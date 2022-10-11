Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickLouisiana State
Historic Haunted Hotels in New OrleansHotMamaTravelNew Orleans, LA
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
Related
TODAY.com
3 missing boaters miraculously saved while fending off a swarm of sharks in Gulf of Mexico
Three missing boaters were rescued after floating in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana for more than 28 hours — and while fending off sharks, the Coast Guard said. The three fishermen set sail from Venice, Louisiana, on the morning of Oct. 8, but never returned...
People fishing report more aggressive sharks off Louisiana coast
The shark population in the Gulf of Mexico has been on the rise, and shark sightings near the coast are increasingly common. Reports this past weekend from three men who spent 24 hours in the water after their boat sank
Coast Guard rescues fishermen fighting off sharks after boat sinks in Gulf of Mexico
The U.S. Coast Guard witnessed a scene straight out of “Jaws” on Sunday when it found the crew of a sunken fishing boat fighting off sharks in the Gulf of Mexico. All three men were plucked alive from the water and rushed to a hospital, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
Harrowing rescue caught on camera after boat sank in shark-infested waters
A fishing trip turned into a rescue mission when three people became stranded off of Louisiana’s coast for more than a day after their boat sank, with two of them fighting off shark attacks before help arrived, officials said. One of the survivors, Luan Nguyen, detailed his shark encounter with ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Ian video of ‘street shark’ swimming up floodwater is real
As Hurricane Ian ploughed through Florida, it brought a long-running hoax about marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters to life. A viral video of a shark swimming in the Fort Myers backyard has now been confirmed as original footage.Racking up more than 13 million views on Twitter, the video showed a large, dark fish with sharp dorsal fins thrashing in the flood water, as users responded with disbelief, some dismissing it as fake.The hapless fish was quickly dubbed as a "street shark” as users drew parallel with the cult classic Sharknado, a 2013 comedy disaster film in which sharks...
Florida Fishermen Fight Off An Aggressive Alligator To Get A Tarpon Into The Net
Fishing in Florida ain’t for the faint of heart. Probably a bit more than these lads bargained for when fishing from a bridge, but hell, in that neck of the woods maybe they are on their toes a bit more for this kind of stuff. Alligators are one cool...
Hundreds of Whales Wash Up On Ill-fated Island Surrounded by Sharks
Up to 250 whales could have been involved in the latest stranding, bringing the total number of beached animals to 500 within just a few days.
Incredible moment two humpback whales brawl with a huge pod of killer whales 'to protect other marine life' off the coast of Seattle
A rare moment was captured off the coast of Seattle as two humpback whales were spotted in conflict with a pod of orcas. According to the Pacific Whale Watch Association, humpback whales have been known to ward off Bigg's orcas as they chase their prey, which often includes sea lions and humpback calves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Something fishy: Hurricane Ian is causing catfish to turn up in Florida yards
Something fishy happened on the day Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hours before Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa in southwest Florida, its impacts were being felt in Brevard County in the eastern part of the state by way of catfish appearing in driveways and yards. USA TODAY Network-Florida producer Jennifer...
Video shows a rare brawl between a pod of orcas and 2 humpback whales in the Pacific Ocean
The fight lasted for three hours and ended with the whales giving up and swimming away into the fog.
Experts Say There’s ‘No Longer Hope’ for Endangered Mother Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear
Scientists believe that a North Atlantic right whale currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time is “all but certain” to die. According to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium, Snow Cone, the whale, is trapped in “heavy” fishing gear for at least her fifth time. On September 21st, the aquarium’s aerial survey team discovered the tangled whale when flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
Gray whales continue to wash up dead and emaciated, but causes remain elusive
The number of gray whale calves born last year was the lowest since 1994, when scientists started recording the data, according to a report Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Has Become the Budget-Friendly Amazon for Anglers
In early September, AOL News reported on a rare catch in South Florida. Artist and devout fly angler Eric Estrada reeled in what he initially believed to be a piranha. According to the story, Estrada was fishing in a neighborhood pond where usual targets include peacock bass, snook, and tarpon—the latter two have high tolerances for freshwater. Instead, he found himself casting into a feeding frenzy, and his fly kept getting bitten off clean. When Estrada finally landed one of the culprits, the 18-inch round, silver fish had a massive set of gnarly chompers.
Huge ‘Pink Meanie’ Jellyfish Are Showing Up On The Gulf Coast
Pink meanies might sound like the name of a high school girl gang from the ’50s, but they are actually a recently discovered type of jellyfish. And lately, experts are urging Gulf Coast beachgoers from Alabama to Florida to watch out for the vividly-colored sea creatures. These pink blobs...
740,000km of fishing line and 14 billion hooks: we reveal just how much fishing gear is lost at sea each year
Two per cent of all fishing gear used worldwide ends up polluting the oceans, our new research finds. To put that into perspective, the amount of longline fishing gear littering the ocean each year can circle the Earth more than 18 times. We interviewed 450 fishers from seven of the world’s biggest fishing countries including Peru, Indonesia, Morocco and the United States, to find out just how much gear enters the global ocean. We found at current loss rates, in 65 years there would be enough fishing nets littering the sea to cover the entire planet. This lost fishing equipment, known...
‘How lucky’: Louisiana fishermen rescued fighting off sharks in Gulf
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three men whose fishing boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast were rescued after surviving for more than a day despite being attacked by sharks that inflicted deep cuts on their hands and shredded one of their life jackets, according to their rescuers. Rescue crews found them […]
NOLA.com
Our Views: Restrictions on trout fishing in Louisiana are painful, but needed
The disappearance of Louisiana’s coastal wetlands presents challenges too numerous to contemplate. These days, most folks are focused on the increased vulnerability to hurricanes, and the way the risk is driving insurers out of the marketplace. But another challenge that gets less attention is the peril to Louisiana’s fisheries...
Cape Gazette
Thoughts on striped bass
There are going to be a lot of discussions by a lot of people on the subject of striped bass, or as I was taught to call them, rockfish. Some people will say they are on the brink of extinction, others will claim there are plenty of them available, and still others will fall somewhere in between. We have been here before.
500 Pilot Whales Die After Stranding Near the Shark-Infested Waters of New Zealand
“Having such a high number of whales in one location is unusual, but it’s certainly not unheard of," said Daren Grover, general manager of Project Jonah Nearly 500 whales washed up on a remote island chain in the South Pacific over the weekend. Two separate mass-stranding events were reported by residents of the Chatham Islands. Daren Grover, general manager of rescue organization Project Jonah, told CNN that most of the pilot whales were already dead when they came ashore, and that the survivors were in poor health and...
Comments / 0