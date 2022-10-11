Read full article on original website
Related
berkeleyside.org
Election 2022: AC Transit at-large candidates answer Berkeleyside questions
Berkeleyside wants to help you get to know your 2022 candidates for Berkeley City Council, School Board, Rent Stabilization Board and more. That’s why we’re publishing questionnaires with local candidates. Q&As with candidates for one of two at-large seats on the AC Transit Board of Directors follow. We...
sfstandard.com
SF Voters Turn On Breed As Confidence in City Hall Slumps Further
The latest San Francisco Standard poll is showing a continued decline in approval of the people and institutions that run the city, from Mayor London Breed and the police department to public schools. Approval of Mayor London Breed’s job performance has dropped by 13% since The Standard’s last poll was...
Mayor Breed under fire for controversial policy
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston claims SF Mayor London Breed requires many city commissioners to provide a signed and undated resignation letter before they are even appointed. One example Supervisor Preston cited to back up his claims is Police Commissioner Max Carter-Oberstone’s appointment. Preston says the commissioner had to sign an […]
berkeleyside.org
Reichi Lee, Jennifer Shanoski raise most cash in Berkeley school board race￼
In a contentious school board race of six candidates jostling to win three at-large seats, two candidates have far out-fundraised the others. As of Sept. 30, Jennifer Shanoski and Reichi Lee have each raised over $30,000, far out fundraising the other candidates, but have taken different paths. Lee has raised more money from donors, while Shanoski, who is using public financing, which limits donations to $60 and matches them six to one (but only for donations from Berkeley), has maxed out the city’s matching funds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: Alfred Twu for AC Transit at-large board member
Public transit is at a critical crossroads. While it has a major role in the shift from car-centered suburbs to walkable neighborhoods with apartments and small businesses, the last couple of years and the coming two years will see major challenges as ridership remains low due to the pandemic and remote work.
Bay Area city blasted for celebrating Columbus Day
Campbell city leaders apologized on Tuesday for the city celebrating Columbus Day by illuminating a water tower with red, white, and blue lights.
berkeleyside.org
Meet the 2 candidates running for the AC Transit board’s at-large seat
In his bid for a fourth term on the AC Transit Board of Directors, Joel Young faces a serious challenger in Berkeley planning commissioner and Democratic Party activist Alfred Twu. Young is one of two at-large members on the nonpartisan, seven-member board overseeing AC Transit, the state’s third-largest public bus...
freightwaves.com
Instacart to pay $46.5 million to over 300,000 workers in settlement
The same day the Biden administration introduced a proposal to reclassify independent contractors as full-time employees, gig workers earned another big victory. On Tuesday, Instacart settled a lawsuit with the city of San Diego and agreed to pay out $46.5 million to more than 300,000 current and former workers. Filed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samoan community mentor ID'd as man killed in mass shooting near UC Berkeley
Isamaeli Mataafa, a 29-year-old ministry student at the Pacific School of Religion, was the man killed. Family and friends say Mataafa was someone very active at his church and the Samoan community in San Lorenzo.
Police investigate 6 hoax school shooting threats across Bay Area
Bay Area law enforcement are investigating at least six hoax calls of active shooter threats at high schools across the region on Wednesday. Unknown callers informed police departments throughout the region on Wednesday morning of an active shooter at San Francisco’s George Washington High School, South San Francisco High School, Woodside High School, McClymonds High School in Oakland, San Jose’s Lincoln High School and Irvington High School in Fremont. Police...
Oracle layoffs impact over 200 Bay Area employees
(KRON) — About 200 Oracle employees are out of a job, according to a notice from Oracle to the California Employment Development Department. All employees worked at the former headquarters in Redwood City, now based in Austin, Texas. Jeff Bellisario, Bay Area Council Economic Institute executive director, said he was not surprised by the news. […]
KTVU FOX 2
False calls about active shooters reported at multiple Bay Area schools
Police in the Bay Area are investigating swatting incidents at multiple schools in San Jose, Oakland, Milpitas and Woodside and possibly more towns. In San Jose, police said they received a "hoax" call from someone claiming there were multiple students shot at Lincoln High School on Wednesday. "The call was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vallejo officer who killed 22-year-old through windshield fired
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old through the windshield of his police car has been fired. The Vallejo Police Department made the announcement Oct. 3 that an officer had been fired “per findings of a neutral and independent third-party investigation,” and the family of Sean Monterrosa identified that […]
latitude38.com
Bay Area Boat Dealer Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion
On Thursday, October 6, the California attorney general announced a guilty plea by Debbie Reynolds of Passage Nautical for tax evasion. Over three years, Reynolds withheld $1.3 million in sales tax revenue from her businesses in Richmond and Oakland. Reynolds pled guilty in Contra Costa County Superior Court to felony sales tax evasion.
NBC Bay Area
Police Swarm Multiple Bay Area Schools After ‘Swatting' Incidents
Police on Wednesday responded to multiple "swatting" incidents at high schools in the Bay Area. Law enforcement officials said there have been no evidence to suggest an "active shooter" or "shooting threat" at any of the campuses. Here's a breakdown of the incidents reported by police:. San Jose police said...
santaclaranews.org
BREAKING: Santa Clara Police Chief Calls for District Attorney to Investigate Grand Jury Findings About 49er Five
Santa Clara Police Chief Pat Nikolai made an official request for Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen to Investigate the findings of the Civil Grand Jury Report, “Unsportsmanlike Conduct.” Wow. The report was officially released yesterday. It was leaked and appeared in media reports on Friday. The...
NBC Bay Area
Thieves Appear to Use Postal Service Keys to Steal Mail From Berkeley Apartments
Thieves are making bold moves to steal mail -- they’re using keys. Surveillance video at an apartment building near the UC Berkeley campus showed a man casually walking up to a security box, opening the door with a key and letting a second person slip in. A move building manager Bob Dister just stumbled upon.
KTVU FOX 2
Hammer attack on AC Transit bus driver in Oakland caught on video
OAKLAND, Calif. - An attack on an AC Transit bus driver in Oakland over the weekend was caught on video. Bus surveillance video obtained by KTVU showed the driver, who was wearing a white shirt and black jacket, speaking with a colleague. Then, seconds later, a woman runs across the street and strikes the driver over the head with a hammer.
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
postnewsgroup.com
Students and Staff Wounded in Oakland School Shooting
Six students and staff were wounded in a shooting at the King Estates campus in the Oakland hills, leaving two with life-threatening injuries. All the wounded were ages 18 or older and were associated with the campus. As of press time, police were still seeking those responsible for the shooting.
Comments / 0