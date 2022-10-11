Read full article on original website
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
wearegreenbay.com
Four finalists announced for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin, two from northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – We’re down to four finalists in the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin and two of them are locals to the Fox Valley. Put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) alongside Johnson Financial Group, over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust, and growing manufacturing industry.
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo
MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
cntraveler.com
How to Eat Your Way Through Wisconsin's Best Supper Clubs
Supper clubs got their start in London in the 1880s, as late-night, members-only establishments where the theater community went for post-performance food, drinks, and dancing. The idea took root at out-of-sight roadhouses and speakeasies in the United States during Prohibition, and then as more elegant iterations, which flourished across the United States in the 1950s and ‘60s.
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
Tornadoes sweep across Wisconsin, 21K without power
SERIES OF TORNADOES SWEPT ACROSS WISCONSIN LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON–21,000 REPORTED WITHOUT POWER THERE–TREE LIMBS REPORTED DOWN BUT THREAT HAS MOVED OUT OF THE STATE–55MPH WINDS ACCOMPANIED THUNDERSTORMS SWEEP ACROSS WAUCONDA IN ILLINOIS PROMPTING A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR A TIME IN NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY–
Wisconsin, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
The Midwest is home to many animals who are looking for a warm place to stay this fall and wineter. Some furry freinds try to sneak into the house. While bats and birds usually go to the attic, other animals like mice might go for the walls. Others sometimes find themselves in or around the garage.
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
WSAW
Debris burning cited as cause of Wisconsin Rapids area house fire
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -- Two homes were destroyed as a result of a fire early Wednesday morning near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH in the town of Sigel.
nbc15.com
DNR aims to save disappearing songbird
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it is partnering with state and national groups to save a disappearing songbird. Efforts by the DNR aim to improve habitats for the at-risk Connecticut warbler in Bayfield County and protect its wintering grounds in South America.
Upper Midwest could see first measurable snow of the season
A series of cold fronts that will move through the Upper Midwest will usher in below-average temperatures and increase the chance of seeing the first measurable snow of the season.
tomahawkleader.com
Medford Cooperative acquires Tomahawk Ace Hardware
TOMAHAWK – Medford Cooperative announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5 that it had acquired Tomahawk Ace Hardware, 986 N. 4th St., Tomahawk. A release from Medford Cooperative said the acquisition of Tomahawk Ace Hardware will “enable Medford Cooperative to provide increased service to members while expanding the benefits of Medford Cooperative membership to the Tomahawk community.”
wxerfm.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
WJFW-TV
Retiring UPS driver surprised by school children
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW)- A northern Wisconsin UPS driver is retiring after working for the delivery company for 47 years. Friday will be Robin Islo's last official day of delivering packages, but his retirement could not happen without first being surprised by students at the Lac Du Flambeau school who gave him a warm welcome Thursday morning.
wpr.org
Gov. Evers joins pact of states to move forward with regional hydrogen hub
Clean energy advocates hope a recent move by Gov. Tony Evers to join in a regional consortium will help Wisconsin win federal funding to expand hydrogen power in the state. Evers signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding. It's an informal collaboration between Wisconsin, Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota, marking the first phase of a long-term project to secure federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, or DOE, that would create a network of clean energy infrastructure projects and partners.
onfocus.news
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System announce merger discussions
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System announced today they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate how the two organizations might combine to form an integrated regional health system. Facilities OverviewBoth organizations have complementary geographies and capabilities, which provides an opportunity to collectively...
WJFW-TV
Missing Wausau girl found safe
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - A missing girl from Wausau was found safe Tuesday night after being reported missing since Fri., Oct. 7. According to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Torrens, 17, was believed to have left on foot alone back on Sept. 19 from the Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School on Wausau's north side.
cwbradio.com
Peak Season for Deer-Vehicle Crashes in Wisconsin
(Bob Hague, WRN) Wisconsin drivers need to be especially alert for deer this time of year. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources deer vehicle collisions peak between October and November, there were just over 16,500 deer crashes in 2021 down from the previous year. The best advice for...
