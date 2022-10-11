ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

22-year-old man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of 12-year-old

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xzRQU_0iV8PQg800

A man has admitted to shooting a 12-year-old boy in Bridgeport in 2018.

Tajay Chambers, 22, pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Clinton Howell, according to officials.

Chambers was allowed to plead guilty to a reduced manslaughter charge, which calls for a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison. He would then face deportation to his native Jamaica.

Police say Howell was an innocent bystander walking beside his older cousin, who was the apparent target of opposing gang members.

Comments / 15

Darkstar86
1d ago

eye for an eye is the only right sentence. Let's hope they do their thing and he doesn't make it out of jail.

Reply
7
james brown
1d ago

so he will be out when he's 57 years old then deported to Jamaica

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting

Two alleged gang members are facing charges in a fatal drive-by shooting. Prosecutors say Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez took part the Concourse Village shooting back in April. Colon and Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say. Joshua Garcia was...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Deportation#Jamaica#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man charged with murder in year-old shooting: NYPD

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Manhattan man has been arrested more than a year after he allegedly shot and killed another man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Jessie Medina, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Oct. 1, 2021 shooting. Medina allegedly shot […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn DOE worker, alleged murderer had prior dispute: NYPD

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

113K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy