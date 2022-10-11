Read full article on original website
Related
thebigsandynews.com
Four indictments returned by Martin County Grand Jury
INEZ —The Martin County Grand Jury returned four indictments Oct. 4. • Jeremy Maynard, 39, of Lovely, charged with first-degree burglary for allegedly entering the dwelling house of Darlene Robinette of Lovely May 5 with the intent to commit a crime while armed with a deadly weapon. • Jon...
Search underway for missing Kanawha County teen
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Davonte Terry, 16, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on Russet Drive in Cross Lanes. Terry is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown […]
1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash
UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
q95fm.net
Pikeville Police Department Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoint Locations
The Pikeville Police Department will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Pikeville City Police Department Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Rockslide cleared on Highway 80, officials say
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 spokesperson said lanes are back open on Highway 80 after a rockslide early Thursday morning. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East...
clayconews.com
Shelbiana, Kentucky Man convicted in Pike County in Connection with a Victim's Fentanyl Overdose Death
PIKEVILLE, KY – The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana, Ky., was convicted on Friday by a federal jury in Pikeville of distributing Fentanyl and Para-Fluorofentanyl that caused the death a victim. Justin Bryant was also convicted by the...
wymt.com
Rockslide closes lanes on Highway 80, dispatch says
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East Perry Elementary School has closed three lanes. Our media partner, WSGS Radio reports the eastbound lane is closed and the westbound lane...
wymt.com
July’s flooding death toll increases to 43
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll from July’s flooding has increased to 43. During his weekly Team Kentucky update, Beshear said the two additional deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising from flooding. The victims were from Breathitt and Letcher Counties. “Let us...
IN THIS ARTICLE
q95fm.net
Early Tuesday Morning Theft at Perry County Central High School Under Investigation
Officials with Perry County Schools announced on Facebook today that they are investigating a theft that happened earlier this morning at Perry County Central High School. The district said items were stolen around 3:30 AM this morning from the school’s food storage facility. Video captured from a surveillance camera...
mountain-topmedia.com
Help sought identifying suspects in dumping video
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County Solid Waste is asking for the public’s help identifying two men caught on a surveillance video. The video appears to show the men dumping trash out of a pickup truck at an undisclosed location. A timestamp on the video suggests it was recorded Sunday afternoon.
wymt.com
KYTC announces plan for new road to Perry County airport
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced a plan for a new access road from KY-15 to the Wendell Ford Airport in Perry County. Around 30 people went to a public meeting on Tuesday to talk about the plans. The 2022 General Assembly awarded...
Kanawha County woman charged for allegedly injuring child with belt
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -A Kanawha County woman has been arrested for allegedly striking a child with a belt. According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Donnetta Dailey, 60, of Dunbar is facing a charge of “Child Abuse Resulting in Injury” for allegedly hitting a child with a belt. The complaint states […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Multiple Felony Drug Warrants
A man who is said to have had multiple felony-drug warrants, was arrested following an investigation in the Crum area. 45-year-old Haskell Orsbon was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Service Cuffed Taskforce and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department:. Haskell is now facing charges of possession with the intent to...
wchstv.com
Tractor trailer crash closes Kentucky Route 1 in two counties
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Carter County dispatchers said Kentucky Route 1 is closed after a tractor trailer crash Monday evening. Dispatchers said the driver of the tractor trailer lost control and rolled the truck onto its side about 5:45 p.m.. The roadway is shut down from Tunnel Branch...
wymt.com
KSP Post 13 to host second annual Cruising with Cruisers Car Show
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard will host its second annual Cruising with Cruisers Car Show. It will take place this weekend at the old Whitesburg High School campus. Trooper Matt Gayheart said the cruise-in raises money for Shop with a Trooper so they...
WSAZ
Man accused of killing, dismembering woman on trial
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The trial against a man charged with killing a woman and dismembering her body continued Wednesday with a retired member of the Huntington Police Forensics Unit taking the stand. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017. The...
I-64E in Boyd County reopened after crash
UPDATE: (6:19 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022): I-64 in Kentucky has reopened after a dump truck crash that spilled diesel fuel this afternoon. BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A portion of I-64 is shut down in Boyd County, Kentucky near the Carter County line. Boyd County dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened this afternoon Monday, Oct. […]
mountain-topmedia.com
Two Pike men indicted on drug trafficking charges
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Pike County men have been arrested after being indicted on drug trafficking charges. Brian Hurley, 50, of Stopover, and George Compton, 34, of Phelps, were arrested Monday, after being indicted last week. They are accused of trafficking 10 or more hydrocodone tablets back in March.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/12/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. William Cornett, 29, of Clearfield, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, charges unavailable,...
WSAZ
Murder trial underway in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Huntington and dismembering her body is underway in Cabell County. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September 2017. The case started when Wood’s remains were found at the boat ramp...
Comments / 0