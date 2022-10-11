Read full article on original website
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 21 Razorbacks compete in Weis-Crockett Invitational on NCAA course
STILLWATER, Okla. – No. 21 Arkansas competes in Oklahoma State’s Weis-Crockett Invitational at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, racing over an 8,000m course that will host the NCAA Championships in November. Fans will be charged $5 for entry to the course, and tickets can be purchased in advance online....
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 14 Razorbacks race in loaded Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational
MADISON, Wisc. – Racing in the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on Friday morning will have No. 14 Arkansas competing amongst a field of 25 nationally-ranked top 30 women’s programs in a field of 36 teams. Race time over a 6,000m distance on the Wisconsin course is 12:20 p.m. for...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Men’s Tennis Set to Host ITA Central Regional Championships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas men’s tennis team continues its fall season as they get ready to host the ITA Central Regional Championships on the University of Arkansas campus from Thursday, Oct. 13 through Monday, Oct. 17. The tournament will be played at two sites with matches at the Billingsley Tennis Center and the newly built University of Arkansas Recreation (UREC) Tennis Center.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Fall World Series Dates Announced
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ annual Fall World Series is set for Oct. 17-20 at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks will split into two teams – Red and Gray – to conclude their 2022 fall season with a best-of-three series, featuring seven-inning intrasquad scrimmages between the two sides.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Women’s Golf Finishes Seventh at Stephens Cup
Arkansas women’s golf team finished round three of stroke play in seventh at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup with an 11-over 875 (299-284-292). The No. 9 Razorbacks came into the final round with a four-shot lead over LSU, but Arkansas was unable to hold that edge, finishing seven strokes behind the sixth-place Tigers. Arkansas’ time at the Stephens Cup has come to an end, as the team top four teams advance to tomorrow’s match play.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Women’s Golf in Sixth at Stephens Cup
The No. 9-ranked Arkansas women’s golf team wrapped up day one of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, standing in sixth place at 7-over par, as play was suspended in round two. Arkansas played all 36 holes to finish with a 583 on the day. Arkansas is seven strokes behind fifth-place South Carolina (who hasn’t completed round two) and four strokes ahead of seventh-place LSU. The Razorbacks will look for a low third round tomorrow for a chance to be one of six teams to move on to Wednesday’s match play.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas MBB Schedule Update
FAYETTEVILLE – The following are updates to the Arkansas men’s basketball schedule. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Red-White Game, presented by Reese’s, will not be broadcast nor streamed. As a reminder, the event will be played in historic Barnhill Arena and is free and open to the public. Parking will also be free in lots west of Razorback Road and in Lot 44. Gates open at 1 pm with tip-off set for 1 pm.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Come to Red-White, Get Free Ticket to Home Exhibition Game
FAYETTEVILLE – The University of Arkansas Department of Athletics is extending a special offer to fans attending the Red-White Game, presented by Reese’s, on Sunday (Oct. 16) at Barnhill Arena. Everyone in attendance at the Red-White Game will have the opportunity to scan a QR Code during the...
Comments / 0