Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Badlands Area, Bennett County Area, Butte County Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Badlands Area; Bennett County Area; Butte County Area; Custer County Plains; Eastern Foot Hills; Haakon County Area; Mellette and Todd Counties; Northern Foot Hills; Perkins County; Pine Ridge Area; Tripp County; West Central Plains; Ziebach County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT/8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 328, 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 .Strong northwesterly winds and good mixing will continue through the afternoon into the evening hours. While minimum relative humidity will remain slightly above critical levels, the combination of the wind and dry fuels will produce critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 328, 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 323 Northern Foot Hills, 324 Eastern Foot Hills, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area, 327 Butte County Area, 328 Perkins County, 329 West Central Plains, 330 Ziebach County, 331 Haakon County Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions on Thursday.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Jackson, Rapid City, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rapid City area, Jackson County and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Divide by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 14:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if planning travel, especially for high profile vehicles. Secure outside things. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Renville; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Ward; Williams HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT/7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds gusting as high as 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Western and most of central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT/7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Damage to trees and power lines will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Working on elevated structures, such as rooftops, will be hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will be possible in open areas with exposed ground, and may create reduced visibility.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA FOR STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Walworth, Edmunds, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Jones, Lyman and Buffalo. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts from 45 to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 25 percent, with the lowest humidity across central South Dakota. * IMPACTS...The combination of very strong and gusty winds, low humidity, and cured fine fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of central and northeast South Dakota.
Comments / 0