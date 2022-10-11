ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, LA

The Independent

Hurricane Ian video of ‘street shark’ swimming up floodwater is real

As Hurricane Ian ploughed through Florida, it brought a long-running hoax about marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters to life. A viral video of a shark swimming in the Fort Myers backyard has now been confirmed as original footage.Racking up more than 13 million views on Twitter, the video showed a large, dark fish with sharp dorsal fins thrashing in the flood water, as users responded with disbelief, some dismissing it as fake.The hapless fish was quickly dubbed as a "street shark” as users drew parallel with the cult classic Sharknado, a 2013 comedy disaster film in which sharks...
FORT MYERS, FL
Outsider.com

Experts Say There’s ‘No Longer Hope’ for Endangered Mother Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear

Scientists believe that a North Atlantic right whale currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time is “all but certain” to die. According to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium, Snow Cone, the whale, is trapped in “heavy” fishing gear for at least her fifth time. On September 21st, the aquarium’s aerial survey team discovered the tangled whale when flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
NANTUCKET, MA
Outdoor Life

Florida Has Become the Budget-Friendly Amazon for Anglers

In early September, AOL News reported on a rare catch in South Florida. Artist and devout fly angler Eric Estrada reeled in what he initially believed to be a piranha. According to the story, Estrada was fishing in a neighborhood pond where usual targets include peacock bass, snook, and tarpon—the latter two have high tolerances for freshwater. Instead, he found himself casting into a feeding frenzy, and his fly kept getting bitten off clean. When Estrada finally landed one of the culprits, the 18-inch round, silver fish had a massive set of gnarly chompers.
FLORIDA STATE
TheConversationAU

740,000km of fishing line and 14 billion hooks: we reveal just how much fishing gear is lost at sea each year

Two per cent of all fishing gear used worldwide ends up polluting the oceans, our new research finds. To put that into perspective, the amount of longline fishing gear littering the ocean each year can circle the Earth more than 18 times. We interviewed 450 fishers from seven of the world’s biggest fishing countries including Peru, Indonesia, Morocco and the United States, to find out just how much gear enters the global ocean. We found at current loss rates, in 65 years there would be enough fishing nets littering the sea to cover the entire planet. This lost fishing equipment, known...
NOLA.com

Our Views: Restrictions on trout fishing in Louisiana are painful, but needed

The disappearance of Louisiana’s coastal wetlands presents challenges too numerous to contemplate. These days, most folks are focused on the increased vulnerability to hurricanes, and the way the risk is driving insurers out of the marketplace. But another challenge that gets less attention is the peril to Louisiana’s fisheries...
LOUISIANA STATE
Cape Gazette

Thoughts on striped bass

There are going to be a lot of discussions by a lot of people on the subject of striped bass, or as I was taught to call them, rockfish. Some people will say they are on the brink of extinction, others will claim there are plenty of them available, and still others will fall somewhere in between. We have been here before.
People

500 Pilot Whales Die After Stranding Near the Shark-Infested Waters of New Zealand

“Having such a high number of whales in one location is unusual, but it’s certainly not unheard of," said Daren Grover, general manager of Project Jonah Nearly 500 whales washed up on a remote island chain in the South Pacific over the weekend. Two separate mass-stranding events were reported by residents of the Chatham Islands. Daren Grover, general manager of rescue organization Project Jonah, told CNN that most of the pilot whales were already dead when they came ashore, and that the survivors were in poor health and...
ANIMALS

