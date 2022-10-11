Read full article on original website
WSMV
Shoplifters assault workers and vandalize merchandise in Walmart
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers were arrested Monday after breaking bottles of wine, throwing packages of Halloween Cookies, and yelling at Police officers as they attempted to arrest them. Murfreesboro Police said when officers arrived, 18-year-old Toilynn Flakes continued knocking over and breaking bottles of wine and tossing cookies...
WSMV
Teen stands in front of moving cars asking for money, arrested for aggressive panhandling
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Florentina Rupita, 19, was arrested after reportedly stopping traffic and walking in front of moving vehicles to ask for money. According to an affidavit, Rupita was seen walking across Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike South while holding a sign that asked for donations. Rupita had been warned by officers five times before they made the arrest.
WKRN
Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
WSMV
Man robs Nashville bank, threatens to kill bank teller
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike last Friday. According to the affidavit, David Garcia, 37, walked into the bank and approached the counter where a bank teller was working. Garcia handed the teller a folded note that said...
WSMV
California man arrested with 36 pounds of marijuana at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a young man at Nashville International Airport (BNA) after a police dog detected drugs in his luggage early Wednesday morning. According to the arrest affidavit, an MNPD narcotics officer was present during the arrival of an incoming American Airlines flight from Los...
WSMV
Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
WSMV
Protecting your car from autumn leaves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the fall leaves are nice to look at, they can become a nuisance when they pile up on our cars and on the roads. Wet leaves can make roads even more slick after a rainfall like we saw on Wednesday. Even dry leaves can cause problems by concealing curbs or filling potholes.
WSMV
Metro officer, woman injured in accidental shooting at gun range
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an accidental shooting at a Bellevue gun range that left an on-duty police officer and a woman injured. Police said a customer shot a gun in the store. Royal Range’s training director said a loaded gun accidentally ended up in the hands...
Middle TN landfill operator denies responsibility for pollution, blames city
The general manager of the landfill that takes most of Middle Tennessee's trash filed two motions to dismiss the City of Murfreesboro's federal suit against it.
WSMV
Juvenile shot in the leg near downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police received a call about a juvenile shooting on 83 Carroll Street at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to officials, the 15-year-old was shot in the leg and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The victim’s injuries were not reported to be life-threatening.
Former employee attempts to rob gas station in South Nashville
A former gas station employee is facing felony charges after police say he attempted to rob the store earlier this week.
WSMV
Virginia man arrested for making threats against Smyrna High School
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested for allegedly making threats against Smyrna High School if a staff member was not fired. Bobby Shabazz Cole, 38, of Roanoke, Virginia, was charged with felony for making false reports. “We take these threats to schools very seriously and we will prosecute...
WSMV
Nashville non-profit agency needs help after items, donations lost in fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One non-profit organization needs your help to recoup the thousands of dollars in donations it lost in a weekend fire. Co-founders told WSMV4 the lost could affect hundreds of families in the area in the coming months. A fire at this apartment building along Clarksville Highway...
WSMV
Unattended baby hospitalized after hotel room catches fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A baby was hospitalized after it was left alone in a hotel room when it caught fire on Wednesday night near the airport. According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the Hillside Crossing Hotel on Spence Lane for a possible fire inside one of the rooms with a baby inside.
Man allegedly threatens Tennessee woman at knifepoint, forces her to take off clothes
A man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening to kill a woman in Tennessee.
WSMV
Man hit by train in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police (MPD) and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to MPD, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head...
2 arrested after selling drugs laced with fentanyl in Nashville parking lot
A man and woman are facing felony drug charges after police say they were caught selling drugs laced with fentanyl.
maconcountychronicle.com
Man Faces Counterfeit Cash & Drug Charges
A 22-year-old Goodlettsville man faces numerous charges after attempting to pass counterfeit money at a local gas station. According to a report filed by arresting officer Patrolman Taylor Boxold, of the Lafayette Police Department, he was called to the scene of the Tiger Fuel gas station on October 7, 2022, following a report that a subject was attempting to pass counterfeit money.
WSMV
Metro Police respond to 3 shootings in 12-hour span
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened within 12 hours on Tuesday morning. Police said the first shooting happened at Wallace Road at about 12:30 a.m. A man was shot in the ankle, police said. It was later determined this was an accidental shooting.
WSMV
Drivers pulled out of parking lots, unwilling to pay or pick up riders and got billed anyway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Uber driver Chris Pennell has a new rule for his riders. “Oh, I won’t go in a Premier lot anymore. I just won’t,” Pennell said. “So what do you tell customers, that you can’t pick them up in these lots?” asked WSMV4 Investigates.
