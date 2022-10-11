ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Vladimir Putin 'told Elon Musk he was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine' when billionaire Tesla founder, 51, spoke privately with the warring dictator, 70, in a bid to act as a peacemaker

By Daily Mail Reporter, Walter Finch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Vladimir Putin told billionaire Elon Musk he would use nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine, it was claimed last night.

The world's richest man was said to have spoken to the Russian president privately in recent weeks in a bid to act as a peacemaker.

Tesla boss Mr Musk told others that Putin was determined to win 'no matter what', according to Vice News.

The Kremlin strongman is also said to have implied the nuclear option remained in play if Ukraine or threatened to retake Crimea - Putin's ultimate red line.

It was also claimed Putin told Mr Musk he was 'prepared to negotiate' a settlement with the caveat that Crimea was recognized as part of Russia, Kyiv accepted permanent neutrality and also recognized Russia's annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrjWo_0iV8Q1uF00
Last night it was claimed Vladimir Putin told billionaire Elon Musk (pictured) he would use nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FjKj_0iV8Q1uF00
The Kremlin strongman is also said to have implied the nuclear option remained in play if Ukraine refused to recognise his annexation of four regions of Ukraine last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0777E6_0iV8Q1uF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYAFb_0iV8Q1uF00

The conversation between Musk and Putin was reported by political scientist Ian Bremmer in his Eurasia Group newsletter.

Musk told Bremmer that 'everything needed to be done to avoid' an outcome in which the Russian dictator turned to nuclear weapons, according to the newsletter.

'Elon Musk told me he had spoken with Putin and the Kremlin directly about Ukraine. He also told me what the Kremlin's red lines were,' Bremmer wrote.

'I have been writing my weekly newsletter on geopolitics for 24 yrs. I write honestly without fear or favor and this week's update was no different.'

'I've long admired Musk as a unique and world-changing entrepreneur, which I've said publicly. He's not a geopolitics expert,' Bremmer added.

Bremmer also wrote that Musk had refused a Ukrainian request to activate his Starlink internet satellite service in occupied Crimea.

Back in February Musk had appeared to support Ukraine in its defiant resistance to Russia's brutal and unprovoked invasion after he made his Starlink network available to the Ukrainian military free of charge.

But now his alleged communications with Putin and his Russia-friendly peace proposals have cast this in doubt.

The billionaire justified his proposal by asserting that 'this is highly likely to be the outcome in the end - just a question of how many die before then.'

He added: 'Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war.'

Bremmer's report will also interest the Justice Department, as his negations with a foreign government as a private citizen is a violation of the Logan Act.

But last night Mr Musk denied the reports, writing on Twitter: 'I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space.'

Recently Mr Musk caused outrage when he appeared to support Russia's occupation of the provinces while airing his opinions on the war.

Mr Musk's intervention in geopolitics and the war in Ukraine came after he posted a Twitter poll last week floating proposals to end the war on terms favorable to Russia.

He asked his followers if they found it a reasonable settlement to re-run the shams referendums carried out in the annexed regions under UN auspices, recognize Crimea as Russia's eternally, and ensure Ukraine's neutrality in the future.

The move was largely seen as laundering Russian talking points at a time when the Kremlin's notorious propaganda channels have been furiously disseminating the futility of nuclear war to western audiences and the importance of negotiating a ceasefire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkFow_0iV8Q1uF00
This Twitter poll posted last week shocked the diplomatic world when it appeared to endorse a Russia-friendly outcome to the war
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKOwy_0iV8Q1uF00
Musk's reasoning was that, despite what people might wish for, it was the most likely outcome and the quickest way to avoid further bloodshed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQ3C0_0iV8Q1uF00
President Zelensky hit back with a Twitter poll of his own, asking people which Musk they liked more
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fxnh9_0iV8Q1uF00
However, not all Ukrainian government officials were as diplomatic as the president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded diplomatically with a Twitter polls of his own.

'Which Elon Musk do you like more?' he asked. The options were 'One who supports Ukraine' and 'one who supports Russia.'

Another Ukrainian official was less diplomatic, tweeting a succinct 'f*** off' to Musk.

It came as Nato said it would hold nuclear exercises next week in the face of threats from Russia.

Secretary general Jens Stoltenberg stressed the annual drills were 'routine' and 'long-planned'.

Commuters burned to death in their cars while pedestrians were peppered with shrapnel - and Putin's message to the West? YOU'RE NEXT: Chilling warning from Mayor of Kyiv VITALI KLITSCHKO after Russia's 'barbaric' rush hour assault on the Ukrainian capital

By Vitali Klitschko for the Daily Mail

The rockets began raining down at 8.20am, just as thousands of people were hurrying to work and dropping their children at kindergartens and schools.

Commuters were burned to death in their cars, pedestrians were peppered with shrapnel and one explosion left a huge crater in the middle of a children's playground.

In all, seven innocent people were slaughtered by the Russian barbarians in Kyiv on Monday morning. Another 51 people are being treated for serious injuries.

Nobody in Ukraine's capital city was spared the horror. A pedestrian bridge beloved of residents for its sweeping views of the capital was also deliberately bombed, along with some 45 residential buildings housing hundreds of families, three schools and a nursery.

By targeting non-combatants for butchery and destroying civilian infrastructure, Russia has again proved itself to be a terrorist state.

This act of premeditated murder and mayhem is only the latest example of Vladimir Putin's determination to annihilate Ukrainians as a people. But our spirit remains unbroken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=317IiH_0iV8Q1uF00
Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko says his people have not 'given the enemy the satisfaction of seeing us bow our heads in sorrow'

Though our blood was spilled on Monday, we did not give our enemy the satisfaction of seeing us bow our heads in sorrow. We continued to stand tall, our hearts heavy with grief but our dignity and resolve intact.

There is no panic or demoralisation. Ukrainians have shown at every stage of this harrowing war the extent of their inner resources. Russia has spent the better part of the year trying to bring us to our knees. It hasn't worked.

They attempt to intimidate us with terror, but that only makes us more passionate about preserving our nation and identity as we draw on our limitless reserves of courage to defeat Russian savagery.

What is unfolding in Kyiv is a totemic battle in the struggle for civilisation, one that is inextricably linked to the preservation of democracy and freedom.

For Ukraine is not just fighting Russia, but the darkness of totalitarianism and tyranny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bM3Vb_0iV8Q1uF00
Mr Klitschko said: 'Putin will not stop his nuclear blackmail of the civilised world if he succeeds in his mission to suppress Ukraine'

My people have shown that they have the strength of purpose to fight for their freedom, whatever the cost. They have shown great unity of purpose in the cause of protecting their families, their cities and their state.

We only become stronger and more unbreakable with each blow we endure. In the moments after the first explosion, the first responders were ordinary residents of Kyiv, who rushed to the streets to aid the wounded.

Those who were evacuated to safety in the subway spent the next five and half hours comforting each other and singing the national anthem. Can such a nation be defeated? No! Can such a nation be crushed? Never!

And yet, after everything we have seen, there are still those in the West who find fault with Ukraine. If only Kyiv would kneel before its invaders, these Westerners say, there will be peace.

If Ukraine continues in its efforts to protect its sovereignty, they warn darkly – in language borrowed from Putin – there could be nuclear war.

In response I ask: Would Britain, for instance, cede some of its territories to strike a 'peace' deal with an invading army that wants to wipe it out? Would you give up the independence of your country, the freedom of your children? I don't think so. The same is true for Ukraine.

Have you seen what Russia did in the territory it did occupy? In towns and villages from Bucha and Irpin to Izyum and Lyman, we have unearthed dozens of mass graves containing the bodies of civilians – men, women and children executed for the sin of being Ukrainian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06JkF2_0iV8Q1uF00
Forensic investigators stand next to a body that was exhumed from what is believed to be a mass grave on Tuesday. Mr Klitschko said Ukraine needs 'more weapons, greater economic support and even tighter sanctions on Russia' 

Let me tell you this: Putin will not stop his nuclear blackmail of the civilised world if he succeeds in his mission to suppress Ukraine. This basic fact must be understood by everyone. And this is why the imperialist ambitions of the Putin regime must not be satisfied. They must be stopped.

If it is not defeated, Putin's imperial bloodlust will not end here. He will target other countries and there will be many more victims. It is no exaggeration to say that Ukraine is on the front line in the war for civilisation. Our blood is being spilled to protect something greater than all of us.

The explosions in Kyiv weren't an attack on Ukraine alone – they contain a message to the rest of the world: You're next.

Ukraine needs more weapons, greater economic support and even tighter sanctions on Russia to stop the crazed dictator before he broadens his attacks. As Kyiv's mayor, I am with my people, the citizens of my home town. Against us is a state that wants to devour foreign territory and erase a sovereign nation.

Its soldiers are fighting for money, cars, the opportunity to loot Ukrainian houses – or simply out of a terror of being punished for desertion.

We, who did not start this conflict, fight for something you can relate to: Our families, our freedom, the future of our children. This is our home: We don't have the option of retreating. We must cope with and overcome every challenge. We must win. I would even say that, given the cause for which we are fighting, we Ukrainians do not have the right to capitulate or accept defeat.

Eight months ago, nobody could have imagined Kyiv would be under attack, because everyone outside this country expected us to collapse within days of Putin's tanks rolling across the border.

We surprised the world with our fortitude and tenacity. This is our land, and the truth is on our side. We are never going back to the Soviet past. Kyiv is the proud and ancient capital of a state marching towards its European future. And Moscow's bombs will not stop us.

As told to Kapil Komireddi, the author of Malevolent Republic: A Short History Of The New India

Comments / 124

canman
1d ago

democrats are nothing but trouble. war war war war every time they are in office. they don't work for peace, they work for creating problems

Reply(43)
39
Ed Johnson
1d ago

the world will answer doesn't matter who newtsu you have the super rich and you have politicians and bankers that made it impossible for a working man to make a living anymore rent an average cheap rent is more than a person makes in a month it's totally possible to live in society anymore

Reply
7
Guest
1d ago

A brutal dictator decides to befriend an American billionaire because his satellites are aiding in destroying his army. Elon, Stop being so gullible! He's trying to use to keep the territory he illegally took by force...

Reply(4)
15
Related
howafrica.com

Putin Hiding In Bunker And Planning Launch Of Tactical Nuclear Strike, New Report Claims

Reports in Russia say President Vladimir Putin will soon make ‘key decisions about launching a tactical nuclear strike’ from a secret bunker where he is hiding. The Kremlin leader has reportedly warned his closest family – including his reported lover, Alina Kabaeva of the possibility of rapid evacuation to the mysterious location where the bunker is.
POLITICS
The Independent

US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider

Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle, was treated with enough credibility that it made its way into Mr Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, where he is told about a half-dozen or so of the most pressing intelligence related issues by one of his senior officials.
POLITICS
The US Sun

NATO issues chilling nuclear war warning after Vlad’s deranged speech in ‘most dangerous moment since Russian invasion’

NATO has issued a chilling nuclear war warning after Vladimir Putin's deranged speech edged the world into the most dangerous moment since the Russian invasion. Jens Stoltenberg, who heads the Western military alliance, said Putin's shameless landgrab would not stop NATO providing its "unwavering support" to Ukraine. The NATO chief...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitali Klitschko
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ian Bremmer
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Steven Seagal calls Putin ‘one of world’s greatest leaders’ in bizarre birthday message for Russian president

Steven Seagal has sent President Vladimir Putin a happy birthday message as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues.The Under Siege film star, who once said Putin was “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader”, shared a video on Instagram, calling it “a very important day”.He reiterated his support of the Russian leader, stating: “Today is President Putin’s birthday. I just think that we are now living in very, very trying times. He is one of the greatest world leaders and one the greatest presidents in the world.”Seagal continued: “And I am really hoping and praying...
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

‘Everyone’s drunk. No uniforms. No food.’ Inside the confusion greeting some of Russia’s newly mobilized troops

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Four days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the order to mobilize hundreds of thousands of men to fight in Ukraine, Aleksandr Koltun, a 35-year-old father of six, showed up at the local draft board office in the Siberian city of Bratsk and presented himself for service.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Ukraine War Politics#Business Leadership#Nuclear Weapon#Russian#Kremlin#Eurasia Group
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
Russia
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
WORLD
msn.com

Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews

The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Elon Musk says conflict between Taiwan and China could be resolved by making the island a 'special administrative zone' similar to Hong Kong

Elon Musk suggested that a conflict between China and Taiwan would be hard to avoid but recommended the island become a "special administration zone" similar to Hong Kong. Taiwan has asserted for decades that it is an independent country, but China instead maintains Taiwan is a part of China and hopes to restore control.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

649K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy