22-year-old man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of 12-year-old

A man has admitted to shooting a 12-year-old boy in Bridgeport in 2018.

Tajay Chambers, 22, pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Clinton Howell, according to officials.

Chambers was allowed to plead guilty to a reduced manslaughter charge, which calls for a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison. He would then face deportation to his native Jamaica.

Police say Howell was an innocent bystander walking beside his older cousin, who was the apparent target of opposing gang members.