Lafayette, TN

WSMV

Shoplifters assault workers and vandalize merchandise in Walmart

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers were arrested Monday after breaking bottles of wine, throwing packages of Halloween Cookies, and yelling at Police officers as they attempted to arrest them. Murfreesboro Police said when officers arrived, 18-year-old Toilynn Flakes continued knocking over and breaking bottles of wine and tossing cookies...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Teen stands in front of moving cars asking for money, arrested for aggressive panhandling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Florentina Rupita, 19, was arrested after reportedly stopping traffic and walking in front of moving vehicles to ask for money. According to an affidavit, Rupita was seen walking across Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike South while holding a sign that asked for donations. Rupita had been warned by officers five times before they made the arrest.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man robs Nashville bank, threatens to kill bank teller

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike last Friday. According to the affidavit, David Garcia, 37, walked into the bank and approached the counter where a bank teller was working. Garcia handed the teller a folded note that said...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

California man arrested with 36 pounds of marijuana at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a young man at Nashville International Airport (BNA) after a police dog detected drugs in his luggage early Wednesday morning. According to the arrest affidavit, an MNPD narcotics officer was present during the arrival of an incoming American Airlines flight from Los...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Protecting your car from autumn leaves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the fall leaves are nice to look at, they can become a nuisance when they pile up on our cars and on the roads. Wet leaves can make roads even more slick after a rainfall like we saw on Wednesday. Even dry leaves can cause problems by concealing curbs or filling potholes.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro officer, woman injured in accidental shooting at gun range

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an accidental shooting at a Bellevue gun range that left an on-duty police officer and a woman injured. Police said a customer shot a gun in the store. Royal Range’s training director said a loaded gun accidentally ended up in the hands...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Juvenile shot in the leg near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police received a call about a juvenile shooting on 83 Carroll Street at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to officials, the 15-year-old was shot in the leg and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The victim’s injuries were not reported to be life-threatening.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Virginia man arrested for making threats against Smyrna High School

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested for allegedly making threats against Smyrna High School if a staff member was not fired. Bobby Shabazz Cole, 38, of Roanoke, Virginia, was charged with felony for making false reports. “We take these threats to schools very seriously and we will prosecute...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Unattended baby hospitalized after hotel room catches fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A baby was hospitalized after it was left alone in a hotel room when it caught fire on Wednesday night near the airport. According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the Hillside Crossing Hotel on Spence Lane for a possible fire inside one of the rooms with a baby inside.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man hit by train in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police (MPD) and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to MPD, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head...
MURFREESBORO, TN
maconcountychronicle.com

Man Faces Counterfeit Cash & Drug Charges

A 22-year-old Goodlettsville man faces numerous charges after attempting to pass counterfeit money at a local gas station. According to a report filed by arresting officer Patrolman Taylor Boxold, of the Lafayette Police Department, he was called to the scene of the Tiger Fuel gas station on October 7, 2022, following a report that a subject was attempting to pass counterfeit money.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police respond to 3 shootings in 12-hour span

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened within 12 hours on Tuesday morning. Police said the first shooting happened at Wallace Road at about 12:30 a.m. A man was shot in the ankle, police said. It was later determined this was an accidental shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN

