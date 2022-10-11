On September 1st Sergeant Junior Fields responded to a call for a welfare check at a Gordonsville restaurant after dispatch advised that a caller had observed a female driver falling down while exiting her SUV. When arriving to the business Sgt. Fields approached the vehicle and observed a female in the back seat. The female was identified at Ruby Owens, 60 from Marion, SC. During the conversation Sgt. Fields said that Owens had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet when she was asked to exit the vehicle.

GORDONSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO