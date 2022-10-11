ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

WSMV

Metro Parks to remove over 400 beetle-infested trees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Parks and Recreation announced phase one of a project that will remove dangerously infested ash trees from its properties. Park visitors may have noticed trees marked with blue paint or blazes. These marks indicate the presence of Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), a metallic green beetle that makes the tree a potential safety hazard.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

THP hopes ‘Move Over and Slow Down’ resonates on TN roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - AAA is encouraging drivers to watch out for vehicles pulled over to the side of the road as part of their ‘Move Over for Me’ campaign. The campaign was launched on Wednesday in Shelby County, but drivers across Tennessee are required to move over and slow down for first responders and construction crews. It has been the law since 2006.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

One person confirmed dead during Wednesday’s storm

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A line of severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, removing trees from the ground, damaging power lines, and killing, at least, one person. According to the Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), one person died during the storms on Old Natchez Trace Parkway in Williamson...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Storm Guard of Nashville offers Roofing and Construction services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Storm Guard of Nashville is locally owned and nationally backed. The main service they offer is roofing but they can also help you with your gutters, windows, and painting. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo learned more about the company from the owners Tatiana and Andy Scoggins.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Power outages, damages reported across the Midstate during severe weather

Power outages and downed trees were being reported across the Midstate during Wednesday's severe weather. Nashville Electric Services (NES) had 6,769 customers in the dark around 5 p.m. As of Thursday morning, most of the power outages have been restored. Live updates on NES outages can be found here. There...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Murfreesboro, TN Ranked at #21 out of 200 Cities for having Generous Portion of Amenities

Murfreesboro, TN - A recent survey by the company LawnStarter, ranked the ‘Best Cities for Remote Workers’ and found that Murfreesboro ranked within the top 50-list! The survey was conducted because of the increasing number of people who prefer working from home. In case you’re curious, over 60% of job seekers today would rather work remotely, as opposed to heading into an office day-after-day.
MURFREESBORO, TN
FloridaDaily

FEMA Includes Brevard, Orange, Osceola Counties for Public Assistance as Florida Recovers From Hurricane Ian

On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in need. A Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
Rutherford Source

Groundbreaking: Family Pet Health in Murfreesboro

Family Pet Health held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 3907 Richard Reeves in Murfreesboro. A full-service veterinary hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Family Pet Health veterinarians offer services and care for small and exotic animals. Just 30 miles south of Nashville in Rutherford County.
MURFREESBORO, TN

