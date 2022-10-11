Read full article on original website
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing suspect asked showgirls for photo with foot-long knife
The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two, had asked a group of showgirls to take a photo with knives he was trying to sell before stabbing them, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said Friday.
Las Vegas stabbing suspect is in US illegally, has criminal record in California: source
The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two of them, is an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, sources said.
Report: Mass stabbing suspect thought showgirls were 'laughing at him'
The suspect involved in the mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip told police he thought the showgirls were “laughing at him and making fun of his clothes,” according to an arrest report.
Suspect in deadly Las Vegas stabbings attacked to 'let the anger out': Arrest report
Yoni Barrios, 32, also told one victim "sorry, man" before stabbing him in the back and also said that he hoped police would shoot him, the report said.
A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
A teen ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of her rapist is flooded with donations
A GoFundMe account set up by Pieper Lewis' former math teacher has surpassed the amount of the court-ordered restitution — and people are still giving.
Jury convicts QAnon believer who thought he was storming the White House during the Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — A federal jury on Friday convicted a QAnon believer who chased down U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman on Jan. 6, 2021, finding the defendant guilty on all charges against him. Doug Jensen, an Iowa man who was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the...
Mom attacks school bus driver who brought her kids home an hour late, Nevada police say
The woman was accused of striking a bus driver in the face four times.
Witness videos show scene on Las Vegas Strip after mass stabbing
Video from witnesses shows what unfolded on the Las Vegas Strip in the moments after a man stabbed at least eight people on Thursday morning.
'Dispute Between Brothers' Led to Triple Murder-Suicide in North Dakota, Authorities Say
Three family members and a farmer were pronounced dead after being found in a wheat field in late August New details have emerged about the deadly August shooting on a North Dakota farm that left three family members and a beloved farmer dead. On Friday, Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier announced through a press release that there was "a dispute between brothers Robert Bracken and Richard Bracken" that had been escalating for weeks before the triple murder-suicide took place on August 29. Autopsy results showed that Douglas...
Jan. 6 detainees say a D.C. jail is so awful that they'd like a transfer to Guantanamo
A letter signed by 34 people held on charges related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol complains of inhumane conditions behind bars, including mold, abusive guards, bad food and filthy laundry.
Memphis police find unidentified body 3 days after a teacher was violently abducted
Memphis police found an unidentified body Monday about 20 minutes from where teacher Eliza "Liza" Fletcher was violently abducted three days ago, according to a tweet from the police department.
A Black Colorado man is suing the sheriff's department for strapping him to a chair and 'brutally' tasing him
The incident happened at Boulder County Jail in 2020 involving Travis Cole, 34. Attorneys for Cole said race was a "motivating factor."
UA Murder Suspect: “I just felt so disrespected”
Murad Dervish, the ex-student charged with shooting and killing University of Arizona Professor Dr. Thomas Meixner told police he acted because he felt disrespected in the
Officers involved in fatal shooting of 19-year-old outside ambassador's residence will not be charged
The U.S. Attorney's office for the District of Columbia has closed the case on a fatal shooting back in April of a 19-year-old accused of breaking into the Peruvian ambassador's residence. The final determination was that there was insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights and D.C. charges against the two officers involved.
Man Who Searched 'How To Make A Homemade Silencer' Gets Life For Missing Ex's Murder
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of his child’s mother, whose body has yet to be found. Jesus Contreras Perez, 42, will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of his missing ex, Cassandra Ayon, according to CBS Wausau affiliate WSAW-TV. Perez — who shared a child with Ayon — was accused of stalking the then-27-year-old in the weeks and months leading up to Ayon’s 2020 disappearance, after she ended their relationship.
Woman honors husband killed in mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
The wife of Brent Hallett, who was killed in the mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip, is speaking out about his life and his final moments.
Waukesha Massacre Suspect Darrell Brooks Shoves ‘Objection’ Sign Into Pants During Trial
The perpetrator in the Waukesha Christmas parade killings was removed from his trial’s courtroom Thursday for disorderly conduct, only to act erratically in his remote viewing location. On Sept. 28, Judge Jennifer Dorow granted Darrell Brooks’ request to represent himself in the trial, WISN reported. She
Expelled Arizona Student Who Allegedly Killed Prof Said He Felt ‘Disrespected’
Court documents have revealed that Murad Dervish, who allegedly shot and killed University of Arizona professor Thomas Meixner on Wednesday, had been expelled and banned from campus after several reports of him threatening staff. Dervish, 46, was expelled in February and staffers were alerted to call the police if he entered the campus’ Harshbarger building. Several people called the police when they saw him enter the building on Wednesday, but he allegedly still managed to shoot and kill Meixner before driving off. After he was pulled over by police, he said, “I hope he’s OK. Probably wishful thinking,” according the court documents obtained by ABC15 Arizona. He also told police “a woman wouldn’t have done this” and that he “just felt so disrespected by that entire department.” Dervish faces a first-degree murder charge and is being held in the Pima County jail without bond.Read it at ABC15 Arizona
Las Vegas mass stabbing: Suspect and two victims identified after lone wolf attacked eight with kitchen knife
The suspect and two victims of the horror Las Vegas mass stabbing have now been identified, after a lone wolf attacked eight people with a kitchen knife along the Sin City strip.Yoni Barrios, 32, is accused of going on a random stabbing rampage on the sidewalk of the Las Vegas Boulevard on Thursday, moments after he allegedly asked to pose for photos with a group of showgirls.Barrios, who is not a resident of Las Vegas, was found on the scene covered in his victims’ blood and was immediately taken into custody by responding officers.He has now been booked into...
