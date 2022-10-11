Read full article on original website
Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA FOR STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Walworth, Edmunds, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Jones, Lyman and Buffalo. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts from 45 to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 25 percent, with the lowest humidity across central South Dakota. * IMPACTS...The combination of very strong and gusty winds, low humidity, and cured fine fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of central and northeast South Dakota.
