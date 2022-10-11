ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Redistricting discussion causes tension in city council

By Ann Powell
 1 day ago

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Some voters in Evansville may be casting their ballots in different wards during the next city election. The Evansville City Council discussed redrawing voting districts during a meeting on Monday night.

The first map was proposed by Zac Heronemus. It was drawn by Main Street Communications, a firm based in Iowa.

“What I believe is that our map puts the communities and neighborhoods of interest a lot more compactly into ward lines. I think that our population is tighter than was proposed on the other side,” he says.

Heronemus says he got input from several officials.

“Most importantly, it has the input of counselors whose wards are being changed,” he says.

But not all council members agree. Jonathan Weaver proposed the second map, which was drawn by Linda Freeman, the county surveyor. Weaver claims his proposal is like previous district lines.

“Two precincts changed, so it is less dramatic. The older voters form relationships with council members that have been around for a while. They are used to being in a certain ward, and they are not used to change,” he says,

Weaver disagrees with Heronemus’s proposal. Although he was not present in person at the meeting, he says last night was the first time seeing the map.

“I did not receive a phone call. I was promised a phone call by this consulting firm. That never happened. And Zac cancelled the meeting that we were supposed to have,” Weaver says.

Council members voted to give a contract to the firm last year. Councilman Justin Elpers says the process has not been transparent.

“It says on their website that they dry to get democratic candidates elected. There is no balance at this attempt to redistrict,” Elpers says.

Heronemus disagrees, saying they have been transparent from the start.

“I also want to add that my map and Councilman Weaver’s map have been distributed to the public in the same manner,” he says.

