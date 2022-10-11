ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR fines Stewart-Haas Racing $200K for race manipulation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — NASCAR said a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte, an infraction that drew an additional $200,000 in fines on Tuesday. “Nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately," NASCAR senior...
Smoke 'so mad' at NASCAR even as Stewart-Haas drops 1 appeal

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — With his team still appealing $200,000 in fines and allegations from NASCAR that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the finish of NASCAR’s most recent playoff race, co-owner Tony Stewart opted to not discuss that Wednesday. “I’m not going to talk about it,” Stewart said. “I’m so mad at NASCAR right now, I’m not talking about it.” NASCAR said Tuesday that a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte. While still moving forward with the appeal in that case, Stewart-Haas on Wednesday dropped its appeal of earlier penalties, including $100,000 in fines, against Kevin Harvick and his crew chief after his Ford failed post-race inspection at Talladega.
Kurt Busch Fans Prepare for Worst as Veteran Driver’s Future Likely to Get Some Clarity This Weekend With Tyler Reddick Announcement

Kurt Busch and his future could get some clarity this weekend at Las Vegas when Tyler Reddick is expected to announce that he will be driving for 23XI Racing in 2023 instead of 2024 as initially planned. The post Kurt Busch Fans Prepare for Worst as Veteran Driver’s Future Likely to Get Some Clarity This Weekend With Tyler Reddick Announcement    appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR penalizes Cole Custer, crew chief for manipulating finish Sunday

NASCAR fined Cole Custer and docked him points while indefinitely suspending his crew chief for what NASCAR viewed as an attempt to manipulate the Cup Series race finish Sunday on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Custer slowed on the final lap, allowing Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe to pass...
Bowman to remain sidelined for the next three NASCAR races

Alex Bowman’s recovery from a concussion will keep him sidelined from NASCAR Cup Series competition for the next three races. Bowman was evaluated on Wednesday in Pittsburgh by Dr. Micky Collins, the clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program. Collins also worked with former Hendrick Motorsports driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. when Earnhardt suffered a concussion.
