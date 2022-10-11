The No. 9-ranked Arkansas women’s golf team wrapped up day one of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, standing in sixth place at 7-over par, as play was suspended in round two. Arkansas played all 36 holes to finish with a 583 on the day. Arkansas is seven strokes behind fifth-place South Carolina (who hasn’t completed round two) and four strokes ahead of seventh-place LSU. The Razorbacks will look for a low third round tomorrow for a chance to be one of six teams to move on to Wednesday’s match play.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO