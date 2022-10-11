Tired of Opening Days and faced with the prospect of another first year ice-breaking event, I slunk back to my dorm to grab my skateboard. A quick google search for “Nearest Skatepark” led me ten blocks northwest to four quarter pipes, a low flatrail, and a concrete pyramid in a grove of Douglas Firs on the far side of Marion Square Park. Shouldered out of the transition section by BMXers and relegated to the more mellow street section of the park, I plied my trade, trying back 180s on flatground. It was a moonlit, t-shirt-wearing night in August, and no other skateboarder was in the park. A new Willamette student skater may find themselves wandering aimlessly through the brick and granite buildings of the central area. A trained eye may land on a statue of a traveling minister perpetually riding a horse on three grindable granite ledges. A stone plaza lined with small varying stair sets lies a block from the office of revenue, which holds two mellow kicker ramps, a handful of stair sets and a perfect metallic ledge on a sculpture in its courtyard. Although the central area houses numerous temples to street skating, one may struggle to find any monks. Local skater and Zumiez employee Roman Carden puts it simply: “The scene around here is so minimal, y’know? It’s bare minimum.”

SALEM, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO