Bailey man accused of attack on Community College of Aurora students pleads not guilty

Police in Aurora have identified a murder suspect wanted in a 2006 cold case. Detectives have identified suspect Salvador Hernandez-Morales in the homicide of Francisca Perea-Dominguez.Officers found Perea-Dominguez, 42, on July 1, 2006 in her apartment where she was found deceased with a stab wound. She had also been the victim of a sexual assault.Her roommate, Hernandez-Morales, had fled the country to Mexico after her murder where he remains. "Our cold case motto is we will never forget," said Aurora Police Department Cold Case Detective Jason McDonald. "We will never stop trying to solve these cases. Cold cases are the most difficult cases."The investigative reports totaled 1,000 pages but the case couldn't move forward until more testing was completed. "It was a matter of DNA evidence and items needing to be tested that hadn't previously been tested. Identifying those items and getting them to CBI, is what ultimately led to identifying the roommate as the suspect," said McDonald. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Hernandez-Morales. Authorities expect a lengthy extradition process to bring him back to Colorado.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO