Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
NASCAR fines Stewart-Haas Racing $200K for race manipulation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — NASCAR said a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte, an infraction that drew an additional $200,000 in fines on Tuesday. “Nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately," NASCAR senior...
Smoke 'so mad' at NASCAR even as Stewart-Haas drops 1 appeal
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — With his team still appealing $200,000 in fines and allegations from NASCAR that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the finish of NASCAR’s most recent playoff race, co-owner Tony Stewart opted to not discuss that Wednesday. “I’m not going to talk about it,” Stewart said. “I’m so mad at NASCAR right now, I’m not talking about it.” NASCAR said Tuesday that a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte. While still moving forward with the appeal in that case, Stewart-Haas on Wednesday dropped its appeal of earlier penalties, including $100,000 in fines, against Kevin Harvick and his crew chief after his Ford failed post-race inspection at Talladega.
NASCAR hauler involved in crash en route to Las Vegas (Video)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Teams are currently en route with most of them coming from across the country in North Carolina. Watch a video the crashed NASCAR hauler below. The No. 98 car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is fielded by Stewart-Haas Racing. The car...
Kurt Busch Fans Prepare for Worst as Veteran Driver’s Future Likely to Get Some Clarity This Weekend With Tyler Reddick Announcement
Kurt Busch and his future could get some clarity this weekend at Las Vegas when Tyler Reddick is expected to announce that he will be driving for 23XI Racing in 2023 instead of 2024 as initially planned. The post Kurt Busch Fans Prepare for Worst as Veteran Driver’s Future Likely to Get Some Clarity This Weekend With Tyler Reddick Announcement appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
CBS Sports
NASCAR Crash Course: Inside Christopher Bell's breakthrough performance at Charlotte
Chase Elliott was cruising out front toward his eighth career road course win. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was poised to advance despite an unusual mistake. A billboard inside Charlotte Motor Speedway had other ideas. That sign, falling down into the middle of the racetrack, caused a late...
FOX Sports
NASCAR penalizes Cole Custer, crew chief for manipulating finish Sunday
NASCAR fined Cole Custer and docked him points while indefinitely suspending his crew chief for what NASCAR viewed as an attempt to manipulate the Cup Series race finish Sunday on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Custer slowed on the final lap, allowing Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe to pass...
'He's West Virginia Geno': Reunited With Seahawks, Bruce Irvin Wowed By Geno Smith's Resurgence
Developing into top NFL prospects in Morgantown, Geno Smith and Bruce Irvin built a long-lasting friendship starring at West Virginia. Now, more than a decade later, the two hope to help the Seattle Seahawks stay in the hunt in the NFC West.
Weekend Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Following yet another dramatic round of NASCAR Cup Series Playoff action — including a “walk-off” home run of sorts last
Wilks seeks debut win when Panthers visit struggling LA Rams
Not many NFL offenses have struggled more than the Los Angeles Rams' unit this season
ACC commish calls for NCAA basketball tournament expansion: 'The time is now'
Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips believes the current landscape of the NCAA presents a unique opportunity for the basketball tournaments to grow.
NASCAR: Ross Chastain, Daniel Suárez Bring Nashville to Las Vegas with New Paint Schemes
Coming into the NASCAR Playoffs at Las Vegas, Trackhouse Racing teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez are sporting Nashville schemes. Bringing a little bit of Music City to Sin City, as if either one needed any encouragement to begin with. A new Tootsie’s scheme for Chastain and a new Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse.
racer.com
Bowman to remain sidelined for the next three NASCAR races
Alex Bowman’s recovery from a concussion will keep him sidelined from NASCAR Cup Series competition for the next three races. Bowman was evaluated on Wednesday in Pittsburgh by Dr. Micky Collins, the clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program. Collins also worked with former Hendrick Motorsports driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. when Earnhardt suffered a concussion.
