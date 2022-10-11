Bailey man accused of attack on Community College of Aurora students pleads not guilty

Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 arrested: shooting linked to extra-marital affair
A shooting on Friday that left one woman dead at a storage facility is believed to be part of a fight stemming from a romantic relationship. Sheryl Salzbrenner was arrested on Saturday by Westminster police. She's accused of shooting and killing Tanya Scowden. Scowden, 47, was the manager of the Storage Etc. self-storage facility and lived on the property. According to an arrest warrant and affidavit, Salzbrenner, 44, entered the main office and shot Scowden in the head, killing her. Westminster detectives talked to several people at the facility and found out Scowden was in a relationship with Salzbrenner's estranged husband. Detectives used surveillance video to identify Salzbrenner and arrested her a day after the shooting. During the investigation on Friday, Cleo Wallace Academy and a nearby daycare facility were placed on secure lockdown as a precaution.Online court records show Salzbrenner is being held without bond at the Jeffco Detention Facility on charges of first-degree murder. A filing of charges is expected during a hearing on Oct. 14.
Aurora police issue warrant for murder suspect in cold case
Police in Aurora have identified a murder suspect wanted in a 2006 cold case. Detectives have identified suspect Salvador Hernandez-Morales in the homicide of Francisca Perea-Dominguez.Officers found Perea-Dominguez, 42, on July 1, 2006 in her apartment where she was found deceased with a stab wound. She had also been the victim of a sexual assault.Her roommate, Hernandez-Morales, had fled the country to Mexico after her murder where he remains. "Our cold case motto is we will never forget," said Aurora Police Department Cold Case Detective Jason McDonald. "We will never stop trying to solve these cases. Cold cases are the most difficult cases."The investigative reports totaled 1,000 pages but the case couldn't move forward until more testing was completed. "It was a matter of DNA evidence and items needing to be tested that hadn't previously been tested. Identifying those items and getting them to CBI, is what ultimately led to identifying the roommate as the suspect," said McDonald. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Hernandez-Morales. Authorities expect a lengthy extradition process to bring him back to Colorado.
Boulder County veterinarian accused of fraudulently obtaining fentanyl
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County veterinarian is facing federal charges after she allegedly used her Drug Enforcement Administration registration number to fraudulently obtain fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver said. Prosecutors said Lindsay Oklesh, 37, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday. She is...
Former roommate charged in connection to attack on Longmont man
Longmont Police says a man covered in blood and asking for help was assaulted by a former roommate.Ian Hanuman was inside the victim's residence and refused to leave, according to police. Hanuman barricaded the door and was armed with a stun gun.Police say he threatened to kill officers if they approached.SWAT took him into custody after an hours-long standoff.This happened Saturday on Flemming Drive, near Main Street and Highway 66.Hanuman faces multiple charges, including violation of a protection order, because the former roommate had a restraining order against him.That victim suffered serious injuries, but was released from the hospital.
Suspect killed in Broomfield shootout with police had violent background
The suspect killed in a police shootout in Broomfield Sept. 29 had a violent background, a warrant out for his arrest and was a "person of interest" in a Denver homicide case, according to court records. The Adams County Coroner identified the suspect as Anthony Geovany Lainez, 25, of Arvada....
2 arrested, accused of firing shots into Centennial homes
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after shots were fired into multiple homes in Centennial last month, narrowly missing a 7-year-old boy. The shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the area of East Progress Circle and South Flanders Court, south of Quincy Reservoir in Centennial.
KJCT8
Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
Boy arrested in deadly Gunshot Pass shooting
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at a home on the east side of Colorado Springs in September. The boy was taken into custody by a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 10, after detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs man suspected of killing child and wife expected to undergo another competency evaluation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Arrest papers obtained by KKTV 11 News detail a tragic shooting that claimed the lives of a Colorado Springs mother and one of her children in early February. The suspect, David Weingarten, mad another court appearance on Tuesday. While in court, a judge learned a...
Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
2 suspects wanted in homicide investigation in Jefferson Co.
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies continued to search for two suspects involved in a homicide investigation on Wednesday. Deputies rushed to the 3636 S. Depew about 10 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, they found one adult male victim in the driver's seat of a pickup truck that was parked in a parking lot. The male was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses told authorities they saw two Hispanic males in the area of the truck around the time of the shooting. The suspects are described as 2 Hispanic males, 5-foot-5" to 5-foot-7 with tall,...
Westword
Rock Rest Lodge Update: Growing Trend of Charging Drivers Who Kill With Murder
On October 10, 29-year-old Ruben Marquez was formally charged with first-degree murder after allegedly using a truck to kill one person and injure six others outside Golden's venerable Rock Rest Lodge early on October 9. Accused of accessory to first-degree murder, among other charges, was 25-year-old Ernest Avila, who owned the truck and is believed to have been Marquez's passenger at the time of the incident.
Expulsion of Douglas County student who allegedly made 'hitlist,' allusions to shooting, upheld by court
A trial judge correctly upheld the Douglas County School District's expulsion of a student who allegedly created a "hitlist" and made other allusions to school shootings online, Colorado's second-highest court determined last week. At the time the student, identified as "John Doe," made the comments over messaging platform Discord, it...
Woman arrested in deadly Westminster shooting
Police arrested a woman Saturday afternoon after a deadly shooting Friday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.
nbc11news.com
Boulder veterinarian indicted for fentanyl fraud
BOULDER, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced Lindsay Oklesh, a 37-year-old doctor of veterinary medicine from Boulder County, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for fraudulently obtaining fentanyl, a controlled substance. According to the indictment, between March 10,...
Shelter-in-place lifted after fatal shooting in Jeffco
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place that was issued Wednesday morning after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck. The shelter-in-place was issued for part of a neighborhood west of South Sheridan Boulevard and south of U.S....
74-year-old man, woman die in murder-suicide
The Denver Police Department is investigating after a 74-year-old man and woman were found dead last week.
1310kfka.com
Weld County Case to get National Attention
With the retrial of the man accused of kidnapping and killing Jonelle Matthews in full swing in Weld County , the case of the 12-year-old’s 1984 disappearance will be getting more national attention later this month. Matthews. who vanished from her family’s Greeley home is the center of the second season of Wondery’s “Suspect” podcast.
Westword
Protester Who Demonstrated Against Homeless Sweep Outside Native American Center on Trial
In August 2021, the City of Denver swept an encampment outside of the Four Winds American Indian Council community center at West Fifth Avenue and Bannock Street, which had developed a reputation as a safe space for Native Americans. By the time the sweep began early on August 31, dozens...
KKTV
Man strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was strangled to death outside a downtown Colorado Springs bar. Just before 8 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded outside Coati Uprise and the McDivitt office, near Cimarron and Tejon, to an assault in progress. Police tell 11 News a man was strangled and found dead on scene, but did not release further details.
