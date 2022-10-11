ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

WBBJ

Jackson ReStore shows appreciation to supporters with free lunch

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit invites the community to lunch for National “I Love You” Day. ReStore is a nonprofit under Habitat for Humanity that provides a store front for the community to come and shop. “We are a true nonprofit that takes gently used items...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Hazardous Collection Day coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —Throw it away…properly! Collection day event gives residents the ability to dispose of unwanted items. The City of Jackson announced this week that this month they will host a Hazardous Waste Collection Day. This event gives residents an opportunity to get rid of items around the house that cannot be disposed of in regular trash.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Exotic Pets return to the Jackson Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Tenn.–Exotic Pets come to the Hub City!. The fairgrounds hosted the Exotic Pet Expo, a 2 day event, that began Saturday morning. “We have our Exotic Pet Expo here at the fairgrounds. We’ve been doing this for several years. There’s all kinds of animals here,” said Dustin Bickerstaff, Event coordinator. “Hedgehogs, snakes, lizards, birds, all kinds of different animals that you don’t normally see in this area, or even at some zoos, you don’t really see them.”
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson City Hall goes purple for domestic violence awareness

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Women’s and Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program (WRAP) has requested the City of Jackson change the lights on City Hall to the color purple. Purple signifies domestic violence awareness in the month of October. WRAP hopes by doing this, they can spread...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Symphony celebrates a game changing anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn.–One local organization filled the room with music and good food. The Jackson Symphony celebrated their anniversary in a fun and community filled way, with the symphony playing crowd favorites. The theme for the celebration of 62 years centered around “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”. Sherry...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Walk event remembers beloved Jackson resident

JACKSON, Tenn. —Second annual Prayer Walk honors Clark Shaw and inspires a Jackson neighborhood. The Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village held its second annual Prayer Walk in partnership with the Jackson Police Department and Garry Martin, pastor of Jackson First Assembly of God. The walk is in...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Storm Chances Saturday, Freeze Likely Next Week!

Isolated storms and showers will return for some of us on Saturday evening and linger into Sunday morning. A major front will pass this weekend leading to a freeze concern next week. We could drop down into the 20s so prepare your property for the incoming cold and find your winter gear this weekend so you have it next week. We will have latest information on all the weather concerns across the region coming up here.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

8 from Lexington arrested for sale, delivery of meth

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Eight individuals from Lexington have been arrested following an investigation into the sale and delivery of methamphetamine. According to the Lexington Police Department, the arrests come after their Narcotic Investigators launched an investigation into the illegal activity in early 2022. The investigation resulted in the indictment...
LEXINGTON, TN
thecentersquare.com

Georgia-Pacific to receive $2.4M incentive from Tennessee for paper plate plant

(The Center Square) — Tennessee has agreed to give a $2.4 million incentive to Georgia-Pacific as it creates a Dixie paper product manufacturing facility in Jackson. The incentive was not announced when the Department of Economic and Community Development announced the project on Sept. 26. Construction on the new 900,000-square-foot facility will begin at the end of the year and is expected to be finished in summer 2024.
TENNESSEE STATE
kbsi23.com

Dyer County Sheriff’s Office warns of fraud scam

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office issued a fraud warning to citizens that scammers are apparently pretending to be law enforcement officers and calling residents to get their money. The sheriff’s office was made aware that there have been numerous phone calls made to...
DYER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

UofM Lambuth Planetarium participates in 6th Annual STEAM Festival

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college’s planetarium will participate in a festival. The Planetarium at the University of Memphis Lambuth is participating in this year’s STEAM Festival. It’s the 6th annual Steam Festival, and the event was founded by the Discovery Center in Murfree Spring. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

New Johnsonville man is arrested for 2021 murder

A joint investigation by TBI, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has led to indictments for Gabriel Seth Box, 21, of New Johnsonville, in connection with a 2021 homicide. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Henderson County Grand Jury returned indictments in the 2021...
NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN
WBBJ

UT Martin prepares for Family Weekend

MARTIN, Tenn. – UT Martin plans to welcome families to campus. According to information from the University of Tennessee at Martin, the college will welcome families for fun at the campus coming up next month. The annual UTM Family Weekend will take place on November 4-6 at its main...
MARTIN, TN

