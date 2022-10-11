ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Shed behind home goes up in flames in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a fire behind a home in Lynchburg. Authorities tell us 19 firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Lakeview Drive around 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a shed engulfed in fire behind the home. The owner of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

'The Life of a Musician,' filmed in Danville to air in Central VA, on PBS Passport app

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — “The Life of a Musician,” a new Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) television series filmed in Danville, will begin airing this Saturday. Danville resident and musician Brandon Lee Adams hosts the show. The series takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from artists known throughout the world. Viewers will hear the motivations for beloved songs such as “Highway 40 Blues” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The songs are performed live on the show.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

2 people dead after intersection accident in Roanoke: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police said two people are dead after an early morning crash in the Star City. At around 8:16 a.m., police said they were called to the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW for a single-vehicle accident. Unfortunately, police said both the...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs

LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they offered “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently opened...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Family hopes to bring locally raised trout to more tables

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Craig County has transformed an old fish hatchery into a new business, with the goal to bring sustainably raised trout to tables across our region. Ty Walker and his family started raising rainbow, brook, and brown trout about three years ago after...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City checking to make sure you are recycling correctly

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Putting things in the recycling bin that aren’t recyclable is costing taxpayers. Since June, the City of Roanoke has paid an extra $40,000 for recycling. The extra fee is from taking trash found in recycling from the facility to the landfill. To help combat this,...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Handsome Duke looking for forever family

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought one-year-old Duke to “Good Day Virginia.” Duke is 62 pounds, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and heartworm tested.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts are deploying new RV to better serve residents

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are deploying a new recreational vehicle (RV) to better serve both rural and urban residents. Through the utilization of federal COVID-19 relief funding, the purchase of the mobile unit is intended to improve RCAHD residents’ access to health information and services, the health districts said.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Fire Department honors fallen firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department held a ceremony honoring fallen firefighters on Tuesday. "Thanks to all who came out to the Fireman's fountain in Miller Park this afternoon," LFD posted on Facebook along with pictures from the ceremony.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Craving a warm cookie? Insomnia Cookies is opening in Lynchburg!

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Insomnia Cookies is opening in Lynchburg!. Insomnia Cookies, the beloved brand known for serving warm cookies, ice cream, and more sweets all day and late into the night, is set to open its newest store in Lynchburg, Insomnia Cookies said. The new location, conveniently located...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford Clock Museum to open on Saturday

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Time is ticking down to the ribbon cutting of Bedford's latest attraction: the Bedford Clock Museum. On Saturday, the museum will host its official grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A "must-see event for all clock lovers and enthusiasts," the clock museum will...
BEDFORD, VA
timesvirginian.com

ACHS Marching Band places 2nd at Lynchburg Classic

On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Appomattox County High School (ACHS) Marching Band participated in the 50th Annual Lynchburg Classic at City Stadium in Lynchburg. The band placed 2nd overall in Class 3A team competition. In specific categories, Appomattox earned 1st place in Color Guard, 1st place in Percussion and 1st...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSLS

Downtown Lynchburg YMCA to get multi-million dollar remodel

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The YMCA in downtown Lynchburg is one step closer to getting a makeover. On Tuesday, the YMCA of Central Virginia announced an $11.5 million capital campaign goal to renovate the Downtown YMCA on Church Street. The Downtown YMCA will be transformed into the Schewel-Clark Family YMCA...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville house fire caused by unattended cooking

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department was called to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at 3:06 p.m. at a home on Smith Street. Crews found heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of the home. All residents were met outside the home. According...
DANVILLE, VA

