NewsChannel 36
Horseheads Post Office Stamps Out Cancer
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- People have the chance to stamp out breast cancer at their local post office. The Horseheads Post Office is competing with other post offices and businesses, across the nation, for the title in stamp sales. “All the post offices participate... Breast cancer touches, not just women,...
NewsChannel 36
Watkins Glen Walk to End Alzheimer's Happening on October 15
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's, a major fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association, is happening this weekend in Watkins Glen. The goal of the walk aims to raise funds for the organization, which go towards care, support and research of Alzheimer's disease. According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than six million people in America are living with the disease, and one in three senior citizens will die with Alzheimer's or other form of dementia.
NewsChannel 36
Drug Prescription Take Back to Be Held in Steuben County
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A "Drug Prescription Take Back" event will be held in Steuben County later this month. The event will take place from 10 AM to 2 PM on October 29th on Rumsey Street in Bath. The county sheriff's office is teaming with the county's committee on opioid prevention to collect expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medications.
Lima native credits unique mentor after walking away with $2K on JEOPARDY!
One of the most successful contestants in recent times was Mihir Nene, a 23-year-old engineer from Rochester who took up the buzzer on March 22.
Syracuse radio host Ted Long shares sad update on wife’s health battle
Syracuse radio host Ted Long returned to 93Q (WNTQ-FM) on Tuesday morning to share a sad update on his wife’s ongoing health battle. Long first said he was overwhelmed with the response he received from listeners and the Central New York community after revealing last month that his wife Barbara “Bobbie” Long was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and needed a liver transplant from a live donor. He and “Ted & Amy” co-host Amy Robbins thanked the “hundreds” of people who volunteered to get tested to be a potential donor with the Liver Transplant Team at Strong Memorial hospital in Rochester.
NewsChannel 36
Deadline to Register for Hazardous Pick Up Event is October 12th
(WENY) -- The deadline to register for this weekend's free Chemung County hazardous pick up is coming up. Registration ends October 12th at 4 PM. Scheduled for Saturday, October 15th, pick up is free for Chemung County residents only. Pre-registration is required by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Health Department to Hold COVID Booster Clinic
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Steuben County Health Department is reminding residents to take advantage of available COVID booster shots. According to county data, 216 cases have been reported since last Monday's update. On October 12th, a clinic will be held from 2 to 5 PM at the Public Health Department in Bath.
Four Of America’s Best Coziest Towns Are Near Binghamton, New York
Is it just me, or did we go from hot, humid summer temperatures to late October temperatures in a snap? I was hoping for an early Autumn with temperatures hovering around 70 with low humidity to enjoy before old man winter crashes through the door for several months. That being...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Local Counties Receive Federal Funding for Emergency Preparedness and Counter-terrorism Efforts
Over $246 million has been secured to support counter-terrorism and emergency preparedness efforts across the state. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday. Broome, Delaware, Chenango and Tioga County all received money from the State Homeland Security Program. Broome County received $311,551, Chenango County received $93,892, and Delaware County received...
NewsChannel 36
Arctic League Seeking 2022 Christmas Tree for Annual Broadcast
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY (WENY) -- Chemung County's oldest charity is on the hunt for the Christmas tree that will serve as the centerpiece for this year's annual broadcast. The Arctic League is taking submissions of trees for consideration. Only evergreen trees that are 10 to 12 feet tall, and located in Chemung County will be considered. The selected tree will be cut down and taken to the Clemens Center, where it will be decorated and included in the Arctic League's annual broadcast on Sunday, November 27th. The owner o the tree will be acknowledged during the event.
Broome County considers bonuses for its employees
Broome County is making plans to provide county workers with a retention bonus.
ithaca.com
W End Development Challenged By Homelessness
What happens in Ithaca’s West End in the next year can define what kind of city Ithaca will be going forward. We pride ourselves on being a community that cares about those in need, and we’re also a city that has been an island of vibrancy and growth in a region that has not been so fortunate. As development has spread from downtown and Collegetown to the West End, it has come up against a part of our community we’ve often pretended didn’t exist, or chosen to ignore: the homeless and underserved, who have inhabited part of that area for many years. Our desire to be our best selves and care for our neighbors has led to that population growing and changing, and that is now affecting many of the residents and businesses in the West End, who are experiencing a level of crime and vagrancy that impacts quality of life. How we deal with this subject is perhaps the most important issue Ithaca has faced since the construction of the Commons in 1974.
NewsChannel 36
Reward Offered in Richard Seeley Murder Case
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- After two years of cold leads and dead ends the family of the late Richard Seeley is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in his murder. Seeley, who was 43 at the time of his death, died sometime in early August of 2020 in his home on Templar Road in the Town of Orange in a manner deemed by the medical examiner to be homicide.
NewsChannel 36
House Fire in Elmira this Morning
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A fire broke out around 7:15 this morning at 709 West Water Street in Elmira. Crews arrived on scene at approximately 7:25 to put out the flames. Minor damage occurred inside the house specifically in the kitchen. The outside of the home suffered little to no damage.
New owner for dilapidated Kmart
An electric supply company is purchasing and moving into the former KMart building in Endicott.
This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA
According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade
NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
whcuradio.com
Chemung County hospital ordered to pay millions to former patient
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Chemung County Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a former patient of a medical facility. Arnot Ogden Medical Center will have to pay five million dollars after the court ruled a former surgeon made a mistake during a 2017 surgery that resulted in serious injuries.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira House Fire Sends Homeowner to Hospital
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person is in the hospital after a house fire broke out in a residence on Hampton Road this morning. Firefighters got the call at 10:56 a.m. and responded within a few minutes according to Southport Fire Department Chief James Allington. "The homeowner was here, he...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Reports Phishing Scheme
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- In the never-ending world of fraud of scams, Steuben County is warning residents about an online phishing scheme. The County's Department of Social Services received a report from a person of potential online phishing who submitted an application through mybenefits.ny.gov. Along with notifying the state, DSS...
