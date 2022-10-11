Read full article on original website
kptv.com
4-week course teaches post-prison job skills to Oregon inmates
WILSONVILLE, Ore (KPTV) — Adults in custody at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville have an opportunity to learn a new trade skill for jobs post-incarceration. The new program uses simulation technology to train women at the correctional facility to use heavy construction machinery. Officials said more than 100 people applied but only 12 were selected. One of those is Garcilia Sanchez who has been incarcerated for six years.
focushillsboro.com
Legislators Are Urging Gov. Kate Brown To Act Quickly On Microchip’s Proposed $3 Billion, 650-person Oregon Factory
According to Oregon’s civic officials, the new factory Microchip Technology is considering building at its Gresham facility may eventually cost $3 billion and employ 650 people. The executives of the organisation wrote to Gov. Kate Brown in a letter that was acquired by The Oregonian/OregonLive, saying that the expansion...
Gov. Brown announces trip to Asia, will miss Biden’s Portland visit
Oregon Governor Kate Brown is traveling to Asia this week her office announced Wednesday.
opb.org
Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators
Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
‘Can be completely life-altering': OHSU doctors talk prevention amid increasing rates of falls among older adults
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dangerous falls among older adults are on the rise. It is one of the biggest causes of traumatic injuries treated and Oregon Health & Science University. It usually involves people toppling over on level ground. These falls, known as ground-level falls, can be life-altering or deadly,...
🎧 Mainstream Weedia: THC PDQ
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The idea of cannabis delivery came out of California. With the passage of Measure 91, Oregon also approved a cannabis delivery model, but even with changes made at the legislative level, the system still could use some work. This week, host Travis Box speaks with...
nbc16.com
Biden to travel to Portland on Friday
Our station just learned more about President Biden's schedule when he travels to Oregon later this week. On Friday, he'll be in Portland for a volunteer event with the Oregon democratic party. Then on Saturday, he will be at a reception for Tina Kotek, the democratic candidate for governor. Biden...
Is Portland Really Haunted? Locals Believe So
Portland was recently featured in a Travel & Leisure Magazine article about the most haunted cities in the United States, at number five. So, what's so scary about Portland?. The answer is underground! It is a network of so-called "Shanghai Tunnels". These underground passageways were used to move cargo from ships in port to businesses located downtown. There are also documented stories of more sinister events down there: murder, kidnapping, illicit drugs, and opium dens.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
NW Scandinavian Gnome Festival
The Red Sled Market is hosting a special event all about the lovable creature from European folklore: gnomes. The 3rd annual NW Scandinavian Gnome Festival hosts gnome vendors from all over the Pacific Northwest. Since 1997, the Red Sled Market has been a seasonal pop-up shop in Sherwood. It started...
kptv.com
Red Cross: More people are now eligible to give blood
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility, allowing people who spent time in the U.K. Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001 to donate blood and platelets. The American Red Cross began accepting donations from those individuals on October 3. People who...
Oops Portland did it again! Another record breaker and more to shatter Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We did it again! Multiple records were tied or broken Wednesday. PDX topped off at 80° breaking a record of 78° from 2006. Troutdale tied its record of 80, last set in 1991. And Eugene tied a record of 79° (2006). Thursday...
KATU.com
Families who lost loved ones to suicide say Measure 114 can help save people in crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. — Families who lost loved ones to suicide by gun say Measure 114 can help save more lives. Measure 114 is highly debated. Of the three candidates for Oregon governor, only Democrat Tina Kotek says she plans to vote in favor of it. In KATU's gubernatorial debate,...
Troutdale Says Tax-Funded Housing Project Has a Problem: Too Many Homes
Troutdale, a suburban city five miles east of Portland, requires each new home to come with at least 2 parking spaces. Car counts at similar projects nearby suggest residents will probably average about 1.1 cars per home. The affordable housing provider proposed 130 spaces: 1.4 per home. Last month, Troutdale’s...
willamettecollegian.com
Searching for Downtown Salem’s Skate Scene
Tired of Opening Days and faced with the prospect of another first year ice-breaking event, I slunk back to my dorm to grab my skateboard. A quick google search for “Nearest Skatepark” led me ten blocks northwest to four quarter pipes, a low flatrail, and a concrete pyramid in a grove of Douglas Firs on the far side of Marion Square Park. Shouldered out of the transition section by BMXers and relegated to the more mellow street section of the park, I plied my trade, trying back 180s on flatground. It was a moonlit, t-shirt-wearing night in August, and no other skateboarder was in the park. A new Willamette student skater may find themselves wandering aimlessly through the brick and granite buildings of the central area. A trained eye may land on a statue of a traveling minister perpetually riding a horse on three grindable granite ledges. A stone plaza lined with small varying stair sets lies a block from the office of revenue, which holds two mellow kicker ramps, a handful of stair sets and a perfect metallic ledge on a sculpture in its courtyard. Although the central area houses numerous temples to street skating, one may struggle to find any monks. Local skater and Zumiez employee Roman Carden puts it simply: “The scene around here is so minimal, y’know? It’s bare minimum.”
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
Brother of Oregon State basketball player shot and killed in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Flowers and candles sit at the corner of Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Portland. They are all that is left from a candlelight vigil honoring Jonathan Dunbar, a beloved father, brother and son. "He was a goofy guy," said Bendu Yeaney, Dunbar's sister....
WWEEK
Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court
Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
Portland Parks and Rec giving away free trees to locals
For the sixth year in a row, Portland Parks and Recreation’s Urban Forestry Department will be distributing free yard trees to Portland residents.
KXL
Oregon Zoo Welcomes New Monkeys
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo welcomed a couple of fluffy new faces to town this week: Red-tailed monkeys Indi and Chichi are making themselves at home in the zoo’s Africa Treetops habitat. Visitors can look for them in the area between rhinos and giraffes. Red-tailed monkeys are...
