergency vehicles. The number one priority here is to keep our community safe.
RVNAhealth Flu Vaccine Options for the Whole Family, Drive Thru Clinics, Community Clinics, and In-office Appointments
RVNAhealth Flu Vaccine Options for the Whole Family!. If you are age 6 months or older, RVNAhealth has you covered for flu season! This year we are pleased to offer a variety of ways to get your flu shot. RVNAhealth Ridgefield and New Milford offices are offering convenient drive-thru clinics,...
