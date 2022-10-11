Effective: 2022-10-13 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA FOR STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Walworth, Edmunds, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Jones, Lyman and Buffalo. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts from 45 to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 25 percent, with the lowest humidity across central South Dakota. * IMPACTS...The combination of very strong and gusty winds, low humidity, and cured fine fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of central and northeast South Dakota.

BROWN COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO