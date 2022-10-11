ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Metro officer, woman injured in accidental shooting at gun range

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an accidental shooting at a Bellevue gun range that left an on-duty police officer and a woman injured. Police said a customer shot a gun in the store. Royal Range’s training director said a loaded gun accidentally ended up in the hands...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

California man arrested with 36 pounds of marijuana at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a young man at Nashville International Airport (BNA) after a police dog detected drugs in his luggage early Wednesday morning. According to the arrest affidavit, an MNPD narcotics officer was present during the arrival of an incoming American Airlines flight from Los...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Shoplifters assault workers and vandalize merchandise in Walmart

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers were arrested Monday after breaking bottles of wine, throwing packages of Halloween Cookies, and yelling at Police officers as they attempted to arrest them. Murfreesboro Police said when officers arrived, 18-year-old Toilynn Flakes continued knocking over and breaking bottles of wine and tossing cookies...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Juvenile shot in the leg near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police received a call about a juvenile shooting on 83 Carroll Street at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to officials, the 15-year-old was shot in the leg and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The victim’s injuries were not reported to be life-threatening.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested after fleeing from Wilson Co. traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who fled from a Wilson County deputy surrendered to Mount Juliet officers after initially not complying with requests to show his hands and exit the car, according to Mount Juliet Police. Around 11:35 a.m., the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office notified Mount Juliet about a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teen indicted for June I-40 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver responsible for a June 12th crash on I-40 that resulted in one of his passengers being seriously injured was arrested Tuesday on a grand jury indictment. According to the investigation conducted by Fatal Crash Investigator Chris Augustin, 18-year-old Joseph Attia attempted to change lanes...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Five men indicted on alleged separate drug, firearm charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned five indictments separately charging individuals with drug trafficking and firearms offenses. Ahmed Al-Dulaimi, 23, of Bowling Green, is charged with being a felon in possession of three firearms. His prior felony convictions include theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more), fraudulent use of a credit card ($500 or more but less than $10,000), retaliation against a participant in the legal process, theft by unlawful taking (firearm), and receiving stolen property (firearm). If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison;
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Teen charged after passenger thrown from truck bed during crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested an 18-year-old after they say a negligent crash on Monday left a man seriously injured. Manuel Rayo-Navarro, 18, is charged with vehicular assault and reckless endangerment. Police said Rayo-Navarro was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck and speeding on Binkley Drive, when he ran a stop sign and hit the driver of a Honda CRV. Gabriel Rayo-Brown, 21, was riding in the bed of the pickup truck and was thrown from the truck on impact.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police respond to 3 shootings in 12-hour span

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened within 12 hours on Tuesday morning. Police said the first shooting happened at Wallace Road at about 12:30 a.m. A man was shot in the ankle, police said. It was later determined this was an accidental shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Welfare check at local restaurant leads to woman’s arrest for multiple drug charges

On September 1st Sergeant Junior Fields responded to a call for a welfare check at a Gordonsville restaurant after dispatch advised that a caller had observed a female driver falling down while exiting her SUV. When arriving to the business Sgt. Fields approached the vehicle and observed a female in the back seat. The female was identified at Ruby Owens, 60 from Marion, SC. During the conversation Sgt. Fields said that Owens had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet when she was asked to exit the vehicle.
GORDONSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Packages of fentanyl-laced crystal meth seized in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Narcotics detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation made a pair of arrests this weekend during an exchange of dangerous drugs in Nashville. According to police, 54-year-old Raymondo Contrenas from Calilvornia and 46-year-old Zujey Serna-Mendoza were arrested with a large...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Virginia man arrested for making threats against Smyrna High School

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested for allegedly making threats against Smyrna High School if a staff member was not fired. Bobby Shabazz Cole, 38, of Roanoke, Virginia, was charged with felony for making false reports. “We take these threats to schools very seriously and we will prosecute...
SMYRNA, TN

