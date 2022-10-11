Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
WSMV
Belmont law student dies when tree falls on her vehicle during storm
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A line of severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, removing trees from the ground, damaging power lines, and killing, at least, one person. According to the Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), the person died during the storms on Old Natchez Trace in Williamson County.
fox17.com
Woman, 22, dead after tree falls on car during Williamson County severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 22-year-old woman was killed during severe storms Wednesday in Middle Tennessee. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows the Massachusetts woman was traveling along Old Natchez Trace when a tree fell on her vehicle. She died from her injuries. An area...
WSMV
Metro Parks to remove over 400 beetle-infested trees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Parks and Recreation announced phase one of a project that will remove dangerously infested ash trees from its properties. Park visitors may have noticed trees marked with blue paint or blazes. These marks indicate the presence of Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), a metallic green beetle that makes the tree a potential safety hazard.
WSMV
THP hopes ‘Move Over and Slow Down’ resonates on TN roads
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - AAA is encouraging drivers to watch out for vehicles pulled over to the side of the road as part of their ‘Move Over for Me’ campaign. The campaign was launched on Wednesday in Shelby County, but drivers across Tennessee are required to move over and slow down for first responders and construction crews. It has been the law since 2006.
Middle TN landfill operator denies responsibility for pollution, blames city
The general manager of the landfill that takes most of Middle Tennessee's trash filed two motions to dismiss the City of Murfreesboro's federal suit against it.
WSMV
WSMV
Storm Guard of Nashville offers Roofing and Construction services
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Storm Guard of Nashville is locally owned and nationally backed. The main service they offer is roofing but they can also help you with your gutters, windows, and painting. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo learned more about the company from the owners Tatiana and Andy Scoggins.
fox17.com
Power outages, damages reported across the Midstate during severe weather
Power outages and downed trees were being reported across the Midstate during Wednesday's severe weather. Nashville Electric Services (NES) had 6,769 customers in the dark around 5 p.m. As of Thursday morning, most of the power outages have been restored. Live updates on NES outages can be found here. There...
‘It’s just devastating’: Middle Tennessee crews reflect on hurricane response in Florida
First responders from Middle Tennessee returned home over the weekend, after being deployed to communities in Southwest Florida that were devastated by Hurricane Ian.
murfreesborovoice.com
Murfreesboro, TN Ranked at #21 out of 200 Cities for having Generous Portion of Amenities
Murfreesboro, TN - A recent survey by the company LawnStarter, ranked the ‘Best Cities for Remote Workers’ and found that Murfreesboro ranked within the top 50-list! The survey was conducted because of the increasing number of people who prefer working from home. In case you’re curious, over 60% of job seekers today would rather work remotely, as opposed to heading into an office day-after-day.
Fire significantly damages Los Compadres in Franklin
The Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant was significantly damaged after a fire broke out Monday night.
tennesseelookout.com
Middle Point operators say city, county the source of toxins found at landfill, not them
In their ongoing dispute with the city of Murfreesboro, operators of the Middle Point Landfill are now blaming toxic pollutants found in runoff from the landfill and in nearby waterways on a city-run wastewater treatment plant and a landfill operated by Rutherford County. In August, the city of Murfreesboro filed...
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
FEMA Includes Brevard, Orange, Osceola Counties for Public Assistance as Florida Recovers From Hurricane Ian
On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in need. A Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
Middle Tennessee breweries prepared for carbon dioxide supply issues
Despite an incoming carbon dioxide shortage, local breweries say they can handle any supply chain disruptions thanks to partnerships with suppliers.
Groundbreaking: Family Pet Health in Murfreesboro
Family Pet Health held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 3907 Richard Reeves in Murfreesboro. A full-service veterinary hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Family Pet Health veterinarians offer services and care for small and exotic animals. Just 30 miles south of Nashville in Rutherford County.
