Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
Amherst County Fair Offers Rides, Food, Shows for the Whole Family
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — The Amherst County Fair is happening October 20-23. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party! Emily got to check out all the activities for you and the kids!
WSET
Shed behind home goes up in flames in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a fire behind a home in Lynchburg. Authorities tell us 19 firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Lakeview Drive around 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a shed engulfed in fire behind the home. The owner of...
WSET
'The Life of a Musician,' filmed in Danville to air in Central VA, on PBS Passport app
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — “The Life of a Musician,” a new Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) television series filmed in Danville, will begin airing this Saturday. Danville resident and musician Brandon Lee Adams hosts the show. The series takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from artists known throughout the world. Viewers will hear the motivations for beloved songs such as “Highway 40 Blues” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The songs are performed live on the show.
WSET
Myths and Misconceptions of Mammography Explained
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Women's Health of Central Virginia is breaking down the myths and misconceptions of having a mammogram. Emily learns what's fact and what's fiction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
2 people dead after intersection accident in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police said two people are dead after an early morning crash in the Star City. At around 8:16 a.m., police said they were called to the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW for a single-vehicle accident. Unfortunately, police said both the...
WHSV
Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs
LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they offered “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently opened...
WDBJ7.com
Family hopes to bring locally raised trout to more tables
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Craig County has transformed an old fish hatchery into a new business, with the goal to bring sustainably raised trout to tables across our region. Ty Walker and his family started raising rainbow, brook, and brown trout about three years ago after...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City checking to make sure you are recycling correctly
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Putting things in the recycling bin that aren’t recyclable is costing taxpayers. Since June, the City of Roanoke has paid an extra $40,000 for recycling. The extra fee is from taking trash found in recycling from the facility to the landfill. To help combat this,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Handsome Duke looking for forever family
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought one-year-old Duke to “Good Day Virginia.” Duke is 62 pounds, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and heartworm tested.
WSET
Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts are deploying new RV to better serve residents
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are deploying a new recreational vehicle (RV) to better serve both rural and urban residents. Through the utilization of federal COVID-19 relief funding, the purchase of the mobile unit is intended to improve RCAHD residents’ access to health information and services, the health districts said.
WSET
Lynchburg Fire Department honors fallen firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department held a ceremony honoring fallen firefighters on Tuesday. "Thanks to all who came out to the Fireman's fountain in Miller Park this afternoon," LFD posted on Facebook along with pictures from the ceremony.
WSET
Update: 17 healthy dogs ready for loving homes after Parvo sickness, LHS says
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has an update for some very sick dogs brought into their care in August. LHS said the community was so generous in supporting us to help these dogs, so they wanted to take a moment to give folks an update. Back...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Craving a warm cookie? Insomnia Cookies is opening in Lynchburg!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Insomnia Cookies is opening in Lynchburg!. Insomnia Cookies, the beloved brand known for serving warm cookies, ice cream, and more sweets all day and late into the night, is set to open its newest store in Lynchburg, Insomnia Cookies said. The new location, conveniently located...
WSET
'Your hands are tied;' Browns Heating & Air waits weeks for R. Fralin approval to fix unit
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After weeks of waiting, a Lynchburg disabled veteran finally has a working HVAC system, thanks to Browns Heating and Air. The company fixed David Simmon's unit Tuesday morning. They said they wanted to do it sooner, but they couldn't do anything without approval from the apartment management.
WSET
Bedford Clock Museum to open on Saturday
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Time is ticking down to the ribbon cutting of Bedford's latest attraction: the Bedford Clock Museum. On Saturday, the museum will host its official grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A "must-see event for all clock lovers and enthusiasts," the clock museum will...
WSET
Health care on wheels! Mobile clinic to improve access across the Roanoke area
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Health is making health care more accessible with a clinic on wheels. The Roanoke City and Allegheny County Health District purchased an RV to better serve rural and urban communities. The D.A.S.H. van will live up to its mission of "Delivering...
timesvirginian.com
ACHS Marching Band places 2nd at Lynchburg Classic
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Appomattox County High School (ACHS) Marching Band participated in the 50th Annual Lynchburg Classic at City Stadium in Lynchburg. The band placed 2nd overall in Class 3A team competition. In specific categories, Appomattox earned 1st place in Color Guard, 1st place in Percussion and 1st...
WSLS
Downtown Lynchburg YMCA to get multi-million dollar remodel
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The YMCA in downtown Lynchburg is one step closer to getting a makeover. On Tuesday, the YMCA of Central Virginia announced an $11.5 million capital campaign goal to renovate the Downtown YMCA on Church Street. The Downtown YMCA will be transformed into the Schewel-Clark Family YMCA...
WDBJ7.com
Danville house fire caused by unattended cooking
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department was called to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at 3:06 p.m. at a home on Smith Street. Crews found heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of the home. All residents were met outside the home. According...
WSET
Free Halloween costumes, school supplies and more at P.E.A.C.E. Center Fall kickoff
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Center is hosting a Fall Kickoff event for the community. The Fall Kickoff is on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. on Green Street. The center will be giving away free Halloween costumes/decorations, boxed foods, snacks, drinks, school supplies,...
Comments / 0