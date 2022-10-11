ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey, CO

Bailey man accused of attack on Community College of Aurora students pleads not guilty

By MAX LEVY, Sentinel Staff Writer
 1 day ago
CBS Denver

1 dead, 1 arrested: shooting linked to extra-marital affair

A shooting on Friday that left one woman dead at a storage facility is believed to be part of a fight stemming from a romantic relationship. Sheryl Salzbrenner was arrested on Saturday by Westminster police. She's accused of shooting and killing Tanya Scowden. Scowden, 47, was the manager of the Storage Etc. self-storage facility and lived on the property. According to an arrest warrant and affidavit, Salzbrenner, 44, entered the main office and shot Scowden in the head, killing her.  Westminster detectives talked to several people at the facility and found out Scowden was in a relationship with Salzbrenner's estranged husband. Detectives used surveillance video to identify Salzbrenner and arrested her a day after the shooting. During the investigation on Friday, Cleo Wallace Academy and a nearby daycare facility were placed on secure lockdown as a precaution.Online court records show Salzbrenner is being held without bond at the Jeffco Detention Facility on charges of first-degree murder. A filing of charges is expected during a hearing on Oct. 14. 
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora police issue warrant for murder suspect in cold case

Police in Aurora have identified a murder suspect wanted in a 2006 cold case. Detectives have identified suspect Salvador Hernandez-Morales in the homicide of Francisca Perea-Dominguez.Officers found Perea-Dominguez, 42, on July 1, 2006 in her apartment where she was found deceased with a stab wound. She had also been the victim of a sexual assault.Her roommate, Hernandez-Morales, had fled the country to Mexico after her murder where he remains. "Our cold case motto is we will never forget," said Aurora Police Department Cold Case Detective Jason McDonald. "We will never stop trying to solve these cases. Cold cases are the most difficult cases."The investigative reports totaled 1,000 pages but the case couldn't move forward until more testing was completed.  "It was a matter of DNA evidence and items needing to be tested that hadn't previously been tested. Identifying those items and getting them to CBI, is what ultimately led to identifying the roommate as the suspect," said McDonald.   Police have issued an arrest warrant for Hernandez-Morales. Authorities expect a lengthy extradition process to bring him back to Colorado.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Former roommate charged in connection to attack on Longmont man

Longmont Police says a man covered in blood and asking for help was assaulted by a former roommate.Ian Hanuman was inside the victim's residence and refused to leave, according to police. Hanuman barricaded the door and was armed with a stun gun.Police say he threatened to kill officers if they approached.SWAT took him into custody after an hours-long standoff.This happened Saturday on Flemming Drive, near Main Street and Highway 66.Hanuman faces multiple charges, including violation of a protection order, because the former roommate had a restraining order against him.That victim suffered serious injuries, but was released from the hospital.
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

2 arrested, accused of firing shots into Centennial homes

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after shots were fired into multiple homes in Centennial last month, narrowly missing a 7-year-old boy. The shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the area of East Progress Circle and South Flanders Court, south of Quincy Reservoir in Centennial.
CENTENNIAL, CO
KJCT8

Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KXRM

Boy arrested in deadly Gunshot Pass shooting

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at a home on the east side of Colorado Springs in September. The boy was taken into custody by a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 10, after detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Jon Spencer
KXRM

Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
CBS Denver

2 suspects wanted in homicide investigation in Jefferson Co.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies continued to search for two suspects involved in a homicide investigation on Wednesday. Deputies rushed to the 3636 S. Depew about 10 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, they found one adult male victim in the driver's seat of a pickup truck that was parked in a parking lot. The male was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses told authorities they saw two Hispanic males in the area of the truck around the time of the shooting. The suspects are described as 2 Hispanic males, 5-foot-5" to 5-foot-7 with tall,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Westword

Rock Rest Lodge Update: Growing Trend of Charging Drivers Who Kill With Murder

On October 10, 29-year-old Ruben Marquez was formally charged with first-degree murder after allegedly using a truck to kill one person and injure six others outside Golden's venerable Rock Rest Lodge early on October 9. Accused of accessory to first-degree murder, among other charges, was 25-year-old Ernest Avila, who owned the truck and is believed to have been Marquez's passenger at the time of the incident.
GOLDEN, CO
nbc11news.com

Boulder veterinarian indicted for fentanyl fraud

BOULDER, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced Lindsay Oklesh, a 37-year-old doctor of veterinary medicine from Boulder County, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for fraudulently obtaining fentanyl, a controlled substance. According to the indictment, between March 10,...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Shelter-in-place lifted after fatal shooting in Jeffco

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place that was issued Wednesday morning after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck. The shelter-in-place was issued for part of a neighborhood west of South Sheridan Boulevard and south of U.S....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Weld County Case to get National Attention

With the retrial of the man accused of kidnapping and killing Jonelle Matthews in full swing in Weld County , the case of the 12-year-old’s 1984 disappearance will be getting more national attention later this month. Matthews. who vanished from her family’s Greeley home is the center of the second season of Wondery’s “Suspect” podcast.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Man strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was strangled to death outside a downtown Colorado Springs bar. Just before 8 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded outside Coati Uprise and the McDivitt office, near Cimarron and Tejon, to an assault in progress. Police tell 11 News a man was strangled and found dead on scene, but did not release further details.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

