In a contentious school board race of six candidates jostling to win three at-large seats, two candidates have far out-fundraised the others. As of Sept. 30, Jennifer Shanoski and Reichi Lee have each raised over $30,000, far out fundraising the other candidates, but have taken different paths. Lee has raised more money from donors, while Shanoski, who is using public financing, which limits donations to $60 and matches them six to one (but only for donations from Berkeley), has maxed out the city’s matching funds.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO