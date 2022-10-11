Effective: 2022-10-13 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER SUNSET TODAY FOR ALL OF WESTERN AND CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA .Critical fire weather conditions will continue until just after sunset across all of western and central North Dakota. Northwest winds sustained near 35 mph with peak gusts near 65 mph are forecast, with minimum relative humidity dropping to as low as 15 percent. Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and be difficult to control or suppress. The wind will begin to decrease after sunset and the relative humidity will be on the increase. The red flag warning is set to expire at 8 PM CDT. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF WESTERN AND CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...Northwest near 35 mph with gusts to near 65 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...All of western and central North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.

ADAMS COUNTY, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO