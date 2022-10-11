ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

4-week course teaches post-prison job skills to Oregon inmates

WILSONVILLE, Ore (KPTV) — Adults in custody at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville have an opportunity to learn a new trade skill for jobs post-incarceration. The new program uses simulation technology to train women at the correctional facility to use heavy construction machinery. Officials said more than 100 people applied but only 12 were selected. One of those is Garcilia Sanchez who has been incarcerated for six years.
WILSONVILLE, OR
opb.org

Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators

Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
OREGON STATE
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
GRESHAM, OR
Channel 6000

🎧 Mainstream Weedia: THC PDQ

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The idea of cannabis delivery came out of California. With the passage of Measure 91, Oregon also approved a cannabis delivery model, but even with changes made at the legislative level, the system still could use some work. This week, host Travis Box speaks with...
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Biden to travel to Portland on Friday

Our station just learned more about President Biden's schedule when he travels to Oregon later this week. On Friday, he'll be in Portland for a volunteer event with the Oregon democratic party. Then on Saturday, he will be at a reception for Tina Kotek, the democratic candidate for governor. Biden...
PORTLAND, OR
#Psu#Internships#Linus Internship#Linus College#Psu S School Of Business
102.7 KORD

Is Portland Really Haunted? Locals Believe So

Portland was recently featured in a Travel & Leisure Magazine article about the most haunted cities in the United States, at number five. So, what's so scary about Portland?. The answer is underground! It is a network of so-called "Shanghai Tunnels". These underground passageways were used to move cargo from ships in port to businesses located downtown. There are also documented stories of more sinister events down there: murder, kidnapping, illicit drugs, and opium dens.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

NW Scandinavian Gnome Festival

The Red Sled Market is hosting a special event all about the lovable creature from European folklore: gnomes. The 3rd annual NW Scandinavian Gnome Festival hosts gnome vendors from all over the Pacific Northwest. Since 1997, the Red Sled Market has been a seasonal pop-up shop in Sherwood. It started...
SHERWOOD, OR
kptv.com

Red Cross: More people are now eligible to give blood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility, allowing people who spent time in the U.K. Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001 to donate blood and platelets. The American Red Cross began accepting donations from those individuals on October 3. People who...
PORTLAND, OR
The Daily Score

Troutdale Says Tax-Funded Housing Project Has a Problem: Too Many Homes

Troutdale, a suburban city five miles east of Portland, requires each new home to come with at least 2 parking spaces. Car counts at similar projects nearby suggest residents will probably average about 1.1 cars per home. The affordable housing provider proposed 130 spaces: 1.4 per home. Last month, Troutdale’s...
TROUTDALE, OR
willamettecollegian.com

Searching for Downtown Salem’s Skate Scene

Tired of Opening Days and faced with the prospect of another first year ice-breaking event, I slunk back to my dorm to grab my skateboard. A quick google search for “Nearest Skatepark” led me ten blocks northwest to four quarter pipes, a low flatrail, and a concrete pyramid in a grove of Douglas Firs on the far side of Marion Square Park. Shouldered out of the transition section by BMXers and relegated to the more mellow street section of the park, I plied my trade, trying back 180s on flatground. It was a moonlit, t-shirt-wearing night in August, and no other skateboarder was in the park. A new Willamette student skater may find themselves wandering aimlessly through the brick and granite buildings of the central area. A trained eye may land on a statue of a traveling minister perpetually riding a horse on three grindable granite ledges. A stone plaza lined with small varying stair sets lies a block from the office of revenue, which holds two mellow kicker ramps, a handful of stair sets and a perfect metallic ledge on a sculpture in its courtyard. Although the central area houses numerous temples to street skating, one may struggle to find any monks. Local skater and Zumiez employee Roman Carden puts it simply: “The scene around here is so minimal, y’know? It’s bare minimum.”
SALEM, OR
WWEEK

Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court

Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Oregon Zoo Welcomes New Monkeys

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo welcomed a couple of fluffy new faces to town this week: Red-tailed monkeys Indi and Chichi are making themselves at home in the zoo’s Africa Treetops habitat. Visitors can look for them in the area between rhinos and giraffes. Red-tailed monkeys are...
PORTLAND, OR

